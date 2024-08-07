BRRR Has The Cold Storage Appeal

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.94K Followers

Summary

  • Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ETF provides 100% exposure to Bitcoin in an ETF wrapper, indexed to CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate.
  • The BRRR ETF offers niche value with cold storage for Bitcoin holdings, but has lower liquidity and higher management fee compared to competing ETFs.
  • Institutional ownership of Bitcoin and related ETFs may lead to erratic behavior during times of rebalancing or cash raises, impacting market direction.

Crypto currency and digital wallets concept background. Futuristic bitcoin icon in world of technological progress and innovation. CGI 3D render

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ETF (NASDAQ:BRRR) is a passive Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trust with the sole purpose of providing 100% exposure to BTC in an ETF wrapper. BRRR indexes to the CME CF Bitcoin

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.94K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BRRR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BRRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News