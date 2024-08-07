Sundry Photography

On our first foray into covering Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), we gave existing investors a great tool to navigate the volatility. If they just controlled their fear of missing out or FOMO as it is popularly known, they could reap big rewards.

The extraordinarily high option premiums allow you to feed your FOMO and also feed the "ducks". By ducks, we mean the ones chasing this at 400X GAAP earnings. ARM is a pure bubble, but of course, at $13.50 even we would be interested in buying some. Use the combined premiums to set up a great entry or a great exit.

Source: Control Your FOMO And Look To Buy More At A Cost Basis Of $13.50

The result worked out well as investors avoided chasing the stock and essentially only were committing to buy at far lower prices. We also gave a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock, as we felt the end was close by. While the stock did fly all over the place, it eventually met gravity.

We look at the recently released results and tell you why we see $50 in 2025.

Q1-2025

ARM has a fiscal year ending in March. So the most recent quarter was Q1 of the fiscal year 2025. At first glance, ARM hit all the right notes for the AI groupies. Total revenues were up 39% year over year. Non-GAAP (we will address this monstrosity a little later) margins held up at 47.7%. ARM also threw in some big milestones in their opening presentation slides. But the first real takeaway was that free cash flow was actually down year over year.

We will circle back to that. But let's follow the bread crumbs from ARM's perspective. The royalty revenue bonanza does not appear to be ending any time soon, as more complexity and more chips means more dollars for ARM.

Accelerating Armv9 means that everyone has to pay the higher royalty rate, and this turnover is going faster than expected.

That is exactly what drove the record revenues, but have a look at the quarter-over-quarter comparison. ARM had $928 million in revenues last quarter. This quarter was barely above that.

As anyone who has followed stupendous growth stories knows, this always bears watching. The year-over-year numbers drop way late in the game. It is the quarterly inflection point that you need to monitor. With that in mind, what did ARM guide for? About $4.0 billion in revenues and $1.55 in non-GAAP earnings per share.

Consensus has settled right there as well, and this is what the growth looks like if all the boxes are checked.

Seeking Alpha

But there are a few key worries here. The first being that the revenue boost will likely slow down as the recession hits. A lot of this capex cycle has been powered by the bubble known as "AI". LLMs are not AI, and they are not delivering the revenue in lieu of the capex. Companies from Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) to META Platforms (META) know this. But announcing that would shatter their own stocks as well. What is inevitable is that the capex rate will slow. So we believe those earnings estimates are optimistic for 1–3 years out.

The second aspect is of course what we promised to circle back to. The Non-GAAP to GAAP logic. Operating income under GAAP rules is less than 40% ($182 million versus $448 million) what we see under non-GAAP. We continue to believe that it is this number ($182 million quarterly) that should drive ARM's real valuation in the long run.

The final aspect is the free cash flow. That was a veritable disaster. With negative $348 million in this quarter alone. The trailing 12-month number was down as well relative to the previous 12 months. This gets to our theme that there are no freebies here. Even the company that is enjoying the most upside via royalty structure, needs to spend money.

Verdict

This is ARM's market capitalization as of this morning.

When you buy that, you get a free cash flow yield of less than 1%. You get an operating income multiple of about 100X on 2025 GAAP numbers. All of this sounds great if you and your forefathers only existed during March 2000. Outside that, these are stupid valuations. High-quality royalty plays generally trade for about 8X sales. ARM is very expensive by that measure as well.

We continue to rate this a Strong Sell and think there will be a long-drawn-out payback. That payback may be interrupted with some rate cuts and one last dash for trash. But the longer-term outlook is fairly certain. ARM should trade at least 50% lower. The good part is that those that think this is worth buying can still employ our tactic from the previous article. On existing shares, selling a covered call for the $200 strike and a cash secured put for the $55 strike still gets you on the relative cheap side.

Your exit would be at $200.00+$24.00+$9.50, i.e. $233.50. You will also be on the hook to buy shares if ARM tanks as we expect. That price would be $55.00-$24.00-$9.50, i.e. $21.50. That latter number is close to our fair value for the company today.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.