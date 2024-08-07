PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I initially wrote about the Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) near the beginning of May. I presented a unique pair trade (more like a combination trade) that was structured to deliver a potential 15% annual yield, as compared to a ~11.8% baseline yield for QYLD itself.

The catch? To earn the potential premium return, an investor would have to swap out downside risk exposure for upside risk exposure through Nasdaq 100 E-mini Futures.

Besides the bonus yield potential, I was interested in this position given my concern that stock markets, especially the Nasdaq 100, were overheated.

Well, tech stocks have almost done a round trip since then, but have posted total return gains of about +3% over the period. The below table presents the performance of my structured trade from May 2 until August 6 against QYLD alone, as well as the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) and the two major ETFs that track that index; the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) and the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQM).

author, using Seeking Alpha pricing data

Now, before I start dodging tomatoes, and also to help readers visualize the merits of the strategy, let's look at how each of these same securities/strategies have performed over the past one month (July 5 - August 6).

author, using Seeking Alpha price data

I think these two performance tables will be valuable references as I conduct some performance attribution below, and then move into the forward outlook.

QYLD's Objective

The QYLD ETF is a covered call fund that invests in the securities that represent the Nasdaq 100 Index, so your Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and NVIDIA'S (NVDA) of the world, and all the other 97 stocks in the index. The ETF then sells call options on those same exposures, with exercise prices slightly out-of-the-money ("OTM") on average, in practice. The fund officially aims to write calls at-the-market ("ATM") but that's not always feasible unless each stock is trading at a round number for which there's an active option.

As a result, QYLD essentially forgoes all upside in the component stocks of the Nasdaq 100, in exchange for regular income. How much is that income? Well, it depends on the implied volatility ("IV") in the options markets. The higher the IV, the higher the options premiums, and the higher the income to QYLD.

When I set up my trade in early May, the implied volatility on the QQQ was about 24%. So QYLD was set to earn about 2% in monthly income from writing ATM call options. The fund, in turn, tended to pay slightly less than half of that income to unitholders.

Global X

Over the past 12 months, QYLD investors have received a total of nearly 12% in income distributions. Meanwhile, the fund retained about 14% of undistributed premiums.

As an offset, by writing call options at-the-money, QYLD forgoes any price upside in the underlying stocks held. So if NVIDIA or some other stock rises 10%, QYLD will likely only see the tiniest benefit, if any. Said another way, as the ETF is structured, QYLD's maximum possible total return is roughly the ATM implied volatility yield, and lately that's been about 2% per month. The max return is essentially capped.

A ~25% yield sounds great, but because QYLD holds all those underlying tech stocks, it's fully exposed to any downside on the equities held. In looking at the one-month performance table above, QYLD fell -6.3% as tech stocks crashed by more than 11%. For those asking why QYLD outperformed, it's because as stock prices crumbled, the fair value of the call options the ETF was short decreased in value, and furthermore the ETF booked premium income.

In the long run, as long as stock markets aren't rising, QYLD should outperform the Nasdaq 100 index and its proxy ETFs by about ~2% per month, on a total return basis. That's really the best QYLD shareholders can do, which is why, when looking at QYLD's chart, you'll never see large spikes in value (except in the case of sharp rebounds after selloffs, such as the pandemic rebound).

Seeking Alpha

It is simply not possible for QYLD to rise significantly, unless it is reclaiming lost value in a hurry prior to the reset of at-the-money call options .

My Combination Trade For Enhanced Income Potential

As noted above, QYLD remains exposed to substantial downside risk if stocks plummet. That risk will always be less than owning the QQQ or QQQM outright, but it remains sizable, as the -6.3% one-month return would suggest.

My preference, at least recently, has been to offset that downside risk. And so, in combination with holding a large amount of QYLD for income, I've decided to Short the Nasdaq 100 Futures (US100:IND). And due to the contango shape of the Nasdaq Futures curve, I can earn additional income from being Short the Futures. I elaborate on this in the "Yield Enhancement Using Futures" section of my May article.

At the end of the day, the potential should exist to earn a combination of

The distributions QYLD pays out monthly, + The residual premium income that QYLD keeps, + The rollover benefit from the Nasdaq futures (when in contango), - Less the expense ratio for QYLD plus any other transaction costs

In May, I calculated this potential total yield at almost 17%, for a potential return on capital of 15% after factoring in margin requirements for Futures.

However, due to being Short Nasdaq Futures, I've effectively traded QYLD's downside risk instead for upside risk. The higher markets rise, the worse my combination trade will perform. I haven't eliminated risk - there is no perfect hedge for ~25% annual returns; I've just reallocated that risk.

How Has The Strategy Delivered A Negative -1.7% Return Over Three Months?

Analyzing why an investment/trade hasn't delivered on its promise is as important, or possibly more important, than analyzing why a position did deliver as expected.

My QYLD + Short Nasdaq Futures has delivered, by my calculation, a total return of -1.7% between May 2, 2024 and August 6, 2024. That's far from the promised land of +15% returns or ~+3.75% returns per quarter!

I attribute the underperformance to the following:

First, despite the scary selloff over the past several weeks, equity markets remain higher than where they were at the beginning of May. Rising equity markets eat the profit potential of my combination trade.

While implied volatility is a friend (to QYLD, and thus also the combo strategy), actual volatility is not. QYLD's best performance should occur in flat markets, in my estimation.

is a friend (to QYLD, and thus also the combo strategy), is not. QYLD's best performance should occur in flat markets, in my estimation. QYLD's AUM has declined and is lower than at the start of the year. That may have prevented the ETF managers from writing new volumes of call options when markets were at their highs.

The Nasdaq Futures curve has become less steep - it remains in contango, but to a lesser degree. That isn't surprising given that yields have been falling, but works against performance nonetheless.

What's The Outlook? Does The Trade Strategy Still Have Merit?

First off, I don't believe there were any flaws in this unique trade that I first proposed in early May. I was well aware of the risks, and the variables that could lead my structured income combo trade to underperform expectation.

I certainly didn't expect the Nasdaq to rise another ~18% as it did between the start of May and the second week of July. Just to hit it home one more time, owning QYLD while Shorting Nasdaq Futures exposes the investor to losses when stocks rise. I was starting to feel quite bearish in the Spring and so I was comfortable putting on this trade.

The substantial volatility (I'm speaking about actual large price movements) in the Nasdaq certainly adds an X factor to QYLD, as the ETF's managers may be at the mercy of inconvenient timing. For example, it's unknown how many call options QYLD's managers were able to write near the top of the market. Rollover dates may have lined-up well.

Finally, I was fully aware that potential returns would be constrained by a leveling Futures curve (= less steep), which has occurred to some degree.

Am I still Bullish The Trade?

I still hold the trade, and still plan to, although I am slightly less bullish on my trade strategy than I was in May.

There are two reasons for this:

After the equity selloff that has occurred, I'm somewhat less bearish than I was two or three months ago. I felt a risk-off period was due, but I expected it to start from a lower level. There's some chance that the market has gotten it out of its system. There's nothing I can do about reduced contango. A less steep Futures Curve directly lowers the return potential from my trade strategy. Instead of a 5% contango, it looks closer to 4.25% right now.

On the Plus side:

Market participants may be a little more cautious for the next few months now, which would bode better for my combination trade than it did when the Nasdaq was rising seemingly every day. Remember, QYLD, as well as my strategy, should tend to do best when markets are performing in a more pedestrian manner. Implied Volatility has spiked during this market selloff. That means the QYLD managers may be booking higher premiums on the call options they sell. I see implied volatility at about 31% on QQQ at-the-money call options. My fellow contributing analyst Skeptical12 picked up on the higher IV recently in recommending QYLD. The problem is that rarely does such volatility sustain itself, and therefore incremental benefits may be small. A jump from ~24% implied 1-month volatility to ~30% might seem significant, but it's important to realize that just means an extra 0.5% of premium income per month (~2.5% per month instead of ~2.0%).

Assuming 12% margin rates, just as I did in May, the maximum potential yield for the Long QYLD / Short Nasdaq Futures trade looks like about 17% (higher than 15% suggested in May). Volatility (one month ATM implied vol) would have to remain near current levels though.

I continue to hold the trade, and will be hoping for milder equity price action than we've seen, as well as hoping for a Futures curve that doesn't shed further contango.

Critical Risk Statement

Owning QYLD while Shorting Nasdaq Futures leaves open-ended upside risk to investors. Remember that the Nasdaq is diversified, so the risk of a parabolic move for an index is much less than for individual stocks. With that said, every % of index upside will eat into the potential income of the trade.