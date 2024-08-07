Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Emily Liu - IR

Avishai Abrahami - CEO & Co-Founder

Nir Zohar - President & COO

Lior Shemesh - CFO

Ygal Arounian - Citigroup

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Jian Li - Evercore ISI

John Byun - Jefferies

Josh Beck - Raymond James

Emily Liu

Thanks, Amy, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Wix's second quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss the results are Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-Founder; Nir Zohar, our President and COO; and Lior Shemesh, our CFO.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements, and these statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. Please consider the risk factors included in our press release and most recent Form 20-F that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In addition, we will comment on non-GAAP financial results and key operating metrics. You can ﬁnd all reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results in the earnings materials, and in our Interactive Analyst Center on the Investor Relations section of our website, investors.wix.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Avishai.

Avishai Abrahami

[Technical Difficulty] Emily, and good morning, everyone. I'm very pleased to share that we finished the first half of 2024 with excellent Q2 results. And by successfully executing our strategy and delivering innovative solutions to our users, we were able to drive impressive year-over-year bookings growth of 15%. This is a significant acceleration from the 10% bookings growth we saw in Q1 and underscores our leading position as the go-to platform for any user or business to create, grow and succeed online.

We also generated 12% revenue growth. which again exceeded the top end of our guidance. The strong top line results reflect the encouraging reception and performance of our key product initiatives that are continuing to propel our momentum. I'll share some updates on Wix Studio and our AI strategy before letting Nir, dive into the incredible progress we've made in expanding our commerce platform.

First, we continue to see outstanding results from Studio, as we steadily add new features and enhancements. This quarter, we rolled out new dynamic, no-code design expressions, business enablement capabilities and tools to help partners work better with their clients and grow their business. Most notably, we announced a highly anticipated Figma Plugin, a top partner request. Partners can now leverage Studio's no-code animations, built-in business and AI solutions, CMS and workflow management tools to transform their Figma designs into powerful and dynamic websites seamlessly. Feedback has been very positive following this launch.

The number of Studio accounts and rate of new partners joining the Wix platform through Studio continue to outperform expectations. We also saw an acceleration in the pace of Studio subscription purchases. This, along with strong retention of existing subscriptions and the ramping of partners purchasing their second, third, and fourth Studio packages, drove quarter-over-quarter Studio bookings growth of 20%. Our platform is increasingly resonating with the professional community, as we continue to deliver best-in-class innovations and grow our partner ecosystem.

Second, we continue to build up our suite of AI capabilities as a result of the numerous AI initiatives and work streams across weeks. Last quarter, we introduced our plan to embed AI assistance across our platform and products. I'm excited to share that we have released 17 AI business assistants so far to-date. These assistants span a wide range of use cases to support users with minimal hands-on support, thus streamlining their experience. These conversational AI assistants act as a right-hand aid for users to guide them through the entire lifecycle of ideating, creating, and managing their online presence.

Our offering includes an analytics assistant that can help Wix users find the data they need without having to search through dozens of reports, and an assistant that helps users create events through a conversational chat. We have already received positive feedback on this first set of AI assistants with dozens more set to launch later this year. Additionally, on the AI front, we launched AI creation capabilities for our mobile app builder in June. This new solution enables users to create and edit iOS or Android apps through an AI chat experience.

Once AI understands the user's goals, intent, and desired aesthetic, our technology generates a branded app that can be customized and managed from the app editor. We also recently released a suite of new AI features designed to help users identify relevant topics for blogs, as well as generate outlines, content, and images for their target audience. With this new experience, users can swiftly turn ideas into near-ready articles, significantly reducing the time and effort required to create engaging content, and ultimately, changing the blog creation experience. Both Self-Creators and Partners continue to show excellent engagement with our AI tools.

As we expand the breadth of our AI technology, we expect it to continue to be a competitive advantage for us, as well as a significant driver of growth going forward. We have built up a lot of momentum in the first half of 2024 with many exciting and impactful innovations powering meaningful growth acceleration. We expect to continue this momentum into the back half of the year with many exciting things still to come. Thank you to the entire Wix team for your hard work to make Wix the web creation platform of choice. And thank you to our users for trusting us to help you achieve your goals.

With that, I'll turn it over to Nir.

Nir Zohar

Thank you, Avishai, and thank you, everyone for joining us today. I'd like to start with a quick update on our user cohorts before diving into the third leg of our growth strategy, our commerce platform. First, Q2 was another great quarter, marked by strong business fundamentals and robust user behavior. Our Q1 '24 user cohort remains our strongest non-COVID cohort, generating more cumulative bookings in its first two quarters than our Q1 '23 cohort, while having 9% fewer users. This is a result of our continued marketing strategy targeting high intent users.

We have continued to expand our user base with Partners and Self-Creators, adding 4.7 million new high intent users in the second quarter. These new users continue to demonstrate strong conversion and increased ARPS and TROI compared to past cohorts. We continue to benefit from the success of strategic initiatives completed over the past year. Our AI tools continue to drive user conversion, Wix Studio uptake and contribution continues to ramp and consumption of the price increase implemented earlier this year by new and existing users remain strong. All of these factors are driving bookings growth, which we believe is reflecting our unmatched value proposition and durable business model.

Our commerce business was a particular highlight this quarter, with transaction revenue growing an impressive 21% year-over-year, and take rate increasing to a record 1.68%. Take rate expanded 10 basis points sequentially, the largest quarter-over-quarter improvement in recent years. Over the past few years, we have built Wix into a full end-to-end commerce platform, enabling business owners of every size across every industry and in any geography to build, manage and grow in Wix. By introducing new features and capabilities, we have steadily expanded our platform with more merchants globally, choosing and trusting Wix for their business and livelihood.

Our platform has expanded in two ways: growing GPV paired with increased monetization of our GPV. First, we are maximizing the GPV flowing through our platform in a few ways. One, we're continually expanding into new verticals in order to facilitate any business need and diversifying our platform, which helps to insulate us from macro volatility. This quarter, we introduced Wix Donations, which provides a tailored solution for NGOs and Wix Proposals, which helps professionals across various industries create, manage and finalize proposals easily. By expanding our supported verticals, we are appealing to a wider pool of merchants and attracting additional GPV as a result.

Two, we are increasingly onboarding larger merchants with higher average transaction size onto our platform. We expect this to continue as we increasingly win share of the professional market. Three, we are enabling existing merchants to grow their businesses through a growing suite of commerce tools from online advertising and e-mail marketing to AI-based product management.

The success of our existing users drives compounding growth and is key to the success of our commerce strategy. In addition to growing GPV, we are also increasing monetization of our GPV by one, adding new payment partners to our Wix Payment platform, which is what we did this quarter by expanding our base of partners, we are increasing our ownership and thus, monetization of the GPV that flows through Wix.

Two, driving higher Wix Payments adoption as new and existing merchants increasingly choose Wix Payments over other providers. The Wix Payments experience is seamless for merchants, with an integrated payments dashboard and built-in disputes tool. Meanwhile, merchants customers have an easy and smooth native checkout experience. New merchant adoption of Wix Payments has steadily ticked up over the last few years, and we expect this to continue.

Three, providing additional platform solutions such as POS, credit card on file and mail and e-mail ordering capabilities. These solutions are moving more of our off-line GPV online, thus allowing us to capture and monetize better. Four, enhancing payment offerings to capture more wallet share, particularly in the international markets. Earlier this year, we introduced new payment providers in India and entered into partnership with Global-e to power cross-border selling on Wix.

We started making commerce a focus back in 2020 and our platform has grown tremendously since as a result of our initiatives. GPV in the most recent quarter was more than 2 times that of Q2 '20 GPV. Our monetization has improved even more significantly with Q2 '24 transaction revenue more than 5 times that of Q2 '20 transaction revenue. As a result, our quarterly take rate has more than doubled over this period.

Today, our full stack commerce solution provides Wix merchants with all of the tools they need to succeed online and drive strong user retention and higher ARPS. We believe that our commerce platform will remain a key growth driver for both Self-Creators and Partners in years to come.

With that, I will now hand it over to Lior to walk through our financials and outlook. Lior?

Lior Shemesh

Thanks, Nir. Strong execution of the key growth initiatives you just heard about as well as solid business fundamentals resulted in incredible growth momentum and additional margin expansion in the second quarter. As we continue to focus on accelerating top line growth and improving profitability margins in the back half of the year, we now expect to achieve the Rule of 40 in 2024 at the high end of our guidance ranges. I will share more about this exciting milestone, as well as our updated outlook shortly.

First, let's dive into the details of the second quarter. We experienced standout bookings performance with total bookings of $458 million, or 15% growth year-over-year. This was significant acceleration from the 10% growth in Q1 as a result of strong user absorption of the price increase implemented earlier this year, as well as contribution from the strategic initiatives you just heard about.

Contribution from Studio and our growing suite of AI capabilities continued to ramp and are expected to be the main drivers of growth in the coming years. Notably, growth accelerated across both Self-Creators and Partners demonstrating the underlying strength of our entire Wix Platform.

Q2 revenue was also very strong and finished above the high end of our guidance. Total revenue grew to $436 million, up 12% year-over-year with growth driven by the same factors that benefited bookings. This quarter, our commerce business performed extremely well with transaction revenue growing 21% to $54 million as a result of healthy GPV growth, along with improving monetization.

GPV growth was a product of larger merchants joining Wix and compounding GPV from existing businesses. Our bookings and events products were the best performing vertical this quarter with GPV growth of approximately 20% and 25%, respectively. This GPV growth was paired with increased monetization driven by the addition of a new payment partners to Wix Payments platform. As a result, take rate in the second quarter reached a record high of 1.68%. This is an increase of 10 basis points sequentially. We expect GPV and take rate to continue to steadily improve over the long term as we grow our commerce platform.

Our Partners business was another major driver of overall top line growth this quarter. Partners revenue grew 29% year-over-year as we onboarded new agencies, empowered existing Partners to build more projects on Wix and improved monetization of our professional user base. Notably, Studio contribution continued to ramp as usage and adoption increased. The accelerating phase of Studio package purchases, strong retention of partners and significant increase in the number of partners building the second, third and fourth website on platform, give us confidence that Studio will be a meaningful driver of partners' growth in the coming years.

Moving on to the cost side of things. Total non-GAAP gross margin in Q2 was 68%, which was in line with our expectation of 68% to 69% gross margin for the full year. Impressively, this quarter, we saw a significant improvement in operating margin. Both GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increased more than 400 basis points sequentially as a result of lower operating expenses. Q2 operating expenses decreased quarter-on-quarter as a result of payroll efficiencies, lower overhead costs from lower property taxes on our headquarters, and additional subleasing of our office footprint as well as seasonally lower advertising expenses.

We expect to sustain this lower base of payroll and overall costs through the rest of the year, while Studio related sales and marketing costs increased through second half as planned. As a result, non-GAAP operating margin totaled 21% of revenue, while GAAP operating margin was 7% of revenue. Q2 free cash flow excluding headquarter build-out costs totaled almost $118 million or 27% of revenue due to continued strong top line growth and more efficient operating cost base. This quarter marked the completion of our headquarter construction with no additional build-out related CapEx anticipated going forward. This now leads me to our expectations for the back half of 2024.

We expect total revenue in Q3 of $440 million to $445 million, representing approximately 12% to 13% year-over-year growth. For the full year 2024, we are updating our outlook as we expect to sustain the momentum built up in the first half of the year. We now expect total booking of $1,802 million to $1,822 million, or 13% to 14% year-over-year growth. We began to see FX volatility materialize in late Q2, which has continued into early Q3, due to this and a bit more macro unpredictability broadly mostly related to payments, we are building more conservatism into our outlook.

I want to highlight that this updated guidance still reflects an acceleration in total bookings 0% to 16% at the high end of our expectations. This has not changed from what we shared in May as we continue to see broad-based trends across our platform. We continue to expect to see Self-Creators and Partners growth continue to accelerate in the second half at the high-end of our expectations as our AI products and Studio platforms performed ahead of plan. Additionally, we now expect total revenue of $1,747 million to $1,761 million or 12% to 13% year-over-year growth.

On the cost side, we continue to expect non-GAAP total gross margin of 68% to 69% for the full year. As we sustain the lower operating expense base achieved in the most recent quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses are now expected to be approximately 50% of revenue for the full year. This is slightly lower than our previous expectation of 50% to 51% of revenue. As a result, we expect to generate free cash flow, excluding headquarter costs of $460 million to $470 million or approximately 26% to 27% of revenue in 2024. This is an increase from the $445 million to $455 million or 26% of revenue previously expected.

We now expect to achieve the Rule of 40 milestone this year, assuming the high end of our revenue and free cash flow guidance ranges. This will be a major milestone that we have steadfastly worked towards for the past three years, even more impressively, we will be achieving this goal one year ahead of plan. This is a testament to the successful execution of our strategic initiatives and focused commitment to profitable growth.

But this is certainly not the finish line for us. The bookings acceleration expected this year sets us up for revenue growth acceleration in 2025. We also expect continued incremental free cash flow margin improvement as we maintain our stable cost structure, while our business scales, as a result we are positioned to surpass the Rule of 40 in 2025 more meaningfully than previously expected.

Finally, I would like to finish with highlighting another aspect of our three year plan that we are tracking ahead of our share repurchase commitment. In the second quarter, we repurchased $225 million of shares, making the completion of the board authorized plan approved last August. This marks more than $1 billion of share repurchases executed since 2021.

We remain committed to returning value to shareholders and consider share repurchases, a key tool in our capital allocation strategy. As such, our Board authorized a new $200 million program to repurchase our securities. The progress made over the past couple of years demonstrates our track record of not just executing, but outperforming our service. I took -- I look forward to building on our momentum in the second half of the year and the milestones still to come.

Operator, we're now ready for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Ygal Arounian of Citi Group. Your line is open.

Ygal Arounian

Hi. Good morning. Good afternoon, guys. Great quarter, and maybe I want to focus first on the commerce packages and there’s one -- into a little bit more detail there. It seems to be more of a driver now with the Partner side. Can you share a little bit more about the new types of customers that are coming on board, what type of merchants they are? This kind of move to larger merchants, what that opportunity is for you guys? Just a little bit more newer, I guess.

Nir Zohar

Nir Zohar

Ygal Arounian

Ygal Arounian

Avishai Abrahami

Avishai Abrahami

So I'm very optimistic, I think that our experience in releasing AI technology, right, which is almost, what, eight years now, seven years now, is helping us understand how to integrate them into the product in a way that actually mixed user interact with them and that they feel natural and don’t feel like you’re stepping out of what you’re doing to do something else and then coming back. And I think that creates a big difference. So yes, I’m very optimistic on the potential that we’re going to see a continuation of the improvement.

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Andrew Boone of JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Andrew Boone

Andrew Boone

Avishai Abrahami

Avishai Abrahami

So they're by two, three, four, five, six, seven and more subscription when they create new websites. And for us, it's a signal, not just that they used Studios once or twice that they actually adopting the product and going to continue to use it in the longer term. Of course, for us, as a company, it means that we are compounding right growth because every one agency that does it is as a compounding effect. So this is, again, a very good signal, that was the first right question.

The second question was about how does the Studio use utilize AI. Well, there are massive -- there is a big difference between what an agency and Self-Creators need from AI. So for me, if I want to design a website, and I'm not a designer, I want AI to help me designed because English is not my first language. And I'm not writing so well in Hebrew as well, right? So I would love AI to also rate and help me write great text and generate images. When you're an agency, you probably know how to design and you have your system of design and how things should look like. So you don't need that.

You probably need a little bit to help with the text, but other things like the image editing, right, and the content re-composition create tremendous value. And then the other things that, in addition to that, for example, a great designer not necessarily know how to configure things to work in a responsive way on different screen resolutions, and we have an AI to do that. So we are utilizing those kind of technologies to streamline the agency's experience and work and efficiency in a way that is significant to them. And I think we have some ideas on how to make it even more significance going forward.

As for the question -- last part of the question, which is, do we have concern between how agencies and Self-Creators will end up in the future, meaning -- well, in theory, if you can just, one, they talk to a computer and get the full website functioning that knows exactly what should be there and that easy to update that maybe some of the agencies business will disappear, but there is a long way until we get to something similar to that.

And I think the majority of businesses in the case that they need a website, they want somebody to be responsible for it, somebody that know how to activate the tools and use them and utilize them. And that's why they go to agencies because they have a professional that understand how to take care of all of their business needs. And there's a lot of those, right from SCO to how do you write things correctly in order to get the right shipping rules and there's a ton of things. So I think that where there's a long way for AI to go before it can successfully replace good agencies.

And unless, of course, you are Self-Creators by nature, which is a lot of most of our customers, and you want to create your website, you can control it and you can do those things and you can change it. So I think the difference is in the user type and user intent and not necessarily in technology, which I believe means that both will continue to grow agencies and Self-Creators.

Andrew Boone

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Porter of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Elizabeth Porter

Elizabeth Porter

Avishai Abrahami

Avishai Abrahami

And naturally, they will use less AI because they think they can just do it. And I think we are now opening to users that don't feel that, right? They don't expect themselves to know how to do those things and expect us to have the tools to -- AI tools to automate it for them. So we are already seeing some of this gap, and I believe that this will continue to grow. And essentially, we are opening Wix to be more useful to more new types of customers.

Elizabeth Porter

Elizabeth Porter

Lior Shemesh

Lior Shemesh

So it means that we are going to see more leverage coming from all kinds of different expenses, although, we are going to increase investment, for example, in marketing, but still as a percentage of revenue, we are going to see some leverage over there as well. So I believe that the combination of what we have seen right now is a very strong execution of our bookings growth on a year-over-year basis, which obviously will be reflected into a higher acceleration of revenue next year. The combination of that with the expansion of margins would lead me to believe that we are going to significantly surpass the Rule of 40 next year.

Elizabeth Porter

Thank you for the context.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jian Li of Evercore ISI. Your line is open.

Jian Li

Jian Li

Lior Shemesh

Lior Shemesh

Jian Li

Jian Li

Nir Zohar

Nir Zohar

But it's also the introduction of new capabilities and new products, new verticals adding the POS that allows us to attach and touch some of the off-line transactions that make them move them online, things like the Donations, Verticals, the Proposals, all of this innovation is another great way to tap and expand our GPV. And I do think that we still have -- we have a lot of room to grow there in the next few years.

Jian Li

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Brent Thill of Jefferies. Your line is open.

John Byun

John Byun

Nir Zohar

Nir Zohar

Vertical, in terms of the Verticals, as Lior mentioned, we've seen our scheduling and bookings and events of Verticals grow a little bit faster than other verticals. But these are, I would say, again, I don't think any of those can be -- any concrete signals that you can read into macro economy, I think we're still seeing pretty much stability.

Lior Shemesh

Lior Shemesh

John Byun

Thank you.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Josh Beck of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Josh Beck

Josh Beck

Avishai Abrahami

Avishai Abrahami

And then, we see a great result in that in terms of how customers quickly find the answers. Hallucinations are very small, the percentage probably similar to what a human would do or not even better. And of course, in terms of customer experience, it's incredible because they get the answers now. They don't have the contact support. They don't have to start searching Google and so this is very exciting. The other thing that we are doing is that you can ask questions and you can have the AI do things for you, so this is the second kind. And for example, if you go to our analytics, you see that you can actually start asking questions and get the reports done for you automatically by the AI.

So this is an AI that activates other agents in order to give you answers, the two actions for you. How do I make an event that is a wedding event, what can and then we do RSVP. But if you want to create an event which is selling tickets for a concert, it will define that we can work with you on that. So those kind of things and streamline and reduce a lot of friction from the customer. We intend to integrate them, of course, to one current experience. And we're going to add those kind of assistance in pretty much everywhere that we can on Wix.

And I think the overall change in -- from a customer perspective is tremendous. You get quick answers, high quality answers to your questions and you get an AI that will help you set up things or change things or ask questions, like, get analytics. So it's really a big difference from a customer perspective.

Josh Beck

Josh Beck

Avishai Abrahami

Avishai Abrahami

Direct of projects is not depending so much on Studio, right, because it's more on the quarter that Wix Studio, it's mostly depending on how many customers they have, right? And this can be a big agency that only do a few websites every year or it can be a freelance that will do a few websites every year or it can be the agency that has doing a dozen websites every week. So we have a variety of them. And I think the exciting thing about Studio is that we're seeing all of them using Studio. And if we look at the statistics, it seems that all of them will more likely come back to Studio to build a second project than only one. So we are very excited about that. It's a very strong signal that the customers -- that the agencies like this product. And if you have the chance to see the community chart about it, I think it's also obvious there.

Lior Shemesh

Lior Shemesh

Second, obviously, is about the newcomers and what kind of agencies, what kind of business solution they are using. So we have like the first results that we see right now, for example, in the second quarter, one of the reasons why you see the acceleration of 10% to 15% of bookings in the second quarter is because of that. It’s still moderate. It’s not huge, but we are not talking about hundred thousands of dollars, obviously, it’s millions of dollars. Yes, I do believe that in 2025, the growth of revenue with regard to Studio will be much more significant.

Josh Beck

Josh Beck

Very helpful. Thanks, team.

Emily Liu

Emily Liu

Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. We'll see you on the next one. Bye.

Thank you.

