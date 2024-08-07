Trevor Williams

Introduction

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) had a decent show in Q2 2024. They posted Non-GAAP EPS of $0.28, beating estimates by $0.05. Revenue hit $87.4 million, topping expectations by $3.15 million. But the plot leads to the climax. Despite the wins, growth metrics indicate cracks in their core are reaching concerning levels: revenue has declined, debt has increased, and earnings growth is slowing down. Such issues may likely hit Adeia’s longer-term sustainability and valuation.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc. licenses intellectual property (IP) in media and semiconductors. Founded in San Jose, California, it was known as Xperi Corporation until 2019, when it reverted to its current name. The group’s patent portfolio is considerable. This includes licensed technology in video and music consumer electronics, especially cable, satellite, and broadband TV, but also OTT, streaming, semiconductors, and consumer electronics of all types—smart TVs, mobile devices, game consoles, and content storage.

Adeia Inc. Q2 Highlights

The second quarter of 2024 represented a period of good financial results for Adeia Inc. It announced sales of $87.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $52.8 million, which were more or less in line with company forecasts.

But on the commercial front, Adeia made substantial progress during the quarter, obtaining five new licensing agreements in industries not just limited to social media but also in consumer electronics, semiconductors, and Pay-TV. This acquisition of new partners reflects Adeia’s strategic efforts in expanding its market share and maximizing the commercial opportunities within its IP portfolio across different sectors of industry.

Signing the multi-year deal with the largest European Pay-TV player, Liberty Global, was a major highlight of the quarter. Other deals, including those with X Corp, Panasonic, and others, were important to demonstrate that Adeia is good at customer retention and, therefore, that its intellectual property is worth something. But let’s not forget, the European Pay-TV scene is changing fast. On the side of conventional Pay-TV, OTT streaming services are gaining ground. Consumption patterns are changing—people are leaving cable and satellite broadcasters for on-demand, and Pay-TV providers are changing their models accordingly. With the evolution of technology and media consumption patterns, Pay-TV providers are also experimenting with hybrid models that add ads to their offerings to make subscriptions cheaper and ultimately retain their clients. Simultaneously, FAST channels, which are used by broadcasters and media companies to stay in the game, are continuing to shape the market. The market is huge and growth is steady. The major players who dominate the field are the usual suspects—Sky, Vodafone, Tricolor—although the competition is heating up, and it’s clear that Pay-TV providers have to be creative about their bundles if they want to stay in the game.

Adeia's intellectual property portfolio is growing too, and the current tabulation now flexes over 11,500 patent assets worldwide. The company's focus on innovation got noticed, ranking it among the top global inventors for 2023 by Harrity & Harrity, a leading patent analytics firm.

On the earnings call, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Davis, put this accomplishment into context:

We ranked higher on the list than many of the most well respected media companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Comcast, and some of the hottest semiconductor companies leading the AI charge such as AMD and NVIDIA. This is particularly remarkable since these companies have significantly larger R&D resources than we do. Yet, we achieved these results because of our unique business model, which allows our dedicated scientists and engineers to be exclusively focused on critical forward-looking innovations.

Overall, even with a small 3% rise in operating expenses, Adeia kept costs in check. They cut selling, general, and administrative expenses by 4%, proving what Davis noted about the company's operational efficiency.

Furthermore, in addition to slashing its interest rate by 61 basis points—saving $3.4 million a year—Adeia also reaffirmed its full-year revenue outlook for 2024, expecting growth in the range of $380 million to $420 million to come from new licensing agreements and strategic shifts. In Q2, Adeia generated $23.5 million in cash and reduced its term loan balance to $549.1 million, which will result in more than $3 million in savings per year on interest. This allows them additional flexibility to balance debt payments, return money to shareholders, and make acquisitions.

Valuation

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 7.22x, which tells us that the market might be asleep on the earnings of Adeia. The EPS yield-to-price ratio is rather good at 13.84%, meaning that the stock could possibly see a lift in price if the market were to revalue the company’s EPS growth. As an indicator, if the P/E ratio moves towards 15x or returns to the five-year average P/E of 9.63x, that could mean some upside from where the stock is currently trading.

However, it’s not rosy all the way. The adjusted earnings growth rate is just 3.57 percent, which could mean that future earnings wouldn’t justify anything close to a reasonable multiple. And even though the company just reduced its term loan balance generating savings and extra cash, overall the company is highly indebted with a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 57.27%.

As for dividends, Adeia yields 2.04%. Not bad, but not as enticing compared to the high EPS yield.

Valuation bottom line: Adeia’s low P/E ratio and high EPS yield might look like a deal, but sluggish earnings growth, heavy debt, and industry challenges suggest a more cautious valuation outlook.

Risks & Headwinds

Revenue growth is tanking. Adeia's year-over-year (YoY) revenue is down 15.04%, you'll see that that's way below the sector median of 3.52%. This isn't just stagnation; it's a real drop in their top line. The forward revenue growth is a little better at -1.46%, but still far off the sector median of 6.69%.

EBITDA and EBIT growth are just as bad. YoY EBITDA growth is down a massive 29.40%, and forward estimates are only slightly better at -9.75%. This sharp decline shows that the company's profitability is under way more pressure than management is indicating. EBIT growth is also ugly, with YoY at -27.11% and forward at -7.36%. The company’s ability to make money before interest and taxes is slipping, so even if revenue does stabilize, unfortunately profitability might still take a hit because of cost control or margin issues.

Earnings per share (EPS) numbers are the worst. YoY EPS growth is down a brutal 66.93%, showing a considerable decline in shareholder value. Even forward EPS growth at -9.94% signals ongoing weakness. So while management tends always to be optimistic, the figures don't lie, which suggest that Adeia isn't just struggling operationally; it’s also failing to deliver for its shareholders.

The cash flow situation isn’t helping either. Operating cash flow is also down 21.72% YoY, meaning the company is generating way less cash from its core operations.

In Q2 2024, operating expenses jumped by $1.2 million, up 3% from the last quarter. Litigations aren't helping. Those costs spiked by 45%. Although we saw some chipping away at the debt, this bump in spending definitely doesn't help the debt rip current of a term loan that sits at $549.1 million with interest expenses at $13.3 million, a serious burden.

Rating:

Adeia Inc. is a “hold.” The major positive keeping this from a “sell” is the number of licensing agreements lately, building its intellectual property portfolio. However, it is experiencing serious financial issues and faces cyclical revenue decline, with profitability and cash flow at a low, and debt much higher than the cash reserves. Although the firm is trading at very cheap P/E levels and may be reaping benefits from cost-cutting measures, the risks are still high.