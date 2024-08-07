Stephen Simpson

Introduction

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) is an owner and operator of North American energy infrastructure with assets like freight railroads, ports and terminals, and a natural gas plant, among others. Given infrastructure has been all the rage over the last few years, with major asset managers and even billionaires getting on the bandwagon, I've been on the hunt to find infrastructure-related names I think might represent good value at current prices. With FTAI Infrastructure having just reported Q2'24 earnings on August 2, I wanted to analyze the latest results and see if shares offer up a good way to play the infrastructure boom.

FTAI Infrastructure At A Glance

FTAI Infrastructure is an owner, acquirer, and developer of transportation and energy infrastructure businesses in North America. Previously, it was spun out of FTAI Aviation (FTAI) in the summer of 2022 and is now managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, a leading, diversified global investment firm. Today, the company owns several assets including rail, crude, ports and terminals, and natural gas infrastructure projects.

We can think of FTAI Infrastructure as five main assets. This includes its Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

For the Railroad business, FTAI Infrastructure owns a company called Transtar which makes up roughly half of the company's total revenues. Operating six short line Class 3 freight operators and one switching company, the company owns over 280 miles of track and has 34 interchanges. At Transtar, FTAI Infrastructure is involved in transload services, maintenance and repair, railcar storage, in-plant services, common carrier railroad, and rail switching.

At Jefferson Terminal, FTAI Infrastructure has exposure to crude oil and refined products through a terminal located in Beaumont, Texas. This is one of the largest refining and petrochemical centers, so the company is well positioned geographically in this regard. At the Jefferson Terminal, FTAI Infrastructure acts as a link between producers of crude oil and refineries and helping them get their products to market by providing handling, storage, and blending services.

With Repauno, this is another terminal asset owned by FTAI and is a 1,600-acre deep-water, multi-modal storage and logistics facility located on the Delaware River in the Philadelphia area. At Repauno, the company provides services for storage and transloading for natural gas liquids and renewable fuels through a premier multipurpose dock and its granite storage caverns.

In the fourth segment, the Power and Gas division, FTAI Infrastructure owns a 50.1% interest in a 485-megawatt combined cycle gas power plant that's vertically integrated and is highly efficient. With working interests in natural gas production wells, and a transloading port and rail terminal, this is the company's smallest contributor of revenue.

The fifth and last segment, which currently does contribute to revenues, is FTAI Infrastructure's Sustainability and Energy Transition, this consists of varying interests in battery recyclers, plastics recyclers, and other clean energy projects like carbon capture projects that are situated near the company's main operations.

Background

Over the last twelve months, shares of FTAI Infrastructure have been on a tear, climbing 192%, nearly tripling in value. Compared to the S&P500's return of just 20% over this period, shares have significantly outperformed the market.

What's been driving this? One of the biggest reasons why FTAI Infrastructure has been performing well has been due to the fact that the company's bottom line has been rapidly improving. As evidenced by increasing blue bars (EBITDA) and the grey line (EBITDA margin) increasing up and to the right, the company's EBITDA has flipped from negative to positive. With EBITDA of $39.5 million in 2023, EBITDA is expected to reach $244.9 million in FY'25, according to sell-side estimates (source: S&P Capital IQ).

Recent Results

When looking at the latest Q2'24 results for FTAI Infrastructure, the company reported revenues of $84.9 million, which was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. This missed analyst estimates by $9 million, so the company really missed the market when it comes to what was expected from the sell-side. On EPS, the company reported a miss of 16 cents with EPS coming in at -$0.52.

From an adjusted EBITDA perspective, EBITDA was still positive at $34.3 million, with most of the contribution ($22.1 million) coming from the Transtar segment. Compared to last year, excluding corporate expenses, adjusted EBITDA was 15% higher compared to last year.

In terms of the segment results, at Transtar, FTAI Infrastructure saw EBITDA of $22.1 million, so this represented the majority of the company's profitability. With carloads steady, average rates climbed to a new record and Q2'24 was the first full quarter of contribution from results from the railcar repair facility on the Union Railroad in Pittsburgh. Management noted on the earnings call that this facility and ones under development should become a substantial part of EBTIDA growth over the next few years for the car repair business.

EBITDA contribution from Jefferson was also up this quarter, coming in at $12.3 million, up from $7.1 million last year. With volumes averaging 215,000 barrels a day for crude and related products, the company has been successful in maintaining growth and secured financing at the asset level for the refinancing of some maturities that were set to expire in the near future. With the extended maturity and redemption of bonds at a discount, the company will be able to fund new construction projects that should enhance capacity. Given that this debt is likely going to be secured at the asset level and both throughput volume and revenues came in at new records, my estimation is that the interest rate on the debt will be fairly low.

For Repauno, FTAI Infrastructure is preparing for the Phase 2 part of construction for its cryogenic tank, which is scheduled for next quarter. Financing arrangements (likely more debt at the asset level, in my view) are underway and comments around the outlook from management are positive on the commercial landscape.

At Long Ridge, the company's Power and Gas division, there was a bit of a hiccup with a scheduled maintenance outage during May, which had a minor impact to third-party gas sales in the quarter. EBITDA contribution for the segment is still negative at -$1.5 million, but my guess is that this could turn positive next year with some of the new developments the company has announced.

For example, demand from AI-focused data centers has surprised management in terms of the recent capacity auction, coming in 10 times higher than what was expected. With the capacity auction results, this is providing a life of $32 million of incremental EBITDA for Long Ridge or approximately $16 million for the company's 50.1% share of the asset for the 2025 to 2026 capacity season. Clearly, from an asset that was essentially at breakeven, there seems to be strong upside from here and potential for more significant contribution going forward.

Outlook and Risks

In terms of the outlook going forward, management is projecting run rate annual EBITDA of $200 million by the end of this year and thinks they can exceed that in 2025. Based on how results are shaping up so far, given $37.2 million in EBITDA for Q1'24 and $41.8 million for Q2'24, management is essentially implying that EBITDA should accelerate from here, given 40% of EBITDA has been achieved for the full year.

Overall, given the strong performance across all business units as well as new customer wins and development projects underway, I generally like FTAI's strategic positioning. You're getting a hodgepodge of assets that together form a diverse offering in the infrastructure space, across some different end markets whether that be energy at the terminal and ports business or data center demand coming from Long Ridge.

Where I have concerns, however, is this EBITDA figure misses two important line items I think are important for investors to consider when formulating a valuation for FTAI Infrastructure. This includes the company's capex and interest expense.

On capex, because these are asset-heavy infrastructure businesses, there will always be a part of capex that is maintenance capex. Over FY'23, FTAI spent $100.7 million in capex (source: S&P Capital IQ). Assuming even just half of this was maintenance, I'd apply a $50 million deduction to that $200 figure.

On interest expense, given $1.6 billion of debt at the end of the quarter, ($564 million of which is at the corporate level), the company had $29.7 million of interest expense this quarter. Annualizing this number, the company is spending about $119 million on interest expense per year.

Valuation and Wrap Up

So where does that leave us? Subtracting $119 million of interest expense and $50 million of maintenance capex from $200 million EBITDA figure, we're left with $31 million of cash flows to equity holders (before even paying any taxes). Against the company's $1,036 million market cap, this represents a 33.4x multiple on free cash flow.

To me, given the significant run FTAI Infrastructure's shares have had recently, I cannot justify purchasing shares at these lofty levels; the valuation math just doesn't support it.

Looking at what sell-side thinks, all three analysts who cover the stock have 'buy' ratings. Collectively, the average price target of $11.33 implies about 15.3% upside, not including the 1.2% dividend. But with interest expense and capex all eating away at the $200 million adjusted EBITDA figure, I just can't seem to get my head around why a 33x multiple would be appropriate for this business.

Ultimately, the aforementioned items are cash outflows from out of the company's pocket (not just accounting adjustments) and so they represent a deduction off of the company's EBITDA to arrive at free cash flow, where free cash flow conversion isn't very high. So while I may like the company's infrastructure positioning and see them as high quality, I think this has been fully recognized and reflected in the current valuation and share price. As such, I rate shares of FTAI Infrastructure as a 'sell'. For those looking for infrastructure exposure, my preference would be for Sterling Infrastructure (STRL), which I previously covered here.