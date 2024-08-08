matdesign24

John Krasinski famously started a YouTube channel called "Some Good News" in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. His goal was to highlight good things happening around America when the world was so full of negative news and fear. It was a hit. People loved to tune in to the show he hosted from his house to hear some good news.

When it comes to my Seeking Alpha articles, people often ask me why my articles are overwhelmingly positive despite what's going on in the economy. Personally, I would rather share good news and good information than constantly beat down on different companies and stocks. If I don't like it, I'm just not going to spend any time on it; life is busy enough as it is. You don't need to be spending your time constantly being stuck in the muck and mire of negativity. If it's good for you, focus on it, if it's not good for you, move on. If I like it, I'm going to research it and suggest to my fellow investors to enjoy the same benefits that I receive.

Today, I want to take a look at a company that has more good news coming. I'm still able to collect a fantastic +13% yield, and it has a great outlook.

Let's dive in!

More Good News?

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), yielding 13%-plus, reported earnings that were similar to what we have seen with other peers in the sector. NLY's book value was down by 2.5% to $19.25. This is less than many peers, as the headwinds in agency MBS were offset by NLY's MSR (Mortgage Servicing Rights) portfolio. MSRs have the right to collect payments on mortgages. Servicers are paid a portion of every payment collected. When interest rates are high, people are less likely to prepay their mortgage, and as a result, the servicer can look forward to collecting more servicing fees. So, while higher interest rates cause MBS prices to go down, they tend to cause MSR prices to go up. Thanks to this dynamic, NLY saw a smaller impact on book value than peers who don't have a significant MSR portfolio. In the earnings call, NLY noted that book value was up a little over 1% quarter-to-date after the dividend.

Earnings available for distribution went up in Q2 to $0.68, up from $0.64, and importantly, getting back to covering the dividend. This was expected, but still nice to see. Source

NLY Q2 2024 Presentation

Looking at peer AGNC Investment (AGNC), we have seen its bottom line trending down but with much higher coverage. The main difference is the interest rate swap portfolio. AGNC has a significant portfolio of swaps with very low fixed-rate payments. This inflates the current earnings, but as those swaps mature, AGNC's interest expense rises. By comparison, the lowest swaps in NLY's portfolio have already rolled off. Their swaps maturing over the next three years have a weighted pay rate of 3.35%. Source

NLY Q2 2024 Supplement

As a result, NLY's cost of funds won't be rising as quickly as AGNC, which has swaps where they are paying below 0.2% on maturities over the next three years. NLY's EAD (Earnings Available for Distribution) was able to trend up because the increase in yield received from investments was greater than the increase in interest expense. This can be expected to continue in the near term, and we expect that EAD will be relatively stable to trending up looking forward.

Turning to NLY's agency portfolio, we can see that they're following the same strategy they have followed over the past year. NLY has been rotating into higher coupons, with over 45% of its portfolio now in coupons that are 5.5% or higher. NLY has also focused on "High Quality."

NLY Q2 2024 Presentation

Note that in the agency MBS world, "High Quality" is not a measure of credit risk. It's based upon expected prepayment risk. With higher coupons, NLY wants those loans paying for as long as possible. The benefit of a higher coupon is reduced if the borrower refinances it as soon as mortgage rates come down.

Agency MBS is an asset class that is trading at very attractive absolute yields and prices relative to other A+ rated debt. The promise of interest rate cuts has been a can that has been kicked down the road several times. The current belief is that they will come in September. If that happens, it will certainly be a positive for NLY and for the entire agency MBS sector. If it doesn't, NLY has reached a point where its EAD is stable in the current rate environment, and we can expect the dividend to remain stable while we wait.

Conclusion

Agency MBS continues to be an extremely low-risk asset class, and while mREITs add additional risk due to their high leverage, NLY specifically enables you to take a guaranteed asset class that normally pays in the low single digits and ramp it up to higher yields.

Does this induce risk? Of course, it does. Anytime you take something safer and add leverage to it, you increase its risk.

Does this make it extremely high risk? No, because the underlying assets are fundamentally sound and NLY continues to manage its leverage effectively.

When it comes to your retirement, having a good news source is always beneficial. There can be plenty of negativity out there, and plenty of people are stuck in the muck and mire of it. When you get good news, take some time to embrace and enjoy it. NLY has a 13%-plus yield that's fully covered, no doubt. Will it be able to maintain full coverage? I expect that it will. So, enjoy it and collect that outstanding 13%-plus yield!

