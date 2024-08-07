Olemedia

Lithium prices have been pushed down to very low levels. However, the cure to low lithium prices is low lithium prices. Before things can get better, we need to see large projects slow down production, as well as projects, go into dormancy. We are now starting to see this happen. At some point, prices reverse and lithium producers like Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) stand to benefit.

The Cure to Low Lithium Prices Is Low Lithium Prices

Albemarle (ALB) has announced plans to slow down its lithium development in Australia (which could be partially motivated due to blocked US subsidies). They are not alone as other lithium plays are also slowing down development plans too. Meanwhile, some Chinese producers are taking massive losses, such as Chinese Tianqi. The company is projecting a loss of $674 to $756 million loss for the 1st half of this year. How long can they continue to depress lithium prices? With losses like that, I suspect they will have to mothball some projects too unless the Chinese government supports them.

Slow-downs, delays, and losses could have massive long-term implications for the lithium industry as projections show a rise in long-term lithium demand. We can see some of this future demand if we look at projects that will require lithium. If we assume lower capex investments via lithium producers and increasing demand, we could see higher lithium prices. So it comes down to not if lithium prices will reverse, but when? No one can say when. But what is interesting is lithium stocks have been beaten up for quite some time, and they make for quite the deal for the long-term investor who has ample patience for potentially large rewards (or losses) and Arcadium shares this sentiment.

Capex Reductions Might Result In Supply Deficits (Arcadium Lithium Q2 Presentation) Click to enlarge

CEO Paul Graves Comments On Lithium Recovery

In a very detailed explanation, the CEO of Arcadium Lithium broke down the current situation in the lithium market. It is too long to post here, but you can read its entirety for yourself. Here are some highlights. Per CEO Paul Graves:

Touching briefly on demand, it's safe to say that while there's been some recent pullback in near-term US and European EV demand growth. Demand growth globally remains robust. On a gigawatt-hour basis, total EV and PHEV sales were 20% higher year-over-year in the first half of this year." and "In aggregate, there's been very little fundamental change to the long-term demand trajectory of lithium. And this growth is going to continue to require meaningful additional supply to come online if the market is going to be in balance. However, we clearly don't have that balanced market today. Additional lithium supply has come into the market at a faster rate than many of us have expected. Much of the supply growth has come in the form of spodumene out of Africa and lepidolite in China, which is much higher cost than most existing supply." Followed by: "We view longer-term lithium prices as heavily skewed to the upside from today's levels. There's a limited ability for prices to move much further down from current levels on a sustained basis. In fact, we believe that prices in China today are well below the cost of the marginal producer, significantly below the prices needed to incentivize further investments. The longer prices stay where they are, the greater the likelihood of production detailment from high cost resources and the lower the investments in future supply. We expect that end market demand growth rates and lithium chemical demand growth rates will return to alignment as the pace of back integration slows, and this will result in prices increasing towards reinvestment levels at that time. While we have seen more announcements today of slowdowns and delays from both incumbent producers and junior developers, we do not expect these to materially impact the market in the next few quarters. However, we do believe that the forecasted supply for 2026 and beyond in most independent models is much too high given the impact of these slowdowns. We expect to see more discipline from producers and less freely available and more expensive capital, especially for those projects that are not backed by existing cash flow or are being developed by companies without a proven track record of success. We also do not believe that the lepidolite or African spodumene volumes continue to expand at the rate we've seen in the last few years. And perhaps just as important, financial logic of downstream conversion of raw material into higher value products, especially outside China, will face much higher challenges, resulting in a very tight market for lithium hydroxide that is not sourced from China."

Again, the reader should read the entirety to gain the full picture, but the above will suffice for a brief. The basic gist is recovery is in the future.

The Arcadium Olaroz Project In Argentina (Arcadium Lithium)

Electric Vehicle Sales Grow

The EV story currently is a muddy one, but if we look at the numbers it might give us a clear picture. Per Fox Business:

In Q2 2024, electric vehicle sales grew 11.3% in the U.S., according to a report from Kelley Blue Book. A record-high 330,463 units were sold in the quarter. Sales grew thanks to more availability, continued discounts on EVs and a larger number of leases. General Motors led the charge for new products, helping to improve sales numbers. Tesla, however, saw a 6.3% year-over-year drop in sales volume. In fact, Tesla’s electric vehicle market share fell to 49.7%, the first time it’s dropped below 50% in the U.S. Despite Tesla’s disappointing sales numbers, overall electric vehicle sales accounted for about 8% of all new vehicle sales in the second quarter, which is higher than the 7.1% of sales in Q1 2024."

Thus, we can see the EV sales in the US are growing and if we look at the worldwide picture we can see that 18% of global sales are electric in 2023. Of that 18% the sales break down to 60% in China, 25% in Europe, and 10% in the USA with 5% going to other regions.

Arcadium Lithium Earnings Examined

Arcadium presented some rather strong GAAP numbers, given the weakness in the lithium market:

Arcadium announced average lithium sales pricing of $17,200. This is much higher than the Chinese spot price of $11,000 to $12,000. While Arcadium is reducing capex spending by $500 million, they are also still ramping up 2 of 4 lithium projects for a projected 25% increase in output in 2024 and 25% in 2025. The other 2 lithium projects are being put on hold for now.

Arcadium Lithium Plans (Arcadium Lithium)

From the above presentation we can see that Nemaska Lithium is going forward while the Galaxy Lithium project is being paused while they seek a strategic partner for it. It will be interesting to see who might pair up but moving on. Lastly, we see the Argentine project Salar del Hombre Muerto being moved to two phases to build out a bit slower.

3. Post merger cost saving of $60 - $80 million is projected and later on the company says this figure should be on the high side of the estimation. We should start to see cost savings in future earnings releases. 4. Revenues were posted at $254.6 million with a GAAP net income of $85.7 million. This gives us a GAAP EPS of .07 cents. Not bad for such a challenging lithium market. We can see a rather interesting lithium product breakdown if we click to enlarge the picture below.

Lithium Product Mix (Arcadium Lithium Q2 Presentation)

What we can see is 73% of sales come from Lithium Hydroxide and Carbonate, followed by Spodumene (aka rock-based lithium) accounting for 9.3%. Specialty lithium products account for the remaining 17.6% of sales. Another point is the volume of lithium hydroxide and carbonate was 10,800 tonnes at $17,200 a tonne. As a side note, the company has future expansions that will dwarf this volume, but you have to get from planning to reality. This takes time and capital.

5. Arcadium paid $11 million to acquire assets from Li-Metal (OTCQB:LIMFF) which should help feed the lithium specialty business. With that we need to explore risk. Since my stance has not changed I am going to bring up my prior risk assessment of Arcadium from my last article.

Conclusion, Risk, And Arcadium

Lithium stocks are at despondency levels. You might consider this to be a reverse mania. Lithium is unloved, unwanted, and the entire sector is depressed. As a value investor, I find this intriguing. Painful, of course, but intriguing. Many great lithium stocks are on extreme discount. The risk, however, could be that lithium stays depressed for quite some time, maybe even years. The time value of money and inflation come into play. Furthermore, political risk is on the table. If Donald Trump wins the White House, no one is really sure what he will do. Personally, I think he will loosen some environmental restrictions on cars.

Yet, on the flip side, Mr. Trump does have a business agenda. EV is the future and if the U.S. does not take leadership other countries like China will. Foreign legislation could make future ICE auto sales tougher. If the U.S. were unable to foster and cultivate a domestic EV production capability, then the U.S. could find its auto industry severely hindered (and reduced to just the US market long term) vs foreign nations that do foster and build up an EV environment.

We also need to consider short-term stock market jitters. This week, Japan saw a -12% drop in one day and Korea experienced an -8% drop. The S&P went down -3%. Could this be a tremor of things to come? Maybe, or perhaps things will recover. Either way, lithium stocks are utterly ravaged at the moment. I am not against the notion of buying when everyone is despondent and selling during exuberant times. After all, it can't rain all the time.

Given the challenging lithium prices and Arcadium's broad diversity in lithium products (while still bringing in a healthy profit) I view the company as severely undervalued. With that, I am increasing my position in Arcadium Lithium plc and will continue to do so.