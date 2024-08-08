The Chase For Yield: 2 Popular High-Yielding REITs

John M Lund Photography Inc

High-yield investing can be adventurous.

Just take a look at these tempting stocks below:

Seeking Alpha

Do you own any of these?

Not me.

As I mentioned in a previous article, occasionally, I dabble in high-yield waters, as I recommended Ladder Capital (LADR) and Altria (MO) – both yielding around 8%.

Regardless of the yield, it’s always important to analyze the business from the ground up before putting your hard-earned capital to work.

I would NEVER buy shares in a company just based on the yield alone.

So, in today’s article, I wanted to dig deeper into two extremely popular high-yielding stocks that many of my readers and followers have asked me about. Let's get the party started…

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)

ABR is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in the organization, servicing, and management of a portfolio of commercial real estate and multifamily loans and other real estate related assets. Arbor Realty operates across 2 segments: Structured Loans, or its Structured Business, and its Agency Business.

The company’s Structured Business is focused on the origination of real estate related loans and can include bridge loans, mezzanine, preferred and direct equity.

Bridge loans constitute the vast majority of the company’s Structured Business Portfolio at 97%, followed by mezzanine loans at 2%, preferred equity at 1%, and single-family rental (“SFR”) permanent loans at less than a percent.

Arbors’ Structured Portfolio primarily consists of loans issued for multifamily, which makes up 87% of its portfolio, followed by single-family that makes up 12%, and land that makes up 1%.

Bridge loans are short-term loans that provide interim financing for acquiring, renovating, or repositioning multifamily and commercial properties.

ABR’s has 696 bridge loans with that makes up 97% of its structured portfolio and has a weighted average remaining months to maturity of 10.6 and a weighted average last dollar loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratio of 79%.

Mezzanine loans are typically subordinate to senior debt and provide additional financing for commercial real estate.

ABR’s mezzanine loans make up 2% of its structured portfolio with 59 loans that have a weighted average month to maturity of 52.8, and a weighted average last dollar LTV ratio of 83%.

Combined, the company’s structured portfolio has a total unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of $11.9 billion, and includes $238.9 million in allowance for credit losses and $30.3 million for unearned revenue. In total, the company’s structured portfolio has net loans and investments of roughly $11.6 billion.

ABR - IR

Arbors’ Agency Business primarily deals with GSE and HUD Agency Lending in which ABR originates, sells, and services multifamily loans through government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs, such as Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, as well as the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

Through ABR’s Agency Business, the company originates, pools, and securitizes loans which are then sold to 3rd party investors. Arbor retains the servicing rights on almost all the loans originated and sold under its GSE and HUD programs.

ABR is one of the 25 lenders approved to participate in Fannie Mae’s DUS program and one of only 22 lenders that is approved as a Freddie Mac Multifamily / Conventional lender for multifamily, student housing and certain senior housing properties.

As of the end of the first quarter 2024, ABR’s Agency Servicing Portfolio totaled approximately $31.4 billion and mainly included investments sold through the GSE programs, such as Fannie Mae, which made up almost 70% of Arbor’s Agency Servicing Portfolio.

ABR - IR

The company released its 2Q-24 operating results in August and reported net interest income (“NII”) during the quarter of $88.0 million, compared to NII of $108.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The company’s “other revenue” category includes fee-based services, mortgage servicing rights, and property operating income. In both the second quarter of 2023 and 2024, the company generated roughly $65.2 million in “other revenue.”

Net Income for the quarter was reported at $47.4 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to Net Income of $76.2 million, or $0.41 per share during 2Q-23.

Lastly, distributable earnings during the second quarter came in at $91.6 million, or $0.45 per share, compared to distributable earnings of $114.0 million, or $0.57 per share during the second quarter of 2023.

During the quarter, the company paid a $0.43 dividend, which represents a dividend payout ratio of 95.6% based on distributable earnings.

Overall, the company had a reasonable quarter, posting a core beat which covered the dividend. However, non-performing loans have been increasing and now represent almost 6% of the portfolio.

There is also the overhang of the Department of Justice, or DOJ, inquiry into Arbor based on some short seller accusations made about the company. During the conference call, management said it was cooperating with DOJ information requests, but did not provide further information on the issue.

Analysts expect that over the near-term, credit conditions may continue to get worse, which will put pressure on NII and ultimately on earnings. However, with rates expected to get cut soon, the lower rates will most likely drive more originations in the company’s Agency Business.

Analysts expect EPS to fall by -22% in 2024 and then fall by -1% in 2025. However, even if these projections pan out, the reduced earnings per share continues to cover the dividend through 2025.

Since 2016 ABR has had an average AFFO growth rate of 6.81% and an average dividend growth rate of 14.86%. The company pays a 12.95% dividend yield, and its stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 6.80x, compared to its average P/E ratio of 8.18x.

We rate Arbor Realty Trust a Buy.

FAST Graphs

EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR is a net lease REIT that specializes in experiential real estate that enables out of home recreation and leisure activities. Under the experiential category, the company focuses on 3 primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation, and Education.

EPR has a market cap of approximately $3.4 billion and an experiential portfolio comprising 354 properties that are leased to more than 200 tenants across 44 states and Canada. 93% of its portfolio consists of experiential properties, while the remaining 7% consists of properties within its Education segment (early education / private schools).

Over the recent past, EPR has expressed its intention to divest from its Education portfolio.

The Education portfolio consists of early childhood education and private schools. However, it is a legacy investment and not a core asset under the company’s current strategy. EPR plans to dispose of its properties in the Education portfolio over time as opportunities arise.

The company’s experiential portfolio is grouped into the following categories:

Theaters

Eat & Play

Attractions

Ski Resorts

Fitness & Wellness

Experiential lodging

Gaming, and

Cultural.

Movie theaters make up EPR’s largest property type and represent 37% of its portfolio, followed by eat & play, which represents 24%, and attractions which represent 11% of the company’s portfolio.

Rent coverage has improved and EPR’s theater rent coverage is now in line with its 2019, pre-pandemic levels at 1.7x theater rent coverage. Box Office sales have yet to fully recover, but the company’s non-theater coverage has improved to 2.6x, and its total portfolio rent coverage now stands at 2.2x, compared to total portfolio rent coverage of 1.9x in 2019.

Given the backdrop over the last several years, EPR has done a good job working its way through a very difficult operating environment which included both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hollywood actor/writer strikes.

Moreover, with the proliferation of streaming, theaters have had to contend with direct-to-streaming and early theatrical releases.

Setting aside the unknown future impact of streaming, the Covid and writer strike headwinds appear to be improving and analysts think box office sales will pick up in the 2nd half of 2024 and throughout 2025.

While EPR has expressed its intention to reduce movie theater exposure, the category currently makes up roughly 37% of the company’s annualized base rent (“ABR”). Given the current concentration, any improvements in the movie industry and box office sales should be positively reflected in EPR’s earnings.

EPR - IR

The company released its 2Q-24 operating results in July and reported total revenue during the quarter of $173.1 million, compared to total revenue of $173.0 million in the second quarter of 2023.

FFO as adjusted was reported at $93.5 million, or $1.22 per share during the second quarter, compared to FFO as adjusted of $97.8 million, or $1.28 per share in 2Q-23.

AFFO during the quarter was reported at $92.3 million, or $1.20 per share, compared to AFFO of $100.1 million, or $1.31 per share in the second quarter of 2023.

During the second quarter, EPR invested $46.9 million, which brings it’s YTD total investments to $132.7 million, primarily related to build-to-suit development projects.

At the end of 2Q-24, EPR’s experiential portfolio totaled 19.6 million SF, inclusive of 0.4 million SF of properties to be sold. The company’s experiential portfolio, excluding properties targeted for sale, was 99% leased at the end of the second quarter.

Additionally, the company ended the quarter with plenty of liquidity, with $33.7 million of cash on hand and full capacity under its $1.0 billion unsecured credit facility.

EPR - IR

As previously mentioned, EPR has done a good job over the last several years of navigating a very tough operating environment. This is especially considering its exposure to experiential properties, and in particular movie theaters that are still in the process of fully recovering.

Now that the actor / writer strike is over, the expectation is that movie releases will become more consistent during the back half of 2024 and throughout 2025 which should promote increased ticket sales.

Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -7% in 2024, but then to increase by 3% the following year. Since 2016, the company has averaged an AFFO growth rate of 2.17%, but the percentage is skewed due to the pandemic when AFFO fell by -65% (2020) and then increased by +72% the very next year.

Before the pandemic, between 2010 and 2019, the company had an average AFFO growth rate of 4.93%, which is in line with the net lease industry.

EPR pays a 7.86% dividend yield that is secure with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 63.22% and a 2024 expected AFFO payout ratio of 70.18%. The stock currently trades at a P/AFFO of 8.73x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 12.88x.

We rate EPR Properties a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

Arbor and EPR are two of the most popular high yielders in our coverage spectrum.

Although we recommend them as Buys, I want to caution you that their growth is muted, and I would encourage you to consider overweighting your investments with companies that generate steady and reliable growth.

As for me, I maintain around 10% of my investments in higher yielding stocks that serve as yield enhancers. In doing so, I prefer a combination of preferreds and reliable REITs that aren’t on our dividend watch list.

Thus far, I’ve been able to weather dividend cuts like Global Net Lease (GNL), Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT).

I hope you enjoyed this article, and I look forward to your comments below.