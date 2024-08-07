OneMain Financial: Stock Still A Buy Despite Economic Weakness

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.77K Followers

Summary

  • OneMain Financial beat earnings expectations and grew revenue, but investors are concerned about the economy, leading to a 15% drop in share prices.
  • Higher interest rates boosted net interest income, but an increase in the provision for finance losses led to a drop in income before taxes.
  • Despite risks associated with consumer credit loans, OneMain Financial's cash flow from operations in the first half of 2024 was sufficient to cover dividend obligations and support loan growth.

OneMain Financial business storefront exterior in Houston, TX.

Brett_Hondow

Introduction

Consumer lender OneMain Financial (NYSE:OMF) announced its second quarter earnings last week. The lender beat earnings expectations and grew revenue, but a two-day sell-off ensued as investors have concerns about the health of the economy. With a

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.77K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own OneMain Financial debt.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OMF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News