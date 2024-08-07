The Affordability Of New Homes In The U.S.

Aug. 07, 2024 12:35 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • In June 2024, the monthly mortgage payment for the median new home sold would consume 42.3% of the household income earned by a family in the exact middle of the U.S. income distribution.
  • Assuming a 0% down payment, the monthly mortgage payment on a home sold at this price at the average 30-year mortgage rate in June 2024 is $2,753.
  • If mortgage rates were to drop, leaving all the other numbers unchanged, we find that the interest rate of a 30-year mortgage must decline to 5.40% to be at the 38% threshold for the affordable range for a household at the 50th percentile of income.

Exterior of New Suburban House

Robert Kirk

For the 27th consecutive month since March 2022, the cost of the median new home sold in the United States remained fully out of the affordable reach of the typical American household. In June 2024, the monthly mortgage payment for the

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.99K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
PKB--
Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News