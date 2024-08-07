Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Jones - Investor Relations
Mike Jenkins - Chief Executive Officer & Director
Per Brodin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Sakai - Singular Research
Bill Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Orion Energy Systems Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. I will now turn the call over to Bill Jones, Investor Relations, to begin.

Bill Jones

Thank you, Alex, and good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Mike Jenkins, Orion's CEO, and Per Brodin, Orion's CFO, who will review the company's Q1 results, its financial position and its fiscal 2025 outlook in their prepared remarks, and then we will open the call to investor questions.

Today's conference call is being recorded, and a replay will be posted in the Investor section of Orion's corporate website, orionlighting.com. As a reminder, remarks and answers to questions that follow include statements which are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include such words as anticipate, believe, expect, project or similar words, also, any statements describe in future targets and goals, company plans or its outlook are also forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Risks include, among others factors, matters that Orion has described in its press release issued this morning as well in its filings with the SEC.

Except as described therein, Orion disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, made as of today's date. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial metrics to their closest GAAP measures are also provided in

Recommended For You

About OESX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OESX

Trending Analysis

Trending News