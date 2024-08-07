Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tae Lee - SVP-Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Robert Antokol - Co-Founder and CEO
Craig Abrahams - President and Chief Financial Officer
Nir Korczak - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Colin Sebastian - Baird
Drew Crum - Stifel
Aaron Lee - Macquarie
Omar Dessouky - Bank of America
Eric Handler - ROTH Capital
Clark Lampen - BTIG
Matthew Cost - MS
Christopher Schoell - UBS

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Playtika Q2 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to your first speaker today, Tae Lee, SVP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tae Lee

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the second quarter 2024 earnings call for Playtika Holding Corp. Joining me on the call today are Robert Antokol, Co-Founder and CEO of Playtika; and Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue and operating performance. These statements and other comments are not a guarantee of future performance, but rather are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements apply as of today, and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call. We've posted an accompanying slide deck to our Investor Relations website, which contains information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures, and we'll also post our prepared remarks immediately

