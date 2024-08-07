The Economy Has Not Weakened Suddenly

Artranq/iStock via Getty Images

On Friday, August 2nd, the release of the July employment report in the US ‘surprised’ markets and there was selling in markets that have reverberated globally over the past few days. The selling hit major US indices hard and hit the Nikkei in Japan very hard, underscoring the global importance of events in the US. The Fed had just met last week, and Chair Powell had a press conference in which he explained the committee’s decision to hold rates steady. In response to a question, he said a 50bp cut in the funds rate was not even discussed. The Fed was looking for more evidence that inflation was on a sustainable path to 2% before cutting rates. The Chair pointed to September as a possible date for a rate cut if the data between now and then were compatible. He also indicated that the US was on a path to cut rates and follow the path already taken by foreign central banks, but he refused to give a timeline.

Then Friday came…

Since the employment report and wholesale sell-off in equity markets and sharp rise in bond prices, the ‘world’ has seemingly changed. Suddenly, discussion of a 50bp rate cut in September and then more cuts, maybe more than 50bp cuts, are in vogue. It’s not a cut in September or a deep cut, but a cut and progression of cuts that is now on the table - or so the markets seem to think. Let’s look at this. Why? Does any of this make sense? How could the world change so abruptly?

Chair Powell had specifically said - just last week - that the Fed would make its next policy decision looking at a series of reports and assess the risk in general; that the Fed would not be looking at any one report. Yet, it was one report that triggered all this action.

The employment report was not clean, it was weak

The employment report showed a two tenth rise in the rate of unemployment and a nonfarm private job gain of only 97,000. It was the third gain of between 90K and 100K in the last 17 months – hardly a shock. But the unemployment rate is now up substantially from its low and may have triggered some recession signals.

However, recession signals have been triggered throughout this post-covid period to no effect. Chair Powell, when asked about these triggering signals, has called them statistical regularities. The inverted yield curve, the Sahm rule, is not causal.

Houston...we have a problem… The July employment report survey period came as a strong hurricane hit Houston on July 8th. The Labor Sept (BLS) oddly reported no evidence of distortions, calling many of the surveys within normal range. However, apart from Texas specific data, there is a report on jobholders unable to work because of bad weather. Despite the BLS saying nothing extreme had happened, there were 436,000 workers displaced by bad weather in July compared to a July average of 40,000 making it a 7.9 standard deviation event - that is quite something. July was the 23rd largest bad weather worker displacement in 48 years (578 months). This was a significant event that BLS chose to not highlight, allowing markets to consider the reported data as authentically correct instead of as distorted and flawed.

The disruption

Jobholders not at work in July in hundreds of thousands

Weather disruption in July Job Report (BLS, FAO Economics )

There is no way of knowing how distorted the July report was. But some calculations suggest that when job displacement by weather is high, the unemployment rate rises and hours worked are lower. We experienced both of those things in July. Looking at this, first prompted me to think that such dislocation would mean weakness in other reports for the month as well. So other reports would show weakness and would not be confirmation of anything except that there was a bad weather disruption. We would have to wait for August data and see what sort of rebound evolved to evaluate July, since it was distorted.

However…

Then the services PMI printed. What a shock (to me). This report, instead of showing weakness, showed a sharp rebound in the services sector and indicated a sharp rise in jobs from a diffusion value of 46.1 in June to 51.1 in July. How were these two reports (Jobs and ISM) consistent? What did this mean?

ISM data July

ISM Services July (Haver Analytics, FAO Economics)

Markets were somewhat mollified by the ISM report, but it struck me oddly because I had already convinced myself it should be weak because of the labor report flaw. But then I thought about the technical aspects of these two reports. And actually… while they each carry a label of July; they are, in fact, nearly a month apart (or at least a good 3 ½ weeks)!

The Labor department job survey includes the week with the second Tuesday of the month, which would be July 9, with the hurricane hitting Houston on July 8. The job survey week took the full brunt of the hurricane. When I query the ISM people on their surveys, they say they do not have a formal cutoff date but encourage their members to report as late in the month as possible to get a full month’s data. So, you see the issue… The job report is from very early July, the ISM services is from late July. And if there has been disruption by late July, there would be bounce back and rebuilding by late July - mystery solved.

ISM rankings for one-month changes and PMI levels

ISM Services rankings (Haver Analytics FAO Economics)

What the ISM Services Data Tell Us

Here is a table of services ISM data. We show the rank of the one-month change and the percentile standing of those rankings in the two left columns. The right-hand column shows the ranking of the ISM diffusion value itself in July.

This table shows an extraordinary one-month. The one-month changes in the ISM components produce seven - nearly eight - that are among the top 10% of all respective component one-month changes over the last 319 months. Even so, the ISM is weak, with a 15-percentile standing for the index headline. Activity has a 20-percentile standing, orders have a weak 13-percentile standing. But employment has a 33-percentile standing. Exports and imports are firm-to-strong.

We can argue about what this means. But it seems consistent with the view that there was a severe labor disruption, early in the month that was not well understood, and then a recovery from it. Of course, the service sector is still weak – even with this rebound. I am not denying that; the economy has slowed. But it has not slowed abruptly. There is no reason for markets to have gone haywire. I, for one, refuse to put my stamp of approval on this market sell-off as a catalyst for any central banking response. The sell-off makes sense as an ordinary market event because the economy is slowing, and stocks have gotten vastly over-valued. I had just reduced my personal portfolio to downgrade stocks, especially tech, the week before. The evidence was clear and overwhelming. The market had even been acting peculiarly, unstable. The stock market sell-off was not because the economy had weakened sharply and was on the brink of recession. The degree of the sell-off was simply the markets coming to grips with the economic slowdown vs their own vast long-standing overvaluation. Trees do not grow to the sky; neither do P/Es.

Got recession? Any number of analysts point out that those series that are used to ‘date’ a recession are still expanding: industrial production, job creation, business sales, and real income. The future is something else. But markets have moved rates sharply lower and now mortgage refinancing is cheaper, which will boost housing. There is some wealth loss here but only in the context of reduced year-to-date gains. When the smoke clears, we could be looking at a much stronger August job report (if it follows from the services ISM from late July). Inflation is still over the top. And the next two Core PCE reports are more likely to be worse than better. In September, the world could look very different than it does today. So be prepared. If the markets can’t spook the Fed into a quick rate cut now, they may not get one even in September, let alone 50bp.