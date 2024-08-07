Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 10:54 AM ETLimbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.31K Followers

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Kegley - Financial Profiles
Michael McCann - President and CEO
Jayme Brooks - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Limbach Holdings Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Julie Kegley of Financial Profiles. You may begin.

Julie Kegley

Good morning. And thank you for joining us today to discuss Limbach Holdings financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Yesterday Limbach Holdings issued its earnings release and filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024. Both documents, as well as an updated investor presentation are available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at limbachinc.com. Management may refer to select slides during today’s call and encourages investors to review the presentation in its entirety.

With me on today’s call are Michael McCann, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jayme Brooks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks and then open up the call for analyst questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that today’s comments will include forward-looking statements under federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as will, be, intend, believe, expect, anticipate or other comparable words and phrases.

Statements that are not historical facts, such as statements about expected growth and profit and operating margins, are also forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

A discussion of the factors that could cause a material difference in the company’s

Recommended For You

About LMB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMB

Trending Analysis

Trending News