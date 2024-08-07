Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colleen Mettler - Vice President, Investor Relations
Lal Karsanbhai - President & Chief Executive Officer
Mike Baughman - Chief Financial Officer
Ram Krishnan - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Sprague - Vertical Research
Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research
Scott Davis - Melius Research
Deane Dray - RBC Capital
Steve Tusa - JPMorgan
Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Brett Linzey - Mizuho
Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer
Nicole Deblase - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Emerson Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Colleen Mettler, Vice President of Investor Relations at. Ms. Mettler, the floor is yours, ma'am.

Colleen Mettler

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Emerson's third quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This morning, I am joined by; President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai; Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman; and Chief Operating Officer, Ram Krishnan.

As always I encourage everyone to follow along with the slide presentation, which is available on our website. Please join me on Slide 2. This presentation may include forward-looking statements, which contain a degree of business risk and uncertainty. Please take time to read the safe harbor statement and note on non-GAAP measures. All financial metric in this presentation are on a continuing operations basis.

On June 6, we announced a definitive agreement to sell our remaining interest in the Copeland joint venture. We have included additional information and the accounting treatment of these transactions in the appendix of

