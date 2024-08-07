89bio: Bullish In Light Of Further MOA Being Established By Peer

Aug. 07, 2024 1:59 PM ET89bio, Inc. (ETNB) StockAKRO, MDGL, VKTX, SGMT
Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • 89bio, Inc. has two phase 3 studies underway, known as ENLIGHTEN-Fibrosis and ENLIGHTEN-Cirrhosis, which are using pegozafermin to target F2 — F3 and F4 compensated cirrhosis MASH patients respectively.
  • The promise of the two ongoing phase 3 ENLIGHTEN studies is that there was alignment gained with the FDA that each could use an interim analysis endpoint for potential Accelerated Approval.
  • The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is projected to reach $24.26 billion by 2028.
  • Results from the ongoing phase 3 ENTRUST study, using pegozafermin for the treatment of patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, expected in 2025.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Scientist pipetting samples into eppendorf tubes

Morsa Images

The last time I wrote about 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “89bio: Despite Peer Trial Setback, Potential Remains In NASH.” Regarding this article, I noted about the potential

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.66K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETNB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News