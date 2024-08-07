Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 3:55 PM ETKennametal Inc. (KMT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Pici - Vice President of Investor Relations
Sanjay Chowbey - President and Chief Executive Officer
Pat Watson - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Franklin Cardenas - Vice President and President of Infrastructure

Conference Call Participants

Grace Song - Morgan Stanley
Joseph Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Julian Mitchell - Barclays
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan
Steven Fisher - UBS
Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Michael Feniger - Bank of America

Operator

Good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Kennametal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today, all participants will be in a listen-only mode to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remark, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today’s event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Pici, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Pici

Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us to review Kennametal’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results. This morning, we issued our earnings press release and posted our presentation slides on our website. We will be referring to that slide deck throughout today's call. I'm Michael Pici, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Joining me on the call today are Sanjay Chowbey, President and Chief Executive Officer; Pat Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Franklin Cardenas, Vice President and President of Infrastructure.

After Chris and Pat's prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions. At this time, I would like to direct your attention to our forward-looking disclosure statement.

Today's discussion contains comments that constitute forward-looking statements and as such involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's

Recommended For You

About KMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News