Brett_Hondow

Introduction

Consumer lender OneMain Financial (NYSE:OMF) announced its second quarter earnings last week. The lender beat earnings expectations and grew revenue, but a two-day sell-off ensued as investors have concerns about the health of the economy. With a 15% drop in share prices last week, and having covered both the company’s bonds and shares in the past, I wanted to take a fresh look at the situation.

Second Quarter Earnings

With an assist from higher interest rates, OneMain saw interest income rise by $180 million or 8% in the first half of 2024 versus the same period last year. Interest expenses also rose, but by less than interest income at $92 million. This has led to an increase in net interest income (interest income less interest expense) by $90 million to over $1.8 billion. Unfortunately, those gains were eliminated by the company’s increase in provision for finance losses by $140 million. While other revenue and expenses were stable, the increase in operating expenses further eroded profitability compared to last year, leading to a $77 million drop in income before taxes.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

OneMain’s balance sheet is comprised of mostly loans receivable (on the asset side) and long-term debt (on the liabilities side). During the first half of the year, OneMain Financial increased its net financing receivables by $1 billion to $22.3 billion. Consequently, the company increased its long-term debt by $800 million to $20.6 billion. OneMain is different from a traditional bank in that it funds its lending from either its own capital or external debt, as it does not have depositors.

SEC 10-Q

For holders of both the shares and debt of OneMain Financial, the cash flow statement is significant as it gives an indication as to whether the company can support its high-yielding dividend and paying down debt. OneMain Financial generated more than $1.2 billion in cash flow from operations in the first half of 2024, which was slightly better than the first half of last year.

SEC 10-Q

The operating cash flow was clearly sufficient to cover the $247 million in dividend obligations. The company used the remaining $1 billion combined with $300 million in loan principal collected to purchase or underwrite $1.4 billion in new loans. OneMain also did not actually need to issue long-term debt in the first half of the year, as the debt growth on the balance sheet was from the acquisition of Foursight Capital.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Risks to OneMain Financial

OneMain underwrites consumer credit loans, which are especially risky, so investors need to understand the risks surrounding these types of loans. Unlike real estate or commercial loans which are collateralized by hard assets, consumer loans are largely unsecured and are made with an implied guarantee of repayment with the consumer’s future earnings. The recent deterioration of the labor market points to potential headwinds with respect to loan performance and earnings.

OneMain has seen a growth in the number of loan charge offs, loan delinquencies, which are a leading indicator of charge offs, remain under control. While delinquencies are slightly higher than they were in the first two quarters of last year, sequentially they have declined compared to the third and fourth quarters of 2023. Despite the performance stability, charge-offs are outpacing the capital being set aside for loan losses, meaning further provision may be needed at the expense of earnings.

Earnings Presentation Earnings Presentation SEC 10-Q

Conclusion

Last week’s drop in OneMain Financial shares created a buying opportunity for investors. The shares now carry a dividend yield of 9.3% and are trading at 8.5 times earnings. While a weakening economy and possible need for loan loss provisions are likely to create earnings challenges, I believe OneMain’s capital structure is set to benefit greatly from a lower rate cycle.