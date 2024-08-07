Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.33K Followers

Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jordyn Schoenfeld - CPA
Michael Weil - Chief Executive Officer
Chris Masterson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Bryan Maher - B. Riley Securities
Upal Rana - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Mitch Germain - Citizens JMP

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Global Net Lease Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Jordyn Schoenfeld. Jordyn, you may now begin.

Jordyn Schoenfeld

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for GNL's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today on the call is Michael Weil, GNL's Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Masterson, GNL's Chief Financial Officer.

The following information contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Please review the forward-looking and cautionary statements section at the end of our second quarter 2024 earnings release for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made during our call today. As stated in our SEC filings, GNL disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Also, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can be useful in evaluating the company's financial performance. Description of those non-GAAP financial measures that we use, such as AFFO and net debt to adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliations of these measures to our results as reported in accordance with GAAP are detailed in our earnings release and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the

Recommended For You

About GNL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GNL

Trending Analysis

Trending News