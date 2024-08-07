Monthly Newsletter - July 2024

Summary

  • Fear of missing out is a terrible reason to buy anything.
  • In the second quarter of 2024, both the benchmark S&P 500 and TSX indices were up, even as investors remain nervous about the economy and the upcoming Presidential election.
  • In the logistics sector, both TFI International and CN Rail are impacted by weak shipping rates as well as labor uncertainty.

By David Baskin & Ernest Wong

What Would Spock Do?

Having been in the business of managing other people’s money for over 40 years, I have seen markets do just about everything you can imagine, and some things that nobody

