Fidelity Corporate Bond Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Corporate Bond Fund is a credit-focused bond strategy that seeks a high level of current income.
- Benchmarked against the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond Index, the fund seeks to deliver competitive risk-adjusted performance commensurate with investor expectations of a primarily investment-grade corporate bond fund.
- Utilizing a team-based investment process, the fund relies on experienced portfolio managers, research analysts and traders. We concentrate on areas where we believe we can repeatedly add value, including asset allocation, sector and security selection, yield-curve positioning and opportunistic trading.
- Robust governance and risk management - consisting of extensive quantitative modeling, formal and informal portfolio reviews, and proprietary tools - support the identification of both opportunities and risks.
|
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 05/04/2010.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Taxable Bond Market Review
U.S. taxable investment-grade bonds, as measured by the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, posted a very modest gain (+0.07%) in the second quarter of 2024 amid mixed economic data and an ongoing holding pattern on benchmark interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
After raising policy interest rates 11 times beginning in March 2022, the Fed has held rates steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% since July 2023. The bond market began 2024 with investors anticipating six to seven quarter-point cuts to the federal funds rate over the course of the year, with the first taking place in March. But during the first quarter, stronger-than-expected employment and consumer spending data, coupled with consumer price index reports that showed U.S. inflation metrics either moving sideways or ticking up, kept the Fed on pause and led investors to push back their expectations for the timing and magnitude of rate cuts this year. The Aggregate index returned -0.78% for the first three months of 2024.
The downbeat sentiment persisted into the start of Q2, with the index returning -2.53% in April. During the month, hotter-than-expected inflation and the Fed's "higher for longer" message on rates sent bond yields rising and prices down; the yield on the 10- year U.S. Treasury, which started the year at 3.88%, stood at 4.70% on April 25. May, however, brought encouraging news, when that month's CPI update (through April 30) indicated year-over-year headline inflation slowing from the previous month's mark for the first time in 2024. Combined with separate monthly reports showing weaker U.S. retail sales and softer job growth, the cooler inflation reading reignited market hopes that the central bank would begin cutting rates sooner rather than later.
June's CPI report (through May 31) further raised those hopes. Headline inflation, at 3.3%, ticked down from 3.4% the previous month, and closely-watched core inflation - which excludes volatile energy and food prices - was lower than expected. Following the Fed's committee meeting on June 12, Chair Jerome Powell noted the progress but said the central bank needed further evidence that inflation was slowing to start cutting interest rates. By quarter end, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had fallen more than 30 basis points from its April high mark. The Aggregate index gained 1.70% in May and 0.95% in June.
For the full three months, returns were muted across major segments of the bond market. By quality rating, top-tier, AAA-rated investment-grade securities (+0.53%) fared best by a notable margin. Meanwhile, short-term maturities (1-3 Years) gained 0.95% and outpaced all longer-term issues.
Results were mixed among yield-advantaged, credit-sensitive sectors on both a total- and excess-return basis (see exhibit below). U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds (-0.09%) and agency mortgage-backed securities (+0.07%) trailed U.S. Treasurys (+0.10%) and government-related securities (+0.30%); conversely, asset-backed securities (+0.98%) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (+0.68%) solidly outperformed.
Outside the Aggregate index, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities advanced 0.79%, per Bloomberg, while below-investment-grade segments such as U.S. high-yield corporate bonds (+1.09%) and emerging-markets high-income securities (+1.17%) showed relative strength.
Performance Review
Detailed Fund Attribution Relative To Benchmark
Strategy: Sector Allocation
|
Market Environment
|
For the quarter, returns were muted across major segments of the bond market. Credit-sensitive sectors generally outpaced U.S. Treasurys, with two notable exceptions: U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds and agency mortgage-backed securities.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Overall, sector allocation modestly contributed versus the benchmark Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond Index.
Strategy: Security Selection
|
Market Environment
|
Among investment-grade categories, high-quality, short-term securities held up best.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Security selection notably contributed to the fund's relative performance.
Strategy: Duration and Yield Curve
|
Market Environment
|
Yields inched up across the maturity spectrum during the quarter, with the longer end of the curve (10 years and up) rising most. The yield curve remained inverted for the eighth full quarter in a row.
|
Fund Positioning
(Impact vs. Benchmark)
|
Yield-curve positioning modestly aided relative performance.
Outlook and Positioning
At quarter end, it appears the Fed would like to begin cutting interest rates in September, if the data supports this decision. However, there is a possibility that the first reduction may not occur until November or December.
Corporate earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates remain strong, reflecting high margin levels. However, credit quality has been gradually weakening, with debt levels and interest costs rising faster than EPS growth.
In our view, the outlook for credit quality will hinge on the ability of companies to meet bullish forecasts. This may prove challenging if the recent batch of weaker economic data is a harbinger for profit outcomes.
From a supply-and-demand perspective, corporate issuance for the first half of 2024 totaled $840 billion, up about 20% versus the same period in 2023. Looking at valuation, with an average spread of +88 basis points, the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond Index is well below its five- and 10-year averages of +112 and +117 basis points, respectively. By any measure, current credit spreads are tight.
We continue to keep the fund's credit risk modestly greater than the benchmark through our allocation to bonds rated BBB. We are focusing on issuers that we believe offer the potential for strong long-term performance resulting from improving credit quality. We are also maintaining increased exposure to the 7-to-10-year portion of the corporate yield curve.
Going forward, we plan to maintain a meaningful liquidity cushion in the portfolio. We believe having this "dry powder" will enable us to capitalize on compelling opportunities as they arise. Our modest overweight to credit risk as of June 30 is balanced by a roughly 8% allocation to U.S. Treasury bonds.
|Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
Credit ratings for a rated issuer or security are categorized using the highest credit rating among the following three Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSRO"): Moody's Investors Service (Moody's); Standard & Poor's Rating Services (S&P); or Fitch, Inc. Securities that are not rated by any of these three NRSRO's (e.g. equity securities) are categorized as Not Rated. All U.S. government securities are included in the U.S. Government category. The table information is based on the combined investments of the fund and its pro-rata share of any investments in other Fidelity funds.
|The five largest issuers are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Team Managed
Trading Symbol: FCBFX
Start Date: May 04, 2010
Size (in millions): $1,715.08
Morningstar Category: Fund Corporate Bond
In general, the bond market is volatile, and bond funds entail interest rate risk. (As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. This effect is usually more pronounced for longer-term securities.) Bond funds also entail the risk of issuer or counterparty default, issuer credit risk, and inflation risk. The fund may invest in lower-quality debt securities that involve greater risk of default or price changes due to potential changes in the credit quality of the issuer. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency-exchange-rate, economic, and political risks.
Investments in mortgage securities are subject to the risk that principal will be repaid prior to maturity. As a result, when interest rates decline, gains may be reduced, and when interest rates rise, losses may be greater. Leverage can increase market exposure, magnify investment risks, and cause losses to be realized more quickly.
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
Characteristics
Duration is a measure of a security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Duration differs from maturity in that it considers a security's interest payments in addition to the amount of time until the security reaches maturity, and also takes into account certain maturity shortening features (e.g., demand features, interest rate resets, and call options) when applicable. Securities with longer durations generally tend to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than securities with shorter durations. A fund with a longer average duration generally can be expected to be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a fund with a shorter average duration.
30-day SEC Yield is a standard yield calculation developed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for bond funds. The yield is calculated by dividing the net investment income per share earned during the 30-day period by the maximum offering price per share on the last day of the period. The yield figure reflects the dividends and interest earned during the 30-day period, after the deduction of the fund's expenses. It is sometimes referred to as "SEC 30-Day Yield" or "standardized yield".
30-Day SEC Restated Yield is the fund's 30-day yield without applicable waivers or reimbursements, stated as of month-end.
Net Asset Value is the dollar value of one share of a fund; determined by taking the total assets of a fund, subtracting the total liabilities, and dividing by the total number of shares outstanding.
Important Fund Information
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
Indices
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond Index is a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate fixed-rate debt issues with maturities of one year or more.
Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based, market-
value-weighted benchmark that measures the performance of the investment grade, U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. Sectors in the index include Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, MBS (agency fixed-rate and hybrid ARM pass-throughs), ABS, and CMBS.
Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) is a market value-weighted index that measures the performance of inflation-protected securities issued by the U.S. Treasury.
S&P/LSTA Leveraged Performing Loan Index is a market value-weighted index designed to represent the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated institutional leveraged performing loan portfolios (excluding loans in payment default) using current market weightings, spreads and interest payments.
J.P. Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index global tracks total returns for the U.S. dollar-denominated debt instruments issued by Emerging Market sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, such as Brady bonds, loans, and Eurobonds.
Lipper Information
Lipper Averages are averages of the performance of all mutual funds with their respective investment classification category. The number of funds in each category periodically changes. Lipper, a Refinitiv company, is a nationally recognized organization that ranks the performance of mutual funds.
Morningstar Information
© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses.
Sector Weights
Sector weights illustrate examples of market segments in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any subset of the market.
3-Year Risk/return Statistics
Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index.
Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns.
R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics.
Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate.
Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time.
Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss.
Yield Curve
The relationship at a given point in time between yields on a group of fixed-income securities with varying maturities - commonly, Treasury bills, notes, and bonds. The curve typically slopes upward since longer maturities normally have higher yields, although it can be flat or even inverted.
Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.
S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company.
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
© 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee.
657060.50.0
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.