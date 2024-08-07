Wayfair: Long-Term Growth And Margin Expansion Narrative Remains Intact

The Good Brigade

Investment summary

My previous investment piece on Wayfair (NYSE:W) (published on 5th June) had a buy rating because of the positive long-term growth outlook, which is well-supported by W’s competitive advantage. Additionally, I believed that W was going to see strong EBITDA margin inflection when growth recovered.

2Q24 results update

Released on 1st August, 2Q24 total revenue fell by 1.7%, missing consensus flattish expectation (0.2% y/y growth estimate). Poor growth was dragged down by a 2% decline in the US (international saw 0.3% y/y growth). Gross margin also came in slightly poorer than expected, at 30.3% vs. 30.7% estimates. These resulted in W missing consensus EBITDA estimates as well. EBITDA saw $163 million vs. estimates for $170 million, with the EBITDA margin missing by 20bps (5.2% vs. 5.4%).

Macro is still the main cause of poor growth

Overall, the headline results were certainly disappointing, as I expected, more signs of growth and recovery. That said, I would not blame the management team for failing to drive growth because the weakness stems from the poor macro environment (consumer spending is still weak). In fact, if we were to look at the relative performance, W continues to perform very solidly, which further supports my view that it has a strong competitive advantage. 2Q24 marked the 7th consecutive quarter that W has gained market share, where sales were down 2% (in the US) vs. the industry that saw a 10% decline, suggesting 800bps of relative market share gains.

As such, I believe W continues to execute very well in the current environment. The question is when the macro environment will get better, and I think it is going to happen sometime in 2H24, when the Fed potentially cuts interest rates. The major implication is that it will drive down mortgage rates, which should lower the cost of purchasing a home, and that means more furniture purchasing occasions for W. The latest update from the Fed is that the first-rate cut could come as soon as September, so that is the near-term catalyst I am monitoring for W.

FRED

One important data point that management provided was that demand levels are now tracking below pre-covid levels, and that the peak-to-trough (down 25% since 4Q21) decline is similar to the magnitude seen during the subprime crisis (refer to the chart above). This is great because it gives us a sense of which part of the industry cycle we are in, and I think it is very near the trough, and a rebound is set to happen soon.

I was also further encouraged by the success that W saw with its brick-and-mortar store in Chicago. The newly opened store saw a strong early consumer response, with the halo effect on sales around the store being bigger than that of its specialty retail brands, and this supports my previous thoughts on this strategy (quoted below). Looking ahead, I expect a similar success when W opens another store with its Perigold brand next year.

Longer-term, I view management decisions to expand into omnichannel offerings as strategic ones. W has recently opened its first Wayfair-branded 150,000 sq ft physical retail store in the suburbs of Chicago. It is important to note that this is meant to complement W's pre-existing online capabilities and not for W to heavily penetrate the offline space. My opinion is that this will improve consumers overall purchasing journey as they can now physically touch, see, or feel the products before purchasing them. Importantly, this large physical retail store also acts as a “marketing element” in that it enhances W’s consumer mindshare whenever they pass through it. Depending on how successful this is (something to monitor), I will not be surprised to see W building more big retail stores to strengthen its competitive position.

EBITDA margin to be pressured in the near-term

W’s adj EBITDA margin inflected as I expected, touching 5.2% in 2Q24, but it is likely that margin expansion will be muted in the near term. Management has guided for gross margin to come in at the low end of the 30–31% range as it steps up on price investments to optimize gross profit dollars. Given how the macro environment is today, I think management made the right decision to increase promotions to capture demand and continue capturing market share.

W

Longer term, I don’t see any changes to the margin expansion drivers. In particular, advertising is going to be a big one that could drive 3 to 4% of expansion to adj EBITDA. Given the low cost associated with this revenue stream, the incremental margin is high. Another highlight is that W continues to do a great job optimizing selling, ops, tech, and G&A [SOTG&A] costs. As a percentage of sales, SOTG&A has fallen by ~390 bps sequentially to 15.7% in 2Q24 and from the ~20% level in FY22/23. As the business scales, I expect this figure to continue tapering downward. As a reference, during FY20, this figure went all the way down to the low teens.

Valuation

Redfox Capital Ideas

The recent sell-down has made the upside more attractive than when I last wrote about it. My belief remains the same: that we will see growth recover to a positive level over the coming years as the macro environment gets better, and the expected rate cut is a key catalyst that will give more confidence. But to incorporate the 3Q24 negative growth guidance, I adjusted my FY24 growth rates down to -1% (assuming 4Q24 will see a recovery). FY25 and FY26 growth rate assumptions remain the same at 10% (assuming W can grow slightly above the industry level of 9%). I also remain confident that valuation multiples will go back up to the historical average of 0.8x forward revenue, as I don’t see any changes to the medium-to-long-term growth/EBITDA margin expansion story.

Risk

So far, W has been able to win market share consistently with the help of promotions and price investments. If W is not able to show that it can retain this market share when the macro climate recovers, it may cause investors to be worried about how sustainable W's competitive advantage is. I must also point out that the timing of recovery is hard to pinpoint. Looking at how the market reacted to the poor 3Q24 guidance, there seems to be a lot of expectation for a near-term growth recovery. As such, any more misses vs. consensus and poor guidance may cause the stock price to fall.

Conclusion

My view for W is a buy rating. While the 2Q24 results were slightly disappointing, I believe W’s fundamentals remain sound. Its ability to continue gaining market share consistently underscores its competitive advantage. As the macro environment gets better—the potential Fed rate cut is a near-term catalyst—I expect a rebound in demand. Near-term EBITDA margin expansion may be muted due to promotional activities, but long-term, the expansion story stays intact. All in all, I think the recent sell-off has created an attractive entry point.