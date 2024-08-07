Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCQX:AYRWF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Goubert - President and CEO
Brad Asher - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities
Andrew Semple - Ventum Financial
Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners
Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital Markets
Yewon Kang - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Welcome to the Ayr Wellness Second Quarter 2024 Results Call. Joining us on today's call are Ayr's President and CEO, David Goubert; and the company's CFO, Brad Asher.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that certain comments from management during this presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on management's expectations.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you as a guarantee, assurance, prediction, or definitive statement of fact or probability.

Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in our most recent public filings, including our most recently filed Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements and might not be expressed today.

Several of these factors that will determine Ayr's future results are beyond the ability of Ayr to control or predict. In light of the uncertainties inherent in any forward-looking statements, you are cautioned against relying on these statements. While Ayr may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Ayr specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

During this presentation, we may reference non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit. For a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to GAAP results, please see our earnings release posted in the

Recommended For You

About AYRWF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AYRWF

Trending Analysis

Trending News