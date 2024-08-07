National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tamara Gonzalez - IR
Reade Fahs - CEO, President & Director
Melissa Rasmussen - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS
Simeon Siegel - BMO Capital Markets
Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital Markets
Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs
Zach Fadem - Wells Fargo
Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley
Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies
Brandon Cheatham - Citigroup
Adrienne Yih - Barclays
Dylan Carden - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 National Vision Holdings Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Tamara Gonzalez, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tamara Gonzalez

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Reade Fahs CEO; and Melissa Rasmussen, CFO.

Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation accompanying our call are both available in the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived in the Investors section after the call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings materials and today's presentation include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the release and our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The release in today's presentation also includes certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation of these measures is included in our release and the

Recommended For You

About EYE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EYE

Trending Analysis

Trending News