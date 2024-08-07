Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 3:29 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN) Stock
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rosy Zuklic - VP of IR
Rick Muncrief - President and CEO
Clay Gaspar - COO
Jeff Ritenour - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan
Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Neal Dingmann - Truist
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Scott Gruber - Citigroup
Kalei Akamine - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Betty Jiang - Barclays
Charles Meade - Johnson Rice
Kevin MacCurdy - Pickering Energy Partners
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to Devon Energy's Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. This call is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Mrs. Rosy Zuklic, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Rosy Zuklic

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call today. Last night, we issued Devon's second quarter earnings release and presentation materials. Throughout the call today, we will make references to these materials to support prepared remarks. The release and slides can be found in the Investors section of the Devon website. Joining me on the call today are Rick Muncrief, President and CEO; Clay Gaspar, Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Ritenour, Chief Financial Officer; and David Harris, Chief Corporate Development Officer. As a reminder, this conference call will include forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. securities laws.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forecast. Please refer to the cautionary language and risk factors provided in our SEC filings and earnings materials.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Muncrief

Thank you, Rosy. It's a pleasure to be here today. We appreciate everyone taking the time to join us.

By all

