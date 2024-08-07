International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael DeVeau - Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Erik Fyrwald - Chief Executive Officer
Glenn Richter - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Business Transformation Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Spector - UBS
Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas
John Roberts - Mizuho
Ghansham Panjabi - Baird
Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer
Patrick Cunningham - Citi
Mike Sison - Wells Fargo
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank
Salvator Tiano - Bank of America
Mark Astrachan - Stifel Nicolaus
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners
Lisa De Neve - Morgan Stanley
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Jeff Zekauskas - JP Morgan
Dan Rizzo - Jefferies

Operator

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the IFF Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer portion of the call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce Michael DeVeau, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Michael DeVeau

Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening, everyone. Welcome to IFF’s second quarter 2024 conference call.

Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our financial results. A copy of the release can be found on our IR website at ir.iff.com. Please note that this call is being recorded live and will be available for replay.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements about the Company’s performance and business outlook. These statements are based on how we see things today and contain elements of uncertainty.

For additional information concerning the factors that can cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to our cautionary statement and risk factors contained in our 10-K and our press release, both of

Recommended For You

About IFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News