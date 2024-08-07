Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 1:36 PM ETOscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Potochar - VP, Treasury and IR
Mark Bertolini - CEO
Scott Blackley - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Baxter - Wells Fargo
Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler
Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research
Adam Ron - Bank of America
Olivia Miles - Baird

Operator

Good morning, everyone. My name is Ellie, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Oscar Health's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the conference over to Chris Potochar, Vice President of Treasury and Investor Relations. You may now begin.

Chris Potochar

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2024 earnings call. Mark Bertolini, Oscar's Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Blackley, Oscar's Chief Financial Officer will host this morning's call. This call can also be accessed through our Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com.

Full details of our results and additional management commentary are available in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.hioscar.com. Any remarks that Oscar makes about the future constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Safe Harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those discussed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other filings with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2024, to be filed with the SEC.

Recommended For You

About OSCR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSCR

Trending Analysis

Trending News