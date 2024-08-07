Is The Fed Behind The Curve? Which Curve?

Matt_Brown/E+ via Getty Images

The Fed once again is being accused of being behind the curve. The most recent usage of the term is over its anticipated schedule to cut rates. The argument du jour is that the economy has weakened suddenly, and the Fed by-passed a chance to cut rates in July. Now it will wait for September. As a result, some argue for a 50bp cut and some for several 50bp cuts in September and beyond. This discussion has swiveled sharply in a matter of days - even hours. I have been working on Wall Street since 1977 and this is one of the most remarkable things I have ever seen. One economic report, and the world has changed! Powell has gone from ‘walking on water’ to being ‘unable to swim!’

People arguing that the Fed is behind the curve on cutting rates do so at a time when the Fed is still behind the curve for raising them! And it’s behind for keeping them high, and reducing inflation to target as well. The Fed is going on 41 months of inflation overshooting its target, and no one thinks the Fed is behind the inflation-reduction curve? Curious. And yet, we have people clamoring for the Fed to cut rates because the job report created under 100K jobs in July. But since March 2023, over the last 17 months, there have been three months in which private non-farm jobs rose by more than 90K and less than 100K. One year ago, the average gain over the previous year had been 264,000 per month – the average. Over the past year, the monthly average for year-on-year changes in the labor force stood at 164,000. The monthly average year-on-year gain has fluctuated between 76,000 and 304,000. Statistics are volatile. But how does that make 90k jobs seem terrible? It does not - and it is only one poor month.

On the headline, the BLS says the number is really accurate in a range of +/- 100K. For private jobs, the monthly change has a 12-month standard deviation of 47K. It’s hard to understand the extreme market reaction to this report with two feet planted on solid ground. But plant your tongue in your cheek, and anything is possible.

Soft landing, hard landing, no landing - fear of flying?

The clearest point we can make in talking about the employment report and the strong market reaction is that we don’t really understand market reactions based on the numbers per se, but on the outlook they generate. For some, this July report has awakened their worst fears of where the economy is headed; they are afraid the Fed is behind the curve in easing. For others, the fact of the slow drop in inflation in the US, as well as globally, is reason to wonder if inflation progress is stalling. Any error here could be critical. If the Fed waits too long to ease, there could be a recession and all that energy invested in getting a soft-landing as well as the paid-for ‘higher for longer’ rates would be for naught. But if the Fed were to ease aggressively to head-off recession, inflation progress that is already dodgy could cease or backtrack. There are fears to be stoked on both sides of the issue- and both sides are doing just that, giving no quarter to the other side. Civilized debate is absent.

In his press conference last week – before we had the job report in hand - Chair Powell noted that the dual mandate risks were more balanced. He also said that inflation might be a little more out of kilter than the unemployment rate, but that the Fed was seeing authentic risks on unemployment. The Chair also suggested that this period of unwinding rate hikes was on its way, as it is abroad, but has declined to give any timeline. This has emboldened rate cut enthusiasts. ¡Ándele!

A new environment…

The Fed, in its dot presentation earlier this year, looked for a string of rate cuts and the market went along and, as it is now, they jumped ahead of the Fed looking for even more cuts…. “I’ll take your 3-cuts and raise you 3-cuts!” So, this reaction is nothing new. Markets are primed for the reversal of the rate hike cycle. However, we also know both presidential candidates have fiscally expansive policies, should the monetary policy conduct ignore that? What about the more inflationary global environment with wars raging and military spending sure to be jacked up? What about less free trade and the threat that might get worse? Is cutting rates ahead of a very contentious election, knowing the Fed will likely have to raise them later ‘good policy?’ The Fed insists it’s not politics.

Complicating evidence from the trenches

Moreover, while the Fed does not like this measure, in the University of Michigan survey of inflation expectations, the five-year-ahead top 25% of estimates for future inflation are extremely high. They have driven the mean of the series to 6.5% even as the median sits at 3%. Can we just ignore the top 25% of estimates and focus on the median, a reading that is much more stable and unaffected by extreme values? On the other hand, the Sahm rule is either technically triggered or close to it, warning on recession. There are flies in both ointments. One pill makes you larger, one pill makes you small…

The BLS ignores its 10-sigma moment

The employment report was a flawed report, with 436,000 job holders reporting they could not work because of bad weather. This is an amount in July that is more than 10-standard deviations above its mean. The BLS did not highlight this in its report. But such a disruption is the 23rd largest in the last 578 months among all months (over 48 years). That seems considerable. Yet markets took the July report at face value as though the data were authentic, not bent by misfortune. But there is evidence that the unemployment rate rises when weather disruptions are large, and that hours-worked slow. In July, the unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a percentage point on the month and hours worked did not just slow, they fell- a less-than-usual occurrence (less than 25% of the time).

Despite this, the BLS said the following:

“Hurricane Beryl had no discernible effect on the national employment and unemployment data for July, and the response rates for the two surveys were within normal ranges,” the BLS said in a news release Friday.

So what about that 10-sigma impact on workers? Falling hours worked and a 0.2 percentage point rise in the unemployment rate, don’t count? That simply does not add up for me.

Summing up

All these points get to the issue of what the economy is doing. Despite some market angst, sticking to the numbers, it is hard to get too worried about growth. And that is even truer now that market rates have shifted down so sharply, lowering mortgage refinancing rates. The irony here is that the more markets move rates lower ahead of the Fed, the less urgent it is for the Fed to move. What will growth do in the future? How will the Fed’s key policy variables react? For now, the Atlanta Fed GDP estimate for Q3 is solid at 2.5%. The Q2 performance in productivity was stunning. This is a wonderful complication for policy. High productivity would mean that economic growth might still be solid, with weaker job growth. No reason to cut rates there. But strong productivity should also reduce unit labor costs and quell inflation from the labor market, even if wage gains do not slow. Productivity - if it holds up - will complicate a lot of the arguments people want to make about how policy ‘must’ change. Must it really? Who is behind which curve, exactly?

Epilogue: The Markets and Me (You!)

So markets are once again in a tizzy on Monday. The ‘US disease’ has spread. The inversion is being ‘boiled out of’ the yield curve. Accusations are flying about how the Fed blew it. Did it? Was it the inability to hit the curveball, or the hubris in thinking it always could? There has never been a successful soft-landing that I am aware of. But, this goal became Powell’s baby. And the Fed sold the idea as often as it could. Wrapping the soft-landing in the mantle of the dual mandate. Soft-landings either go hard or fail to bring inflation back to pre-recession norms - no exceptions to this as far as I know. But this Fed thought it could pull it off, and we paid quite a price in ‘higher longer’ in the housing sector and for government financing costs, as well as for others carrying debt balances on variable rates. Once market panics get going, calming them becomes difficult. The Fed can’t go back. And if it did, I doubt much would really change. All this silliness is about how the Fed failed to cut the funds rate by 25bp? After the economy created just over 90K jobs for the third time in 17 months? Really? The bottom line is this, this is how markets work: Irrationally exuberant one day, in the dumpster maybe even the next. It is up to investors to sort this out, it is not up to the central bank to prevent it. But these sorts of things are less likely in a world where we confront facts as facts. The BLS hid the weakness in the jobs survey - no mention of a ten-sigma event. 'No Problemo?' Political parties mislead us all the time about their intentions and the costs of their plans. If the Fed were looking ahead to policy under the next administration, one that will be fiscally exuberant (whoever wins), why would it implement aggressive rate cuts now? If we trade as though everything is fine until the deception is clear, well, that’s our fault. Nvidia? The Fed’s fault? How, else, could it have ended? The beat goes on…