August 6th ended up being a pretty brutal day for shareholders of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC). As the broader market rebounded following a disastrous and painful global route that occurred the day prior, shares of the aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mix concrete company dropped by 4.4%. There were multiple drivers behind this decline. For starters, both revenue and earnings per share came in lower than what analysts anticipated. But in addition to this, the company also revised down guidance for the 2024 fiscal year in its entirety.

If Vulcan Materials happened to be a value prospect, I would say that now might be a good time to jump in. However, back in early March of this year, I wrote an article that took a rather neutral stance on the firm. I acknowledged that the company had tremendous potential in the long run. And from July of 2023 until that March article was written, shares had seen upside of 21% while the S&P 500 was up 10.8%. But because of how much shares had appreciated, I decided to downgrade the company at that time to a ‘hold’. Since then, driven largely by this plunge that shares experienced on August 6th, the stock is down 7.6%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has inched up by 2.3%. Despite this move lower, the stock is not yet cheap enough in my book to warrant an upgrade. So because of this, I've decided to keep the firm rated a ‘hold’ for now.

The picture is worse than thought

For the second quarter the 2024 fiscal year, Vulcan Materials reported revenue of $2.01 billion. In addition to being lower than the $2.11 billion reported for the second quarter of 2023, the sales announced by management came in about $26 million lower than what analysts anticipated. Looking deeper into the numbers, we get some idea as to why. But before we get to the pain point, we should touch on the good things revealed by management. Most significantly, while the company shipped only 60.1 tons of aggregates during the quarter, a figure that's down from the 63.4 tons reported the same time last year, due to what management claimed was caused by ‘significant rainfall in many key markets, particularly in Texas and across the Southeast’, pricing improved year-over-year. During the quarter, the firm’s freight-adjusted sales per ton came in at $21. That happens to be 12.2% above the $18.71 reported one year earlier. This helped aggregates revenue to climb from $1.58 billion last year to $1.61 billion this year.

For those familiar with the company and the industry as a whole, this should not come as much of a surprise. In the image below, you can see the trailing 12-month freight adjusted price for the aggregates that the company sells. For the trailing 12 months ending in the second quarter of 2024, this number was $20.04. In every quarter since at least the second quarter of 2022, there has been a sequential increase. And according to management, the construction environment remains robust enough to justify continued price growth for the foreseeable future.

Another bright spot was revenue associated with asphalt. Sales managed to rise by 4.1% from $337.4 million to $351.2 million. This came as asphalt volumes remained flat at 4 tons, but as asphalt mix prices grew from $75.52 per ton to $78.80 per ton. The pain, then, was driven by concrete revenue. This managed to plummet by 51.3% from $343.5 million to $167.3 million. This was even in spite of a rise in pricing from $163.82 per cubic yard to $180.24 per cubic yard. The drop, then, was the result of a decline in total cubic yards sold from 2.1 million to only 0.9 million. But a lot of this seems to be attributable to assets that the company divested itself of in the second quarter of 2023.

You would think that lower volume and higher pricing would result in a rise in profitability. But the opposite actually occurred. Net income dipped slightly from $309 million to $308 million. Relative to sales, this does translate to margin expansion. But that didn't stop the company from falling short on an earnings per share basis. You see, earnings per share rose year over year from $2.32 to $2.33. But the number reported for the most recent quarter happened to be $0.19 per share lower than what analysts were hoping to see. Other profitability metrics came in mixed. Operating cash flow, for instance, fell from $286 million to $201 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a decline from $488 million to $474 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business managed to rise from $595 million to $603 million.

In the chart above, you can see results for the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. Revenue, profits, and cash flows, were all down year over year without exception. And unfortunately, it is looking like the rest of this year might not be the best. Management expects total shipments to drop this year by between 4% and 7%. And as a result, they anticipate net income totaling between $950 million and $1.07 billion. This is actually a drop from the prior expected range provided by management of between $1.07 billion and $1.19 billion. Similarly, EBITDA has been guided lower as well, with that metric now expected to come in at between $2 billion and $2.15 billion. Earlier this year, management forecasted this to be between $2.15 billion and $2.30 billion. No estimates were provided regarding adjusted operating cash flow. But if we scale that accordingly, we would get a reading of around $1.62 billion.

If we take these estimates, we can easily see how shares are valued. I performed that analysis in the chart above. I included in that how shares would be valued relative to results from 2023 as well. The stock does look a bit cheaper on a forward basis. But not materially so. In fact, I would consider the stock to be at the upper end of the fair value range. In the table below, I then compared it to five similar firms. And using each of the three valuation metrics, Vulcan Materials ended up being more expensive than four of the five companies. So on a relative basis, shares are quite pricey.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Vulcan Materials Company 32.4 20.2 17.4 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) 16.3 22.0 10.5 Summit Materials (SUM) 17.0 12.6 11.3 James Hardie Industries (JHX) 29.3 16.3 15.5 Compass Minerals (CMP) 70.3 16.1 79.9 Eagle Materials (EXP) 17.4 15.3 11.2 Click to enlarge

This does not mean that I am pessimistic about the company from an operational standpoint. In fact, I suspect that, in the long run, the firm will continue to grow and thrive. There are multiple reasons for this. In addition to the aggregates, asphalt, and cement industries is being incredibly valuable, the company also has its assets located in great markets. Around 90% of the revenue the company generates comes from markets where it has either the largest position or the second largest position. 67% of the money being allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s highway program is going to states where Vulcan Materials has a presence. There are some other important data points as well. For instance, around 60% of the US population lives within 50 miles of one of the company’s locations. And of the 50 fastest growing markets in the US, our candidate has operations in 35 of them. Its impressive physical footprint is most certainly worth a lot and will serve it and its investors for the long haul.

Takeaway

All things considered, I understand why the investment community decided to punish Vulcan Materials. Missing on both the top and bottom lines is discouraging. But the decrease in guidance for the year is even more problematic. If the stock represented an opportunity for value investors, I would most certainly be interested. But because of how pricey shares are, I can't bring myself to become bullish. Due to this, I think that keeping the company rated a ‘hold’ is the logical choice at this point in time.