Yubico: Q2 Coming Up - Is It Able To Sustain Its Growth?

Aug. 07, 2024 4:54 PM ETYubico AB (YUBCF) Stock
Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • Yubico has seen significant growth, with over 15 million global users and a 150% increase in market cap since its SPAC listing.
  • Yubico offers hardware keys and services to secure access for enterprise customers, with a focus on recurring revenue and strategic partnerships.
  • Yubico's financials show rapid sales growth, expanding margins, and increasing demand, but risks include supply chain dependencies and political shifts.

Digital padlock icon, cyber security network and data protection technology on virtual interface screen. Online internet authorized access against cyber attack.and business data privacy concept.

ipopba

Introduction

With over 15 million global users, thousands of third-party integrations, and more than 28 million keys sold since its first key release in 2008 (Growth with high margins - Carnegie, Annual report 2023) - today, Yubico (

This article was written by

Philip Eriksson profile picture
Philip Eriksson
1.3K Followers
I believe that successful investing boils down to the following question: is this company important and why? A company's financials are or will be a reflection of that. I want to invest in companies that I believe are / will be important and hold them over the long term. I have 7 years of investing experience and ardently follow company performance. I am currently a master's student at the Stockholm School of Economics. I hope that my insights and our discussion will lead to better long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About YUBCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YUBCF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YUBCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News