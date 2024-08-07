Fidelity Asset Manager 20% Q2 2024 Review

Fund Information Manager(s): Avishek Hazrachoudhury | Katherine Shaw Trading Symbol: FASIX Start Date: October 01, 1992 Size (in millions): $5,353.54 Morningstar Category: Fund Conservative Allocation Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Fixed income investments entail interest rate risk (as interest rates rise bond prices usually fall), the risk of issuer or counterparty default, issuer credit risk and inflation risk. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Lower-quality bonds can be more volatile and have greater risk of default than higher-quality bonds. Leverage can increase market exposure and magnify investment risks. Definitions and Important Information Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice. Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services. Broad Asset Class Returns A graphical representation of historical market performance and the variations in returns among asset classes, as represented by the following indexes: Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Ex US Index Hedged (USD) is a market value weighted index that measures the performance, hedged in USD, of the global non-US dollar denominated investment-grade corporate fixed-rate debt issues with maturities of one year or more. Bloomberg U.S. 1-10 Year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) is a market value-weighted index that measures the performance of inflation-protected securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining average life between 1 and 10 years. Bloomberg U.S. 3 Month Treasury Bellwether Index is a market value-weighted index of investment-grade fixed-rate public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with maturities of 3 months, excluding zero coupon strips. Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based, market-value-weighted benchmark that measures the performance of the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. Sectors in the index include Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS, and CMBS. Bloomberg U.S. Long Treasury Index is a market value–weighted index of investment-grade fixed-rate public obligations of the U.S. Treasury with maturities of ten years or more. ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Constrained Index is a modified market capitalization–weighted index of US dollar denominated below investment grade corporate debt publicly issued in the US domestic market. Qualifying securities must have a below investment grade rating (based on an average of Moody's, S&P and Fitch). The country of risk of qualifying issuers must be an FX-G10 member, a Western European nation, or a territory of the US or a Western European nation. The FX-G10 includes all Euro members, the US, Japan, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway and Sweden. In addition, qualifying securities must have at least one year remaining to final maturity, a fixed coupon schedule and at least $100 million in outstanding face value. Defaulted securities are excluded. The index contains all securities of ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Index but caps issuer exposure at 2%. Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return measures the performance of the commodities market. It consists of exchange-traded futures contracts on physical commodities that are weighted to account for the economic significance and market liquidity of each commodity. Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization–weighted index of all equity securities of U.S. headquartered companies with readily available price data. Fidelity Real Estate Income Composite Index is a customized blend of unmanaged indexes, weighted as follows: The ICE BofA US Real Estate Index - 40%; MSCI REIT Preferred Index - 40%; and FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index - 20%. J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global tracks total returns for the U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by Emerging Market sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, such as Brady bonds, loans, and Eurobonds. MSCI World ex USA Index is a market capitalization weighted index that is designed to measure the investable equity market performance for global investors of developed markets outside the United States. MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the investable equity market performance for global investors in emerging markets. S&P/LSTA Leveraged Performing Loan Index is a market value-weighted index designed to represent the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated institutional leveraged performing loan portfolios (excluding loans in payment default) using current market weightings, spreads and interest payments. Important Fund Information Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance. Indices It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted. Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, mortgage-back securities (agency fixed-rate pass-throughs), asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (agency and non-agency). Fidelity Asset Manager 20% Composite Index is a customized blend of unmanaged indices, weighted as follows: Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index - 14%, Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index - 50%, MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Index (Net MANR) - 6%, and Bloomberg U.S. 3-Month Treasury Bellwether Index - 30%. The composition differed in periods prior to October 1, 2015. Market-Segment Weights Market-segment weights illustrate examples of sectors or industries in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any sector or industry. Ranking Information © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses. % Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures. 3-Year Risk/return Statistics Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index. Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns. Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss. R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics. Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate. Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time. Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss. S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company. Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917. Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917. © 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved. Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee. 657625.45.0