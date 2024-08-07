Street scene of Petit Champlain district in Old Quebec city Instants/E+ via Getty Images

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars. Stock price references are for the one trading on TSX and not the OTC one.

On our previous coverage of BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN:CA) we highlighted the strong results from Q1-2024. We also went over what the soft spots were. Combining this information with an exceptional performance, we downgraded the REIT to a Hold.

With our price target being achieved, even though we came short on the total return, we are taking a more pragmatic stance. We have moved BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to a "Hold" as there are definitely more compelling values in REIT land after this 20% outperformance since late 2023.

Source: 9% Yielder Hits Our Price Target (Rating Downgrade)

There's nothing wrong with being tactical on Buy and Sell decisions/ratings, and in this specific case, we really did not lose anything by staying out over the last three months.

Seeking Alpha

We now review the Q2-2024 results and update our thesis.

Q2-2024

If there's one theme that BTB REIT has emphasized, it has been that of increasing industrial properties while decreasing office and retail. This has been a slow and steady affair, characterized by property acquisitions in the former group and dispositions in the latter. We saw more of this in the quarter as investors were treated to two office property sales.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

The good news for investors was that occupancy reached a new high of 94.6%. That's pretty impressive here considering almost half of the base is still in suburban offices.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

The credit for those metrics falls squarely on the leasing term at BTB REIT. A lot of new leases were signed and this has been traded for about a year.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

Below you can see the occupancy since Q2-2021 and the average lease renewal rates are exceptionally good as well.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

With all of that being said, you might expect a powerful delivery from the hard financial metrics. You did get a little of that with rental revenues up a bit and same property net operating income (NOI) up 1.5% vs Q2-2023. Unfortunately, we did not get to see those top-line metrics translate into the bottom line, and funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) were both down by double-digit percentages.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

This was not an outlier, either, as we have seen the trend in place for some time. The culprits are the higher financing costs which have hit with a lag, and the transition from office to industrial assets. The latter is the equivalent of selling cheap properties (high cap rates) and buying expensive properties (low cap rates). Correspondingly, AFFO payout ratio has also been rising. While this is still in the comfortable range, it does not have a lot of room before it does get uncomfortable.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

Outlook

The key reason we don't have the most amazing outlook for BTB REIT is the debt side of the equation. BTB REIT nicely presents this for viewers and uses market capitalization rather than tangible book value equity as the counterpart. There's a big difference between the two, as tangible book value per share is apparently near $5.50, a number we doubt as realistic.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

The weighted average debt maturity is also fairly low and near 3.5 years. We think 2024 does not present much of a risk for renewals and 2025 is fairly light as well. But then we get into the meat in 2026.

BTB REIT Q2-2024 Presentation

Of course, investors might see this as an opportunity, considering that the Bank of Canada has dived into rate cuts head first. But BTB REIT is not borrowing from them. Rate cuts will likely ease overall rates, but the spreads vs. risk-free rates could still rise meaningfully in a recession. Overall, we see the debt load as a bit on the higher side, especially since BTB REIT still has a lot of office exposure left.

Verdict

There's a lot going right for BTB REIT. Being able to consistently increase occupancy levels over the last two years has definitely bolstered investor confidence. They did this while slowly whittling down their suburban office numbers, another big plus. With so much industrial and necessity-based retail anchoring their portfolio, they remain a good choice for those bullish on office. With BTB REIT, you can play the office card, with a higher buffer or margin of safety.

On the negative side, we see the rising FFO and AFFO payout ratios. The debt ratios are still a bit too high for us, especially as we lack faith in the NAV estimates. A realistic debt to asset ratio is at least 65%. To top it off, the debt maturity schedule, is on the quick side. In conclusion, we see BTB worth speculating for those looking for additional office exposure but don't want the risks of a pure play like Dream Office REIT (D.UN:CA) or Allied Properties REIT (AP.UN:CA). Our first choice for something like this is H&R REIT (HR.UN:CA). For H&R, we see the margin of safety as significantly higher, and it does not hurt that their payout ratio is far lower as well. We rate BTB REIT a hold and would become interested if we got a $2.80 or lower price.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.