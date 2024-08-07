Thierry Dosogne

This article analyzes Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) 2Q24 earnings results and the company's valuation.

On the business side, the company is still enjoying profitable $40k/day contracts landed during the bottlenecks of 2021/22, helping it maintain a $30k/day+ TCE and good profitability. The company's new ships are being chartered at rates ranging from $16k to $25k, aided by conflict in the Red Sea, albeit for short periods. ESEA's contract maturities this year will probably be chartered at good rates, thanks to the conflict in the Middle East. The long-term supply demand dynamics look less healthy.

On the valuation side, I believe the market incorporates average long-term TCEs of at least $18k/day, which is exceptionally high in historical terms. Euroseas Ltd. might be an interesting vehicle for speculating on more conflict (given the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran), but it does not look attractive for long-term holdings.

2Q24 results and ahead

Top line still strong: ESEA posted a TCE of $31.5 thousand for 2Q24, a level which it has maintained for more than a year. As commented in previous posts, ESEA charters all of its ships, so it is only affected by the movements in charter prices with a lag.

OpEx down with some help: The company posted one of the lowest OpEx levels per ship and per day in its recent history, at only $6.6 thousand per day. However, these figures included a gain from the sale of a ship, which cannot be considered an OpEx offset.

The Red Sea pressing charters: In the past three months, the escalating conflict in the Red Sea and in the Middle East has caused a significant spike in charters. The 2,800 TEU below (the most important for ESEA's fleet) went from about $12,000 per day to more than $24,000 by July without too many signs of a reduction and only moderate declaration.

ConTex Index (ConTex)

The Red Sea situation, and more broadly, the conflict between Israel and Iran, is today's primary determinant of shipping prices. On the earnings presentation's analysis of the market, ESEA's management recognizes that the deviations from the Suez Canal are lowering available supply, helping offset the excess of supply coming from elevated (20%/30%+) order books built during the post-pandemic.

If the Red Sea situation cools down, prices will probably decrease fast. The opposite might not be true, though, because the slowing down of most economies also challenges demand for shipping. A heavier conflict between Israel and Iran would most likely lead to lower trade, decreasing demand more than supply, although this is pure speculation.

Well-timed charting: ESEA made good use of the current spikes to place three charters at interesting prices. The three new and efficient boats were chartered at $16k, $22k, and $24.5k, respectively, in May, June, and July. These are basically equivalent ships (at 1,800 TEU), so they show how the lift in spot prices helps charter prices, too. The ships were placed on charter for two years, a good length of time.

Cheap maturing charters in 2024: ESEA has a few charters maturing in late 2024. The options on these ships will probably be exercised. Current spot rates are well above the charters for Busan ($36k vs. $25k), Tender Soul ($25k vs. $17k), Aegean ($17k vs. $8k), and flat for Jonathan and Diamantis. This means that if the current spot is maintained, the company should be able to grow its average TCE. However, for the ships leaving charter in 1Q25, spot prices are half their current charter ($25k vs. $40k). Further, the company has two new ships arriving in 1Q25 that it will need to charter.

Charter calendar for ESEA (ESEA 2Q24 presentation)

Breakeven analysis and valuation

ESEA provides its breakeven rates of between $13.5k and $15k TCE per day. I generally agree with the calculations, but I prefer to replace ESEA's debt repayment calculation with a capital-agnostic calculation based on D&A (if you do not cover D&A, you may pay the debt but eat the equity).

Considering interest payments of about $18 million in FY25 (based on debt levels of $260 million at 7%), and with 25 ships, the company has an operational breakeven of $15.4 thousand.

This level is necessary simply to repay the ships and interest. It is already close to the historical 10-year average for a 2,800 TEU ship ($15.7k according to ESEA), but this average is skewed upwards by prices reaching $75k in 2022.

However, to make a return for investors, the breakeven is higher. With a market cap of $300 million and no taxes, the company needs to generate $30 million in pre-tax income to generate a 10% return for investors (reinvested in new ships or paid as dividends or buybacks). This implies an additional $3.3k charter. The average charter for a 10% return is, therefore, $18.7k.

In my opinion, for a company in a volatile market with significant debt maturities ahead, the rate of return should probably be closer to 12% or 15%, equivalent to charters of $19.3k and $20.3k, respectively. These are extremely elevated unless one expects a significant change in shipping markets.

Further, one could remove from the market cap the cash expected to be generated from FY24 and FY25 charters at an average of $25k. These should generate at least $80.5 million in profits (and about $100 to $110 million in cash profits). If we reduced the market cap by these already pretty safe $100 million, we could reduce the TCE rates for a 10% and 15% return to $17.4k and $18.4k, respectively. It's still high, in my opinion.

For that reason, I still believe ESEA is a Hold at current prices.