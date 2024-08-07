CLO Funds Offer Compelling Income Investment Opportunities With Up To 20% Yields

Andrii Dodonov

My largest holdings in my Income Compounder portfolio include several closed-end funds, or CEFs, that hold collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs. The CEFs that I own which hold mostly CLO equity include Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC), Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC), OFS Credit (OCCI), and Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF). I also hold various other funds that invest in more of the CLO debt tranches. Those include Eagle Point Income (EIC), XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT), and Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB). I recently discussed balancing the risk/reward of CLO debt held by JBBB.

For those who are unfamiliar with Collateralized Loan Obligations, which are comprised of both equity and debt tranches, this recent article from Pinebridge explains why CLO Equity is now such a compelling investment option.

Over the past 30 years, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) have grown from a niche asset class into a $1.2 trillion pillar of the corporate financing markets, representing about 70% of demand for US corporate loans today. The variable-rate CLO debt securities issued on the backs of these loans have become a mainstay of institutional portfolios, given their dependable, and frequently attractive, yields. Yet CLOs offer another attractive option for investors: their equity tranches, which capture the difference between what a CLO earns in loan interest and what it owes the CLO debtholders. For a certain group of discerning investors, this is the most interesting part of a CLO – a hybrid investment combining the prospective double-digit returns of private equity with a quarterly distributed front-loaded cash flow more akin to bonds.

This concept may sound complicated, and investments in CLOs are indeed complex undertakings that require experienced management teams to effectively generate a reliable income stream from both the equity and debt tranches. The equity tranches in particular require significant effort and knowledge to understand when and how those securities should be actively managed to minimize credit risk and maximize returns. As further explained by Pinebridge author, Dan Sherry, CFA:

A CLO raises funds that it uses to purchase a pool of roughly 150 to 300 leveraged loans, which serve as the company’s “assets” or “collateral.” The loans are floating rate and pay interest monthly or quarterly based on a spread above an index (typically SOFR). On the other side of its balance sheet, the CLO has both debt and equity investors. CLO debt, which has multiple tranches with varying levels of seniority, also pays a floating rate based on an index (SOFR in the US and Euribor in Europe) plus a spread; the CLO equity has a claim on profits. In a typical CLO funding stack, the debt/equity split is approximately 90%/10%.

Pinebridge

This diagram from the Pinebridge paper illustrates the various tranches in a CLO structure. There are other advantages to CLO Equity as well, which are outlined on this web page from Eagle Point Credit on Why Invest in CLO Equity? These include the ability to thrive during periods of market stress, such as what we have witnessed over the past few weeks:

During a CLO's reinvestment period (typically 5 years), CLOs have the ability to potentially improve their loan portfolios by reinvesting loan repayments and making relative value trades.

A long-term loan prepayment average of 30% gives CLOs the ability to reinvest par dollars into discounted opportunities when many other market players aren't.

In this analysis for readers of Seeking Alpha, I wish to briefly highlight two of the CLO equity funds that represent some of my largest income holdings in terms of the amount of monthly income generated from my investment. Those two include OCCI and OXLC.

OCCI: Two Distribution Increases in Three Months

Back in May of this year, OCCI increased the monthly distribution by 5% for the months of May, June, and July. After seeing that news, I published an in-depth article explaining why I then believed that OCCI was even better than its peer CLO funds, OXLC and ECC. At the time, I reasoned that CLO outperformance and high-yield income distributions from funds that hold CLOs were likely to continue:

Because CLOs are a different asset class, they are not typically correlated with stocks, which is another advantage to owning them. Also, the lifespan of CLOs is another advantage that is just now being realized six years after the inception of the OCCI fund.

Then, when you consider that OCCI just announced yet another distribution increase for the months of August, September and October, this time from $0.105 to $0.115 increasing the annual yield to nearly 20% at the current price, opportunity is knocking at the door. Furthermore, OCCI offers an additional discount of 5% for shareholders who elect to reinvest shares each month.

The OCCI fund tends to trade near its NAV, sometimes trading at a slight discount and sometimes at a premium. The NAV is estimated monthly and published on the fund's website. That estimate is subject to a lot of variability from month to month because of the way that the NAV of an individual CLO is calculated. This is roughly based on the market value of its underlying loans, but also takes multiple additional assumptions into consideration.

For a very detailed explanation of how CLO equity works, this 54-page document from Flatrock Global goes into excruciating detail. This excerpt from that paper gives a brief summary of how the NAV is calculated for an individual CLO. But keep in mind that a fund like OCCI holds multiple CLOs purchased at different times and with varying maturities, reinvestment periods, etc.

The typical CLO has, as its assets, around $500 million of first lien senior secured loans (the “CLO loan assets”) as underlying collateral. The CLO is very diversified, with 150+ broadly syndicated loans to distinct companies that are rated by S&P and Moody’s at B/B2 on average. The CLO loan assets pay interest on a floating-rate based on the London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) plus a spread. An investor in CLOs will often want to know the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the specific CLO tranche they have invested in. For a AAA note investor, the calculation is the market value of the CLO’s loan assets plus any uninvested cash divided by the AAA note amount outstanding. The NAV for the equity in a new CLO starts at around 70%. That’s because the CLO has upfront costs that are borne by the equity: lawyers, rating agencies, and investment banks. Over time the NAV will change based on the fair market value of the underlying CLO loan assets. A small move in CLO loan asset prices will be magnified by 10x at the equity tranche level, given the embedded leverage in the CLO.

The most recent NAV estimate for OCCI was published on July 15 and as of the end of June was estimated at between $7.15 and $7.25. Using the pricing information chart from CEFconnect, it is apparent that OCCI moved from trading at a deep discount for most of the past twelve months to a small premium and now close to par as of August 2024. This is most likely due to the change from a quarterly to a monthly distribution back in November, along with multiple distribution increases over the past six months.

CEFconnect

At the current price of $7.22 as of market close on 8/6/24, OCCI offers income investors a forward annual yield of about 19% based on the monthly distribution of $0.115. The fund has delivered a better YTD total return than either OXLC or ECC, its nearest competitors, primarily due to the closing of the discount along with the two distribution increases.

Seeking Alpha

When buying an income CEF, it is normally best to buy when the fund trades at its deepest discount, which, of course, is impossible to know at the time. In my case, I loaded up on shares of OCCI back in October and November of last year. That was when they announced the move to a monthly distribution and the price was still trading at a significant discount to NAV due to investor fears of a looming recession. As it turns out, that was an excellent time to buy.

OXLC: Core NII Exceeds Distribution Again

From the Flatrock Global paper on CLO Equity, active management is important and especially during the five-year reinvestment period:

CLOs are generally not static pools. The CLO manager will keep the CLO fully invested during a ~5-year reinvestment period. CLO loan assets frequently prepay at par, leaving the CLO manager with cash to reinvest in new CLO loan assets. Also, CLO managers may execute relative value trades where they sell a CLO loan asset they expect to underperform in favor of another one.

For a fund like OXLC that holds CLO equity, the recurring cash flows in addition to net investment income is one thing that makes the CEF structure unique. By leveraging the recurring cash from existing CLOs to opportunistically invest in new CLOs the fund can keep growing both the net assets and the income available for distribution. This is one reason why just looking at the fund NAV or just considering the NII available for distribution can be misleading. It also helps to explain how OXLC has managed to increase the monthly distribution to $0.09 resulting in a whopping forward annual yield of nearly 20% at today’s price of $5.46 as I compose this article on August 7, 2024.

Seeking Alpha

OXLC reported a strong fiscal Q1 2024 earnings report on July 26 with core NII of $0.41 per share, exceeding the amount to be distributed during Q2 of $0.27 by $0.14. I discussed in an article that I wrote in April of this year, that core NII exceeded the distribution back then, too: OXLC: Core NII Easily Supports 19% Yield.

This likely means either another distribution raise in December, or possibly a special distribution to pay out 90% of taxable income to avoid paying a penalty. Of course, as the company reminds us in the earnings report, core NII is not the same as GAAP NII or taxable income:

We emphasize that our taxable income may differ materially from our GAAP NII and/or our Core NII, and that neither GAAP NII nor Core NII should be relied upon as indicators of our taxable income.

Some naysayers like to point out that a 20% yield is not likely sustainable for the long term, however, OXLC has been able to exceed that amount from their CLO equity investments by a considerable amount in the past few quarters. From the Q1 earnings call, in his summary comments, CEO Jonathan Cohen explains that the weighted cash distribution yield has been increasing:

The weighted average cash distribution yield of our CLO equity investments at current cost was 26.9%, up from 23.5% as of March 31. We note that the cash distribution yields calculated on our CLO equity investments are based on the cash distributions we received or which we were entitled to receive at each respective period end.

He also described another way that the fund has grown its net assets and new CLO investments, in this case from the sale of additional shares in an ATM offering:

During the quarter ended June, we issued a total of approximately 45.9 million shares of our common stock pursuant to an at-the-market offering, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $242.1 million. During the quarter ended June, we made additional CLO investments of approximately $216.9 million, and we received approximately $96.3 million from sales and from repayments.

Further solidifying the Buy thesis for OXLC was the substantial insider buying that took place at the end of May. There were over 9 million shares purchased by 2 Officers of the firm, one of whom was CEO Cohen, at an average market price of $5.40 as shown on the NASDAQ insider activity page.

NASDAQ

I hold a large position in OXLC in my Income Compounder portfolio at an average cost basis of $4.11 (according to Fidelity). It generates income each month that I reinvest into more shares to take advantage of the 5% discount that the fund offers in its DRIP program.

If you are an income-oriented investor and have not yet considered investing in CLOs, I suggest that you take a closer look at these funds. By continually reinvesting new shares at discounted prices monthly, you can quickly grow your monthly income over time by adding more shares at even higher yields on cost. Then, when you need the income, you can either sell some shares at a profit, or turn off the DRIP and take the distributions as cash.