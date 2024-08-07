da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ETF (NASDAQ:BRRR) is a passive Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trust with the sole purpose of providing 100% exposure to BTC in an ETF wrapper. BRRR indexes to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate. Coinbase (COIN) Custody Trust Company and BitGo Trust Company act as the custodians for all BTC held in the trust. BRRR does hold one niche value that investors may find appealing given the nature of the blockchain; however, given that the ETF has a less liquid market when compared to competing BTC ETFs, I will be recommending BRRR with a HOLD rating with no price target.

Corporate Reports

One of the biggest differentiators between BRRR and other BTC ETFs is how the BTC is stored with the custodian. The BTC within the custodians’ trust accounts are held in “cold storage,” meaning that the BTC are safeguarded with private keys corresponding to the Trust’s BTC and are stored offline on devices not connected to the internet. This may provide BRRR a certain niche for investors seeking to invest in BTC but are concerned with the security of BTC networks as it pertains to its daily operations. Comparing BRRR to other BTC ETFs, BRRR could potentially be considered closer to a store of value strategy vs. a trading strategy given the cold storage factor.

Comparing BRRR to other BTC ETFs, there are some additional risks to consider. BRRR comes with a relatively higher management fee of 25bps. iShares BTC ETF (IBIT) has a significantly lower expense ratio of 12bps. IBIT also has a considerably larger asset base of $18b, far outweighing BRRR’s net assets of $471mm. As a result of stronger adoption of IBIT, IBIT shares are significantly more liquid than BRRR with daily volumes of 39mm vs. BRRR’s volumes of 104k. This factor may lead to challenges when rebalancing out of the strategy in times of stress, as there may be fewer buyers and sellers when compared to competing BTC ETFs. Despite the lower liquidity, BRRR is set up to sell and redeem blocks of 5,000 shares of BRRR in the instance of larger transactions. This factor may be significantly beneficial to institutional investors, as trading large blocks of BRRR can place significant stress on the ETF given the low trading volumes.

Corporate Reports

Despite the liquidity differences, IBIT and BRRR both have similar premium/discount rates as it pertains to BTC trends.

Comparing BRRR and IBIT to BTC futures, it appears that the ETFs both trade closely to the actual coin, with minimal premiums/discounts during times of lower volatility.

TradingView

Considering the inherent risks involved in holding BTC or related ETFs, I believe that investors are leaning towards a risk-off tone as the markets attempt to find grounding. From a macroeconomic perspective, there are many factors involved in market direction as we navigate the duration of 2024. For example, we are heading into a major US election that may significantly impact the risk-on/off tone of investors, as each party’s candidate holds a different perspective regarding economic growth. This factor could heavily weigh on tech-related growth investments and may potentially lead to further selling pressure.

Given the significant correlation with the NASDAQ (COMP:IND) and the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Index during times of stress, BTC and the associated ETFs may experience similar directional results, especially as more BTC are held by institutional and retail investors. Given the increased volatility of the cryptocurrency, BTC may experience a harsher sell-off when compared to QQQ during times of panic and distress.

TradingView

Relating to institutional ownership of BTC through direct ownership and ETFs, BTC and related ETFs may be a source of cash during times of rebalancing or cash raises. This can lead to more irrational and erratic behavior of the asset during times of risk-off repositioning.

Conclusion

Comparing BRRR to IBIT on a one-for-one basis, I believe IBIT will offer investors a better experience for exposure to BTC. The one area that BRRR may have more appeal is that the ETF leverages cold storage for its BTC holdings, suggesting that the ETF may offer more secure custodial services. Aside from this factor, I believe investors would benefit more from holding IBIT given the liquidity and lower management fee.

Given that I am not a BTC trader, I cannot make a recommendation on the direction of the asset. My rating for Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund ETF is a hold, as the ETF contains a certain level of security to its holdings through cold storage. If this factor is not appealing to you, I recommend considering IBIT for BTC exposure.