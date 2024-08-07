Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mickey Walsh - Treasurer and VP, IR
De Lyle Bloomquist - President and CEO
Marcus Moeltner - CFO and SVP, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets
Daniel Harriman - Sidoti
Dmitry Silversteyn - Water Tower Research
Sandy Burns - Stifel

Mickey Walsh

Welcome again to RYAM's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Joining me on today's call are De Lyle Bloomquist, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marcus Moeltner, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance.

Our earnings release and presentation materials were issued last evening and are available on our website ryam.com. I'd like to remind you that in today's presentation, we will include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Federal Securities laws.

Our earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC list some of the factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we may make. They are also referenced on Slide 2 of our presentation materials.

Today's presentation will also reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, as noted on Slide 3 of our presentation. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information for management and investors, but non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included on Slides 20 through 25 of our presentation materials.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to De Lyle.

De Lyle Bloomquist

Thank you, Mickey and good morning. I'll start with the financial overview for the second quarter of 2024. After that, I'll outline recent company actions before handing over to Marcus, who will provide more details on the

Recommended For You

About RYAM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RYAM

Trending Analysis

Trending News