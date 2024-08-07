RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 2:05 PM ETRADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Hilik Itman - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Hadar Rahav - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the RADCOM Limited Results Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2024. All participants are present in a listen-only mode. Following management's formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Company's website at www.radcom.com later today. On the call are Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Interim CEO, and Hadar Rahav, RADCOM's CFO.

Please note that management has prepared a presentation for your reference that will be used during the call. If you have not downloaded it yet, you may do so through the link in the investors section of RADCOM's website at www.radcom.com/investor-relations.

Before we begin, I would like to review the safe harbor provision. Forward-looking statements in the conference call involve several risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's statements about 5G and launches, demand for the Company’s products and services, sales opportunities, sales cycles, and pipeline, momentum, maintaining and increasing profitability and growth, its ability to provide value to customers and shareholders, the Company's expected growth, its expectations with respect to expenses and headcount, as well as grants from the Israel Innovation Authority, the Company's expectations with respect to its relationships with its customers, the potential of the Company’s long term vision and the use of artificial intelligence in its products, levels of gross margin, the Company’s revenue guidance, and the search for a permanent chief executive officer.

The Company does not undertake

Recommended For You

About RDCM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDCM

Trending Analysis

Trending News