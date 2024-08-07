How And When Do We Cap Indexes?

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
910 Followers

Summary

  • The Magnificent Seven now constitute 28% of the Russell 1000, with the top ten holdings representing 32%, as of July 31, 2024 - an unprecedented level of concentration.
  • Discover how FTSE Russell tackles market concentration risks with capped indexes, balancing tech giant dominance and investor protection.
  • Regulated Investment Company rules restrict aggregate weights of companies with >5% weight to 50% (5/50 limit) and individual company weights to 25%.

A graph moving up

Richard Drury

The rise and rise of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ - Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), Tesla (TSLA), and Meta Platforms (

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
910 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWF--
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF
IWD--
iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF
MAGS--
Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AAPL:CA--
Apple Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News