The last time I wrote about 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “89bio: Despite Peer Trial Setback, Potential Remains In NASH.” Regarding this article, I noted about the potential prospects of 89bio still being able to do well in terms of targeting F4 cirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis [MASH] patients with its drug pegozafermin. This was because of data to be released by one of its peers known as Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) with its drug efruxifermin [EFX]. While 96-week data from its phase 2b SYMMETRY study has not been released yet [data expected Q1 of 2025 for the F4 MASH patient population], proof of mechanism of action [MOA] was established regarding 96-week data released already from the F2 — F3 pre-cirrhotic MASH patient population. This company showed that its drug EFX was able to show a considerable improvement in terms of fibrosis over an extended period of time, up to 96 weeks.

Having said that, both of these companies could end up going against each other regarding this specific MASH patient population. While still having the potential for success in targeting F4 MASH patients. However, this won't be known until early next year when Akero releases its data. Regardless, there is enormous value even if both of these companies only target the F2 — F3 stage fibrosis MASH patients. Rezdiffra from Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) was approved to target MASH patients with pre-cirrhotic F2 — F3 fibrosis. Thus, the potential for 89bio, along with its peer, would be to not only target this portion of patients, but possibly those with compensated cirrhosis [F4 stage].

The prospects for 89bio are advancing really well. That's because both phase 3 studies, ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis and ENLIGHTEN-Fibrosis targeting F4 and F2 — F3 fibrotic patients, are well underway. Even better than that, in the case of this company, there was already an alignment with the FDA that both of these trials could possibly achieve Accelerated Approval based on histological evidence of regression of fibrosis through an interim analysis. With two phase 3 studies underway, plus the potential to move quickly through the regulatory review process with pegozafermin, I believe that investors can benefit from any potential gains made.

Pre-Cirrhotic MASH Pegozafermin Continues With Several Key Events

As I wrote about in the prior article, 89bio had achieved the necessary results from its phase 2b ENLIVEN study targeting pre-cirrhotic Stage F2 — F3 MASH patients to begin its phase 3 program. This is precisely what happened because it was noted on March 12th, 2024, that it had initiated its phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-Fibrosis trial, which is set to recruit up to about 1,000 non-cirrhotic MASH patients. This trial is deploying co-primary endpoints as follows:

One-point or greater improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of MASH

MASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis.

In the grand scheme of things, such MASH trials always take a very long time to run, but a good component about this specific program targeting these MASH patients is what was agreed upon with the FDA. It was stated that the trial itself doesn't have to be completed entirely, before it is possible for 89bio to seek Accelerated Approval of pegozafermin to treat these MASH patients. It has been revealed that an interim analysis of both co-primary endpoints will be done at Week 52. If these primary endpoints laid out directly above are achieved with statistical significance upon the interim analysis being completed, then not only would it be able to file for Accelerated Approval of this FGF21 analog inhibitor to the FDA, but it could also receive conditional approval in Europe.

What about the need to eventually receive full U.S. marketing approval later on? This is all going to be regarding the other study that I will be going over below, known as ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis. As I will state below, this particular phase 3 study can also receive an Accelerated Approval pathway with the FDA based on a 24-month analysis of fibrosis regression. However, for full or confirmatory approval of this drug for both this F4 compensated cirrhosis and non-cirrhotic F2 — F3 MASH patients, there is a composite outcomes endpoint being deployed in this ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis trial.

The main thing to point out regarding this program using pegozafermin for the treatment of patients with F2 — F3 MASH is that there have been several key events over the last few years. In my eyes, this establishes proof-of-concept that this drug can do well in targeting this specific portion of patients. The first evidence has to do with the 24-week data released from the phase 2b ENLIVEN study, whereby it was shown that two doses of this drug achieved statistical significance in terms of fibrosis improvement. This was achieved as follows:

30 mg once a week [QW] of pegozafermin — 26% fibrosis improvement of MASH at 24-weeks

44 mg twice-a-week dosing [Q2W] of pegozafermin — 27% fibrosis improvement of MASH at 24-weeks.

Things got even better at 48-weeks, whereby it was an extension portion of this trial. It was noted that sustained benefits were achieved over time since the prior data. This is the second key event that happened since the last time I wrote about this biotech.

A third key event that was established was the synergy of two drugs observed in the phase 2b ENLIVEN study. That's because while pegozafermin did incredibly well on its own, it was noted that non-cirrhotic MASH patients who were on stable background GLP-1 therapy for at least 6 months achieved better outcomes, compared to those on placebo who continued with such background GLP-1 therapy. Why is this finding important? That's because pegozafermin alone may not ultimately be good enough to compete against Madrigal's oral Rezdiffra or other MASH drugs. However, the fact that it had shown synergistic effects in targeting these patients, could eventually mean a competitive advantage over the rest.

The fourth and final key event to note regarding this F2 — F3 targeting MASH program would be further proof-of-concept. This was not accomplished by 89bio itself, but instead with a peer using a drug with a similar MOA. This would be a biotech known as Akero Therapeutics with its drug efruxifermin [EFX]. As I stated in the beginning above, it released 96-week results from the phase 2b HARMONY study targeting this patient population. The main thing to note about this data is that it accomplished two things. First, it indicated that this FGF21 analog inhibitor was also effective in treating these patients at week 96. That is, both the 50 mg and 28 mg of EFX, achieved a statistically significant ≥1 stage improvement in fibrosis with no worsening of MASH after 24 weeks compared to the placebo. The point here is that this drug, with the same MOA of pegozafermin, showed a remarkable improvement from week 24 to week 96. The improvement can be shown as follows:

24-week response rate of 41% for the 50 mg dose of EFX - going to 75% at week 96

24-week response rate of 39% for the 28 mg dose of EFX - going to 46% at Week 96.

The point here is that the extended time was necessary to prove that the drug continues to increase the response rate when given for an extended period of time.

Compensated Cirrhosis With Pegozafermin Is Another Shot On Goal

I highlighted above why I believe the program of pegozafermin targeting F2 — F3 non-cirrhotic MASH patients has a good shot at succeeding. However, there is another shot on goal in using this drug to target the other F4 compensated MASH patient population. This would be with 89bio initiating its phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis study back in May 2024. This particular late-stage study is expected to recruit up to a total of 760 patients who are to be randomized 1:1 to either of the following doses:

30 mg of pegozafermin once a week [QW]

Placebo QW.

The final endpoint for this study, for full or confirmatory approval of pegozafermin for both the non-cirrhotic and cirrhotic compensated MASH patients, will be the clinical outcome composite endpoint. This is going to take a long time to achieve, but I think there is a good opportunity here for shareholders because of an earlier analysis to be done. That is, an interim analysis of the primary endpoint of fibrosis regression could be utilized as a surrogate biomarker to possibly obtain Accelerated Approval from the FDA for this F4 compensated cirrhosis patient population. Such an analysis of regression of fibrosis will be done at 24 months with a subset of the 760 patients to be enrolled in this study. Besides being another shot on goal in the company's pipeline, there is potential for Accelerated Approval here as well.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, 89bio had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $531.4 million as of June 30th of 2024. However, it is important to note that this cash on hand, doesn't include subsequent transactions. It was able to raise $19.4 million and $5.3 million from the exercise of common stock warrants before June 30th and July 30th of 2024 respectively. In February 2023, it entered into an amended Sales Agreement with Leerink Partners LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Company. This was a new ATM established for an aggregate offering price of up to $150 million of shares of its common stock.

For the three months ending June 30th of 2024, there were no sales made under this ATM Facility. However, if the company does need to raise additional cash, it can still tap into this financing if it needs to do so. That's because there is a total of $104.4 million remaining under this ATM. It may need to tap into this or other financial transactions. Why do I state that? It is because it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations, or cash runway, for at least 1 year from the date of this 10-Q SEC Filing. Its cash burn per quarter is $53.5 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in 89bio. The first risk to consider would be regarding the ongoing phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-Fibrosis study, which is using pegozafermin for the treatment of patients with F2 — F3 MASH. The risk is that while prior proof-of-concept events shown above establishes the likelihood that the primary endpoint for the interim analysis will be met with statistical significance, there is no guarantee that it will do so. Plus, even if Accelerated Approval is given for this drug for this F2 — F3 patient population, the outcome of ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis is necessary to keep “full” or confirmatory approval thereafter. If the final analysis of the study doesn't succeed, then the drug would be pulled off the market.

The second risk to consider would be regarding the development of pegozafermin in the ongoing phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis trial, which I briefly mentioned directly above. The same thing is said for this study. Even if the FDA grants Accelerated Approval of this drug for the treatment of F4 compensated cirrhosis patients, then a trial failure of ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis could also mean the drug being pulled off the market for this indication. Another thing to note is that while there is plenty of evidence released for non-cirrhotic MASH population, not much has been established in using an FGF21 analog inhibitor for the F4 compensated cirrhosis patients.

The third risk to consider would be potential competitors in the MASH space. As I noted at the beginning of this article, you have Madrigal with Rezdiffra, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) with a similar drug VK2809 and Sagimet Biosciences (SGMT) with its fatty acid synthase [FASN] inhibitor denifanstat for the treatment of F2 — F3 MASH patients. There is no assurance that pegozafermin will become the best-in-class of FGF21 inhibitors, nor that it will ultimately be able to compete in the intended MASH market space. The truth is, that it just highly depends on if it can target the niche of F4 compensated cirrhosis patients, where there is a huge unmet need. It may still do well in the F2 — F3 patients if it can again some competitive advantages. However, a win in the F4 compensated cirrhosis patient population would be huge.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be the financial position that it is in. The reason for this being the case is that it stated in its 10-Q SEC filing that it believes it only has enough cash to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. This means that it is likely going to need to raise cash sooner rather than later. Having said that, it could choose to utilize either the ATM agreement that is in place or another financial transaction.

Conclusion

89 Bio has been able to make good progress for its pipeline. Not only has it been able to initiate both phase 3 studies targeting each of the intended MASH patient populations. It was also able to gain alignment with the FDA on possibly receiving Accelerated Approval for both based on interim analysis endpoints. The hope is that this biotech can succeed in one or both of these phase 3 studies because this is a huge patient population for it to go after. Matter of fact, the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] market is projected to reach $24.26 billion by 2028.

Of course, this will not be easy in terms of the competitors in place. It just honestly depends largely on the results of the ongoing phase 3 studies. If they can either show that pegozafermin is safer to take, or establish greater regression of fibrosis compared to the rest of the drugs in this space, then these could be a few competitive advantages it could claim. Another program in place would be an ongoing phase 3 study using pegozafermin for the treatment of patients with SHTG. Topline results from this late-stage study are expected to be released in 2025.

