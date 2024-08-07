Pitchayanan Kongkaew/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

10 months ago, we had advised investors not to get too myopic about the consequences of the early termination of Novo Nordisk’s (NVO) kidney outcome FLOW trial on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), but rather focus on some of the more favorable tailwinds surrounding the latter. The BAX stock has since continued to coast along just fine and gauging some of the key highlights from the Q2 results which came out yesterday, we feel even more enthused about our BUY stance and the ongoing recovery of the share price. Here are a few reasons why we’re inclined to reiterate our BUY stance.

Encouraging Topline Developments

BAX management had previously pointed to only 1% reported revenue growth and 2-3% constant currency growth for Q2, but they ended up beating their guidance, delivering 3% reported growth and 4% constant currency growth. What’s key is that the sequential run rate is expected to pick up with Q3 now on course to see 3.5% reported growth and 4.5% constant currency growth.

All 4 of BAX’s reporting segments are currently generating constant currency growth, but what we find particularly heartening is the momentum seen in the largest division- Medical Products & Therapies (MPT) which accounted for 35% of the H1 sales. Constant currency growth here was better than the group average at 5%, and we believe the momentum is likely to linger (management expects 5% growth in Q3 as well), as it’s hardly been a few months since the launch of its Novum IQ Large Volume Infusion Pumps (LVP).

Novum IQ’s utility will be keenly felt by nurses, clinicians, etc. as it enables them to reduce the burden of non-core tasks, on account of a more integrated system including Syringe Infusion Pumps (SYR). BAX expects the adoptability of this tech to pick up with both existing hospital clients, as well as new conversions, given the flexibility on offer, and they believe 2% market share gains per annum in this segment is not unrealistic. Note that whilst the LVPs can stimulate even greater high-volume infusions, the Syringe Infusion Pumps (SYRs) which have already been in the market since 2022, can continue to facilitate smaller doses of fluids at lower rates, which are often necessary in pediatric or neonatal environments.

Besides positive momentum in MPT, the Healthcare Systems & Technologies Division (HST) continues to benefit from a rebound in care and connectivity sales (which account for about 60% of this segment’s sales). For context, note that care and connectivity sales saw not just sturdy YoY growth of 60%, but also 40% qoq growth. Management noted that they were not only taking share here but also benefitting from upgradations from existing customers, with the growth in orders “ phased in over the course of the second half of this year and into 2025”.

The other component of HST consists of Front-line care which also saw double-digit improvements on a sequential basis. In H2, this part of the business will benefit from a weaker base effect in H2-23, and by H1-25, management also plans to bring through some new products that will fuel growth even further.

All in all, do note that reported sales for FY24 which were only expected to come in 2% higher, are now expected to come in 3% higher.

Q2 Presentation

Valuations Look Cheap In Light of Sturdy Operating Leverage, and Earnings Growth

Besides a relatively better topline outlook, we’re more enthused by developments on the operating front. Since the turn of 2023, BAX has been looking to become a more focused and agile company and management has taken steps to revamp the operating model. In recent periods, there’s been greater centralization of the operating model, with strong cost optimization seen particularly on the supply chain front. Over the next 1-2 years, management also intends to leverage its shared service organization with greater fervor, and this could bring meaningful benefits on the G&A (General and administration costs).

Meanwhile, management also continues to benefit from higher pricing effects, although much of the benefits so far have been outside the US. Nonetheless, they believe that next year could still be a better year of pricing for the US region, particularly with new GPO contract negotiations due to happen.

Anyway, it’s fair to say that we’re already seeing good enough evidence of a better operating model with the adjusted EBIT margins in Q2 improving by 50bps, and the H1 figure improving by 110bps.

Q2 Presentation

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, whilst topline growth will likely come in at 3% for FY24, consider the level of earnings growth on offer. Previously management was targeting an FY adjusted EPS range of $2.88-$2.98 per share; now this has been lifted to $2.93 to $3.01 per share. Consensus is choosing to be a tad conservative with an average figure of only $2.96 which is closer to the lower end of the range, but this still translates to hefty bottom line growth of 14% YoY, which is 4.6x the level of topline growth expected for the year.

For a business generating 14% earnings growth, a P/E multiple of even 14x would be considered reasonable, but at current prices, BAX is priced at only 12.5x, a discount to its rolling P/E average.

YCharts

Value Unlocking From Kidney Care Unit Sale/Spin-Off Could Galvanize The Dividend Picture Even Further

In addition to these cheap valuations, investors also have the added benefit of pocketing a fairly useful +3 yield at current prices. BAX has been in the business of doling out quarterly dividends for well over two decades now, and the yield at today’s prices works out to a 130bps premium over what the stock has yielded on average over the past 5 years (1.83%).

YCharts

Investors need to recognize that this is not really an industry that pays out high yields. For context, the average current yield of healthcare equipment stocks is only around 1.44%, and even the ETF proxy of this industry- the iShares US Medical Devices ETF only pays a yield of around 50bps.

Even in light of all this, we feel the dividend narrative could be enhanced even further over the next 12-18 months as BAX is on the cusp of either selling or spinning off its Kidney Care Division, with EVs of $4bn being mooted. One way or the other, closure is expected before early 2025 as the company has already taken a “bridge” loan to the tune of $2.05bn meet some of its near-term maturities that will come due by Q4.

We believe the separation of the Kidney Care Division will serve as the catalyst for BAX to lift its dividends which have remained stagnant for 10 quarters now. Having said that, investors must not expect the moon with the pace of dividend hikes (for perspective, the last dividend hike in June 2022 came in at 3.5%, and before that annual hikes averaged 12% p.a.), as BAX still needs to bring down its net leverage to 3x, by the end of 2025, and it also has around $1.3bn worth of shares to be repurchased.

Closing Thoughts- Suitable Mean-Reversion Candidate, and Encouraging Price Action

Within the medical device universe, we also view BAX as one of the better candidates that could benefit from mean-reversion, particularly given its low valuation. The image below shows how BAX’s relative strength ratio versus other medical device stocks is at record lows, and 71% off its long-term mean.

YCharts

Previously we had mentioned how the $32-$42 levels (the 2013-2016 congestion zone) could serve as an ideal zone for the stock to form a bottom. We saw that transpire in October last year, followed by a negation of the old downward-sloping trendline a couple of months later. Then some weakness in April/May this year, saw the stock revisit its pivot lows of $31/$32, only to bounce from there yet again. Put another way, these are signs of a double bottom pattern and point to a reversal in the trend.

Investing

If one drills down to the price action via the weekly chart, you’d also note that this week’s candle looks like a bullish engulfing candle that looks set to envelop the preceding three candles before it.

Overall, we feel a BUY on BAX still feels appropriate.