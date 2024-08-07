da-kuk

Too many people view investing as a form of gambling. But for value investors like myself, successful investing means playing the long game. Even though it would be great to see investments generate significant upside right out of the gate, it often requires time and patience in order for opportunities to play out. That is why I'm not disappointed with how things have been going when it comes to The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). You see, back in April of this year, I wrote a bullish article about the company. I argued that it was worthy of a ‘buy’ rating, not just because of the attractive valuation, but also due to its market potential. But since then, the stock has dropped 4.8% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 1.4%.

Many investors might bail at this point. But I am not that kind of investor. Even though management recently revised lower guidance for the 2024 fiscal year, the overall picture for the business looks positive. Yes, revenue, profits, and cash flows, are all slated to drop year over year. But even with this, the stock is attractively priced, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Debt had become a bit elevated in recent years. But even that picture is showing signs of improvement. Add all of this together, and I think that keeping the company rated a ‘buy’ makes a lot of sense.

Still a solid opportunity

For those not familiar with The Timken Company, the company can be easily described as a producer of engineered bearings and power transmission products. While this may not sound like all that exciting a market, especially for those interested in growth, my prior article touched on some of the fastest growing opportunities that the company has at its disposal. This included the wind energy market, the industrial motion space, certain types of transportation, and more. This is not to say that the company will grow consistently from one year to the next. In fact, this year is looking to be a bit of a weak spot for the company.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Since I last wrote about the firm earlier this year, we have had two additional quarters of data come out. In the most recent quarter, revenue for the company totaled $1.18 billion. That represents a decline of 7.1% compared to the $1.27 billion reported one year earlier. Management attributed this downside to lower organic revenue. This was driven mostly by lower volume caused by lower demand. And unfortunately, this top-line weakness was visible across both of the companies operating segments. Its Engineered Bearings unit, for instance, saw sales drop by 8.6% from $857.2 million to $783.4 million. Even though the company saw weakness in its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) set of operations, the biggest pain actually came from China. Revenue plummeted 48.3% from $156.5 million to only $80.9 million.

A look through the company's financial statements, as well as a read through its latest investor transcript, did not indicate why we are seeing this weakness. Management did say that the pain had been going on for four quarters now and that we are starting to see some flattening out. They seem cautiously optimistic about the long term for this market. But it is worth mentioning that the problems here are unlikely to be company specific. One other source that I found that was independent of the company cited China’s slowing economy as a pain point for the global wind energy market. And it is true that China’s economy has slowed quite a bit compared to prior years.

In addition to seeing weakness on the Engineered Bearings side of things, the company’s Industrial Motion segment also saw revenue drop. Sales declined by 3.9% year over year, dropping from $415.1 million to $398.9 million. Unlike the Engineered Bearings segment, Industrial Motion’s decline was largely the result of pain outside of China. The US, as well as the rest of the Americas, reported drops year over year. There is also a small decline in the EMEA regions.

With revenue falling, it should come as no surprise that profitability would take a hit as well. Net income dropped from $125.2 million last year to $96.2 million this year. While some of the company's costs scaled down with revenue, others did not. Selling, general, and administrative costs, actually increased from 14.5% of sales to 15.6%. Meanwhile, interest expense grew from $28.3 million to $34.6 million. That's a rise from 2.2% of revenue to 2.9%. Other profitability metrics followed suit. Adjusted net income fell from $146.1 million to $115.2 million. Operating cash flow declined from $144 million to $124.6 million. And if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a fall from $186.5 million to $160.8 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the business dropped from $263 million to $230.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see financial results for the first half of 2024 relative to the first half of last year. This shows a very similar trend, with revenue, profits, and cash flows, all worsening from one year to the next. This is clearly a downtrend that we are going through. But the good news is that shares still look attractively priced even with this. The most recent guidance provided by management called for earnings per share of between $5 and $5.20. That is down from the previous expected range of between $5.10 and $5.40. But at the midpoint, it would still translate to net income of $361.3 million. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share should be between $6 and $6.20. The upper end of that range is $0.10 per share lower than what was previously anticipated. At the midpoint, we would be looking at adjusted net income of around $432.2 million. These figures are both lower than what the company experienced in 2023. And it should come on the back of revenue dropping by between 3% and 4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There are, of course, other profitability metrics to be paying attention to. But we don't have estimates from management as to what those will look like. If we annualize the results seen so far for 2024, we would get adjusted operating cash flow of approximately $530.4 million and EBITDA of $847.4 million. Using these figures, as well as historical figures from 2023, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Even though the stock is more expensive on a forward basis, I would still say that it falls in value territory, if only by a small margin. In the table below, I compare The Timken Company to five similar firms. On a price to earnings basis, it's currently the cheapest of the group. But in terms of profitability metrics, (Mueller Industries) MLI is slightly cheaper.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Timken Company 13.2 10.7 8.9 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 23.9 19.8 15.6 Dover Corporation (DOV) 16.1 19.0 11.7 Standex International (SXI) 27.6 19.5 16.4 Mueller Industries (MLI) 13.4 10.6 8.2 Watts Water Technologies (WTS) 24.0 20.1 16.0 Click to enlarge

Another thing we should be looking at is debt and the impact that has on the company. From 2021 through 2023, net debt at the company expanded from $1.21 billion to $1.98 billion. Fortunately, we did see a slight pullback to $1.71 billion in the most recent quarter. So that picture is certainly improving. The chart below shows the net debt and the net leverage ratio of the company, with the EBITDA for 2024 based on my projection used in valuing the company. There was a rise in overall leverage from 2021 through 2023. But fortunately, that picture has improved as well recently. In the same chart, you can also see the debt-to-equity ratio of the business. This shows a similar trend, though with the metric peaking in 2022. And since then, it has been in a state of decline. This is also encouraging to see, especially when you consider how high-interest rates are at this moment.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

I have long had an appreciation of The Timken Company. The company has a long operating history and I grew up quite close to its global headquarters. I would always see it whenever my family and I would pass that way. But it's not this emotional bias that has me bullish about the firm. It is true that recent financial performance has been discouraging — yet even with that pain, shares look attractively priced. Leverage had risen in prior years, but the recent pullback seen on that front gives investors another reason to be bullish. Add all of this together, and I still believe The Timken Company deserves the ‘buy’ rating I assigned it previously.