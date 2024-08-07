ipopba

Introduction

With over 15 million global users, thousands of third-party integrations, and more than 28 million keys sold since its first key release in 2008 (Growth with high margins - Carnegie, Annual report 2023) - today, Yubico (OTCPK:YUBCF) supplies companies of all sizes across over 160 countries, including tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Apple. In a growing cybersecurity market, Yubico is gaining market share. However, with a P/E of over 113, the question arises: Can Yubico sustain its growth to meet high expectations, or is the current valuation already priced in? This is especially interesting as we await the Q2 report on August 15.

Company Overview

Yubico, founded in 2007, is a Swedish cybersecurity company operating globally. Listed on the Swedish stock exchange less than a year ago through a SPAC listing, the company has since seen a 150% increase in its market cap. Yubico’s flagship product, the YubiKey, is a hardware security key used for multifactor authentication. The company's mission is to make the internet more secure for everyone by offering both hardware devices and software solutions that prevent digital identity theft.

Offerings

Yubico’s products secure access to computers, networks, and online services by offering hardware keys and two services to its enterprise customers: YubiEnterprise Subscription and YubiEnterprise Delivery. These services enable flexible purchasing and efficient delivery of YubiKeys globally. Yubico’s customer base includes 19 of the 20 largest technology platforms in the U.S., and more than 26 percent of the G2000 companies have purchased YubiKeys (Annual Report 2023). Yubico offers various keys with different features tailored to client needs.

Financials

Yubico has rapidly expanded sales, with net sales growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 36 percent between 2019 and 2023, substantially higher than the estimated market growth of around 13-17% (Hardware Security Modules Market Size Global Report, 2022-2030, Hardware Security Module Market). In the first quarter of 2024, net sales increased by 20 percent to SEK 504 million from SEK 419 million during Q1 2023. This growth aligns with Yubico’s 5-year plan to grow net sales by 25 percent annually and achieve a 20 percent EBIT margin (Placera). The company’s investment in production capacity in 2023 supports its growth trajectory.

Author's chart

With a gross margin of 81 percent (80 percent in Q1 2023) and an EBIT of SEK 91 million in Q1 2024 (up from SEK 74 million in Q1 2023), Yubico is improving its profitability. Demand is increasing across multiple industries and geographies, with order bookings in Q1 2024 reaching SEK 579 million, a 65 percent growth compared to Q1 2023 (Q1 report). Additionally, subscription-based sales represented 18 percent of order bookings in Q1 2024, up from 8 percent in Q1 2023, indicating a strategic shift towards recurring revenue.

Partnerships and Competitive Edge

Yubico is active in several industry organizations, using these affiliations to gather insights and create use cases for new and existing verticals (Annual Report 2023). The company sees strong interest from the financial services industry, the high-tech sector, and the European defense sector. Furthermore, Yubico is a key contributor to the FIDO and “Passkey” open authentication standards and is a FIDO Alliance Board Member. Collaborations with Google, Apple, and Microsoft deepen Yubico’s market presence and validate its offerings as attractive solutions, though they also expose Yubico to competition, as firms like Google have entered the hardware key market with its Titan Security Key (Google).

While YubiKeys can be purchased privately, Yubico targets B2B sales, where volumes and security needs are higher. The company’s R&D expenditures have not increased dramatically, suggesting room for growth through current offerings and new verticals. However, the hot market also poses risks of new products or disruptive technologies emerging.

Valuations and Market Dynamics

Yubico’s first lockup expired on March 18, leading to a 10% decline in stock price, which quickly recovered. The second lockup expires on September 18, which could cause similar volatility. Despite its high P/E ratio, Yubico’s strong order intake and expanding margins support its valuation. However, with much of the growth likely already priced in with a P/E over 100 (Yubico - Seeking Alpha), sustaining this trajectory is crucial. Below is a sensitivity analysis showing the potential earnings for the coming year, with the neutral assumption aligned with targets of a net sales increase of 25% and an EBIT/sales of 20%, whereas the pessimistic and optimistic revenue growth are 5% less/more. To be prudent, the NI/EBIT is assumed to stay relatively constant and is kept just below the current year average. It is worth noting that there is limited public information available, hence the short period.

Author's income sensitivity analysis

Let’s take a quick look at the competition. While there are competitive offerings, each has its pros and cons. For instance, the New York Times reports that “Yubico has greatly increased passkey storage on its newest security keys, but the Titan can still store more than twice as many passkeys.”(NYTimes). More in-depth comparisons where size, compatibility, price, etc., are taken into account, can be read here: Techradar.

Other popular offerings are:

Google's Titan Security Key FEITIAN's ePass Keys (Feitian Technologies Co. - Yahoo Finance) GoTrust's Idem Key Thetis Security Keys

Risks

Yubico’s reliance on a global, secure supply chain poses risks. The company is actively mitigating these by building up inventory, which negatively impacts cash flow by SEK 335.7 million (Annual Report 2023). Sensitive operations, such as programming, occur in facilities in Sweden and the U.S., increasing dependence on the U.S. market. Political shifts could impact demand, as seen with differing cybersecurity approaches under the Trump and Biden administrations (How Biden's Cyber Strategy Echoes Trump's - lawfaremedia). Continued growth in IT security concerns and increasing cyberattacks, particularly in the U.S. and China, highlight the ongoing need for robust cybersecurity solutions (Sharp increase in cyberattacks - dagensps).

Conclusion

Yubico's rapid growth and strategic expansions have driven its stock surge, but high valuations and market expectations pose challenges. With strong order backlogs, growing subscription revenue, and increasing demand, Yubico is well-positioned to capitalize on the cybersecurity market. However, investors should remain cautious due to potential risks, including supply chain dependencies and political shifts. Given these factors, Yubico’s current high valuation suggests a hold recommendation until after the second lockup expires, when a buy is recommended, as we wait to see if the company can continue meeting its ambitious growth targets amidst a dynamic market landscape.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.