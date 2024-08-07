Cricut: I Still Have Doubts, But The Turnaround Is Beginning To Visualize

Aug. 07, 2024 12:32 PM ETCricut, Inc. (CRCT) Stock
Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
195 Followers

Summary

  • Cricut stock has declined 67% since IPO due to revenue and margin decreases, but now trading at low P/FCF ratio.
  • The company experienced growth during the pandemic due to the popularity of cutting machines for crafts, but it seems to have been a fad.
  • The first two quarters are encouraging as growth in cutting machines has returned. This, considering that the next two quarters are its peak of seasonality.
  • The subscription segment has stable revenue and high margins, while the company has strong cash generation and the potential for a turnaround.

Craft of decorating fabric or other materials

M_a_y_a/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is a stock that has been hit hard since its IPO in 2021. This due to a sharp decrease in revenue and falling margins, but it's now trading at a P/FCF of

This article was written by

Fernanda Galvez Jalil profile picture
Fernanda Galvez Jalil
195 Followers
My name is María Fernanda and I am currently studying an MBA. My inspiration investors are Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Terry Smith, so I look for quality companies at a reasonable valuation. I believe that, in the long term, fundamentals are what drive the share price, so I look to predict what a business's earnings per share will do. My favorite investment approach is quality-growth, but always looking for valuations that can provide a ~15% return in the next five years with conservative assumptions to have a margin of safety. From my point of view, a quality company must present sustained top line growth, but a profitable bottom line as well. Also a healthy balance sheet, generation of free cash flow, a high ROCE and an attractive potential market are necessary.I'm interested in sharing my research with the Seeking Alpha community to obtain relevant feedback to help me improve my analysis process, as well as being able to read other analysts as well and thus obtain more investment ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRCT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRCT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRCT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News