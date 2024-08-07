Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 2:10 PM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rami Myerson - VP, IR
Or Offer - CEO and Co-Founder
Jason Schwartz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Steven Hromin - Oppenheimer
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald
Nick Lee - Citizens JMP

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your Similarweb Q2 '24 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Rami Myerson. Sir, the floor is yours.

Rami Myerson

Thank you, Karen. Welcome everyone to our second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining me today are our CEO and Co-Founder, Or Offer; and our CFO, Jason Schwartz. Yesterday, after market closed, we released our results for the second quarter and published a discussion of our results in a Letter to Shareholders as well as an investor presentation with a strategic overview of the business on our Investor Relations website at ir.similarweb.com.

Certain statements made on the call today constitute forward-looking statements which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from our expectations. Please refer to our earnings release and our most recent Annual Report filed on Form 20-F for more information on the risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on the call today. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in the earnings release and the earnings presentation.

We have decided to shorten our prepared remarks. So we will begin with Or and Jason's highlights of the quarter and then we will open the

