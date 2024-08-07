Kutay Tanir

Investment thesis

Kinnevik (OTCPK:KNEVF) has a long history of creating shareholder value through a combination of share price appreciation, spin-offs and special dividends. The company's share price has performed poorly post-Covid as many of its technology investments have faced industry headwinds as well as valuation multiple compression. Kinnevik's shares currently trade at a discounted valuation due to the lack of information regarding the financials of the companies that it has invested in. Additionally, as the IPO market has remained challenging, Kinnevik's portfolio has become illiquid, making it harder for the company to exit its positions and realize its investment gains.

Considering this, I have adopted a conservative approach when valuing its investment holdings and conclude that I see limited downside at the current valuation. I assign a Buy rating and see upside of around 13% to align closer with my conservative estimate of Kinnevik's Net Asset Value (NAV). Further upside is likely, but dependent upon the funding environment for companies as well as management's ability to make opportunistic investments.

Company overview

Kinnevik Investor day 2022 presentation

Kinnevik is a Swedish investment company which aims at creating shareholder value through investments in a diversified portfolio of technology companies. The company has had a successful track record of realizing attractive gains on its invested capital, as shown in the image above. Besides the growth in value of its share price, the company has also created shareholder value in the form of spin-offs (Zalando (OTCPK:ZLDSF) and Modern Times Group) and special dividends. The company's investment strategy and philosophy is outlined in the image below. Its current investments span sectors including software, platforms, marketplaces, healthcare, and climate technology.

Kinnevik Investor day 2022 presentation

My thoughts on its top five holdings

Since the company's five core growth businesses represent a substantial part of its NAV, I will focus on discussing these businesses, while giving my perspective on their valuation and future potential. Kinnevik's reporting currency is in Swedish Krona while many of its holdings report in US dollars. I use an exchange rate of $1=10.5 SEK for my calculations.

TravelPerk

TravelPerk provides corporate customers with a SaaS platform for travel management platform, including bookings and related expenses. The company recently acquired AmTrav to accelerate its expansion in the US. In Kinnevik's Q2 report, it values its 14% ownership stake at 2.3 billion SEK ($220 million). This values the entire business at 16.5 billion SEK ($1.6 billion), which implies a Price to Sales multiple of 8 based on the company's 2023 revenue of $200 million. Given TravelPerk's reported growth rate of 70% last year and long runway ahead, I consider this valuation to be appropriate compared to public market peers such as Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Airbnb (ABNB) which are growing at high single-digit and low double-digit growth rates with Price to TTM Sales multiples of 5.2 and 7.8 respectively.

Pleo

Pleo offers a corporate expense management platform with automated payment tracking. According to Kinnevik's Q2 report, Pleo had an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of more than $105 million in 2023, growing at 50%. Kinnevik values its 14% stake in Pleo at 2.9 billion SEK ($276 million) which values the entire business at 20.7 billion SEK ($2 billion). This implies a Price to Sales multiple of 19 which I consider to be too rich given its public market peer BILL Holdings (BILL) trades at a Price to Sales multiple close to 4 while growing at 20%. Notably, Pleo was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021. The company remains unprofitable and recently raised €40 million in debt financing. In my conservative analysis, I apply a Price to Sales multiple of 8 which correspondingly values Kinnevik's stake at $117 million (1.2 billion SEK), which is less than half of Kinnevik's own valuation.

Cityblock

Cityblock partners with US health insurers to manage patients through value-based care arrangements. The patients are typically those that are complex and underserved. According to Kinnevik's Q2 report, the company generated more than $1 billion in revenue last year. Kinnevik expects the company to grow revenues by 40% this year, with EBITDA margins trending towards break-even by year-end. The company operates in a competitive space with players such as CVS Health (CVS) owned Oak Street Health, Clover Health (CLOV) and Teladoc (TDOC).

Kinnevik values its 9% ownership stake at 2.5 billion SEK ($238 million), implying a valuation of 27.8 billion SEK ($2.6 billion) for the entire company. Thus, it is being valued at a Price to Sales multiple of around 2.5. Peers such as Teladoc and Clover Health are facing declining revenues and have struggled to achieve profitability. They trade at Price to Sales multiples of around 0.5. Despite the 40% revenue growth expected for Cityblock, owing to its lack of profitability, I choose to apply a Price to Sales multiple of 1.5. This values Kinnevik's stake at $143 million (1.5 billion SEK) which is 40% lower than Kinnevik's own valuation.

Spring Health

Spring Health company partners with companies to provide their employees with precision based mental healthcare. In its Q2 report, Kinnevik values its 12% ownership stake at 3.9 billion SEK ($370 million), implying a valuation of 32 billion SEK ($3.1 billion) for the entire company. The company grew 270% in 2022 and, according to Kinnevik, is expected to grow at multiples faster than its peers while forecasting to be cash flow profitable within the next twelve months. Last month, the company raised $100 million at a $3.3 billion valuation, with Kinnevik participating in the funding round. Financial information provided is limited, but I estimate its revenue run-rate to be around $300 million, growing at around 80% based on information shared in Kinnevik's latest report.

Despite the recency of the Spring Health's funding round, I consider its valuation to be rich. Talkspace (TALK) which has a similar product offering trades at a Price to Sales multiple of 2 while growing at 25%. I therefore chose to apply a conservative Price to Sales multiple of 6 on my estimate for Spring Health's revenue run-rate. This values the company at $1.8 billion and correspondingly Kinnevik's stake (prior to the latest funding) at $216 million (2.3 billion SEK).

Mews

In its Q2 report, Kinnevik states that it has an 8% ownership stake in Mews, which is a cloud-based vertical software provider for the hotel industry. Based on Kinnevik's stake being valued at 1 billion SEK, this implies a 12.5 billion SEK ($1.2 billion) valuation for the entire company. According to Kinnevik's latest report, Mews grew revenues by 63% last year and has an annualised revenue run-rate greater than $100 million. Despite the large opportunity in front of it in the hospitality software and payments market, which Kinnevik's estimates to be $20 billion, a Price to Sales multiple of close to 12 appears rich compared to relevant public peers such Toast (TOST), which is growing at 25% and has a Price to Sales ratio of 3.1. Given the limited information available to me regarding its underlying profitability, I am more comfortable underwriting this at a Price to Sales valuation multiple of around 7. This values the company at $0.7 billion (7.4 billion SEK) and Kinnevik's stake at $56 million (0.6 billion SEK) which is 40% lower than Kinnevik's own valuation.

Reasons for the large discount in its valuation

My valuation model based on my estimates

As shown in my valuation table above, I arrive at a valuation of 7.9 billion SEK for Kinnevik's top five holdings. When adding this to its net cash, the total amounts to 21.4 billion SEK. This represents nearly 95% of the company's current market cap of 22.5 billion SEK, at a share price of 79 SEK, assuming 284 million shares outstanding.

Kinnevik also has a 4% ownership stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) which is currently worth 0.76 billion SEK ($73 million). The company also has multiple other investments in unlisted companies such as VillageMD, Instabee, Betterment etc. Investors may refer to the company's Q2 report for the entire list of its holdings. These are much smaller investments with less promising prospects compared to its five core growth holdings. However, Kinnevik does value these non-core assets at close to 13 billion SEK. Once again, to be very conservative, in my approach to valuation, I assume that these assets are worth only half of Kinnevik's own valuation. This leaves me with a value of around 6 billion SEK. Given that management has tended to value its businesses more aggressively than me, I choose to apply a discount of 15% on the value of the company's net cash. When adding the value of the company's core holdings (7.9 billion SEK), cash at 85% of its value (11.5 billion SEK) and the discounted value of its non-core holdings (6 billion SEK), I arrive at a total value (or NAV) of 25.4 billion SEK. This corresponds to a share price of 89 SEK, which is 13% higher than the current share price.

The difference between my valuation versus the company's own one is due to the lack of financial information available to me. I have compensated for this by applying conservative valuation multiples, especially since these companies are unprofitable. I believe this is also the main reason behind the large discount in the Kinnevik's valuation versus its NAV. Given the challenging IPO environment, the company's portfolio has also become increasingly illiquid, making it difficult for Kinnevik to exit and realize the gains on its investments. Additionally, the company has made a series of write-downs related to its prior investments in Instabee, Oda and VillageMD. This has likely caused the market to have less confidence in the company's approach with respect to valuation. Furthermore, management's has also ventured into investing in capital intensive businesses like H2 Green Steel, which was a deviation from the original strategy of focusing on capital-light businesses.

Future expectations and what investors should look out for

I believe that the management has a large opportunity to leverage the company's large cash position to create shareholder value. Based on management's recent commentary, I anticipate that they will focus on allocating capital towards their five core holdings due to their attractive growth prospects and their proximity to achieving profitability. As private companies continue to find it challenging to go public, Kinnevik has the opportunity to step in and provide funding or liquidity for investors who want to exit. A risk for investors in Kinnevik to consider is that a challenging IPO environment will also make it harder for the company to exit from some companies that it has invested in. Speaking of its priorities for capital allocation on the Q2 earnings call, Kinnevik's CEO stated:

We are making clear progress in concentrating the portfolio with close to half of our portfolio being invested in our 5 core growth companies, a share that we expect will increase further in the second half of the year, driven by focused capital allocation and strong performance in these companies. We are optimistic that we will be able to accelerate our portfolio exposure to these core companies and some of our newer ventures during the second half of this year.

Given management's aim of concentrating its investments among its core holdings, this gives investors further clarity regarding future expectations. I expect management to outline their long-term strategy in detail at the Investor day, which will be held in October. If management continues to make investments at high valuations, this could destroy shareholder value and cause the discounted valuation in its shares to persist. Management may however choose to deploy capital towards share repurchases if the discount persists, which I consider would be a positive move towards shareholder value creation. Earlier this year, management instead opted to return 23 SEK per share in cash to shareholders in the form of a special dividend. If investment opportunities are limited, I consider this to be another prudent way to improve shareholder returns.

Despite the value creation that investors can expect as management allocates more capital towards it core holdings, there is a risk of further write-downs in its prior investments, which has been a trend in recent quarters. However, these companies are considered non-core and therefore do not significantly impact the company's NAV. On the other hand, if they do end up doing well, it provides investors with added optionality.

An additional risk for US investors is the lack of liquidity in the company's shares listed on the OTC Pink exchange, as the company's main listing is currently on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

Conclusion

I have conservatively valued the company's holdings and concluded that its NAV is at least 13% higher. My bullish thesis stems from the company's large cash holding, which can be opportunistically deployed to create shareholder value. I expect to receive further updates regarding this at the company's Investor day. Though the company's non-core assets are not expected to contribute significantly towards future returns, they do provide investors with upside optionality. Despite the presence of risks that I have highlighted, I currently see limited downside at this valuation, which presents an attractive risk-reward. I therefore consider Kinnevik shares a Buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.