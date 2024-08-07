Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 11:04 AM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.31K Followers

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Emily Liu - IR
Avishai Abrahami - CEO & Co-Founder
Nir Zohar - President & COO
Lior Shemesh - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup
Andrew Boone - JMP Securities
Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley
Jian Li - Evercore ISI
John Byun - Jefferies
Josh Beck - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Wix Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Emily Liu of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Emily Liu

Thanks, Amy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Wix's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss the results are Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder; Nir Zohar, our President and COO; and Lior Shemesh, our CFO.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. Please consider the risk factors included in our press release and most recent Form 20-F that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will comment on non-GAAP financial results and key operating metrics. You can ﬁnd all reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results in the earnings materials, and in our Interactive Analyst Center on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.wix.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Avishai.

Avishai Abrahami

[Technical Difficulty] Emily, and good morning, everyone. I'm very pleased to share that we finished the

Recommended For You

About WIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WIX

Trending Analysis

Trending News