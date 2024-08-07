It's 2005 For Copper, But Freeport-McMoRan Has A Lot Priced In

Joshua Hall profile picture
Joshua Hall
3.59K Followers

Summary

  • The long-term monthly price chart is my preferred way to derive an outlook on a metal price. I use this method on copper.
  • Copper, crude oil, and related producers are at an inflection point after a multi-year consolidation.
  • There is a bullish pattern, similar to late-2003 to 2005, where this consolidation presages the next major move higher.
  • FCX is poised to do well in this scenario but trades at a premium valuation. Investors need to understand the additional risk this poses.

Copper Sheets

mabus13

Copper Outlook

Let's start with an orientation to the copper price. Here is the long-term, monthly log chart of London Metals Exchange ("LME") copper with some of my channel lines included:

As I write, copper is at $4 per

This article was written by

Joshua Hall profile picture
Joshua Hall
3.59K Followers
Investment advisor - I manage custom portfolios for clients.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLEN (LSE) either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I own XOM. The information presented here is general in nature and designed for do-it-yourself and professional investors. It does not have regard to the investment objectives, financial situation, and the particular needs of any person who may read this. Recommendations are not personalized investment advice specific to the situation of any one individual, family, or organization. In no way should it be construed as personalized investment advice. True Vine Investments will not be held responsible for the independent financial or investment actions taken by readers. This content is never an offer to buy or sell any security. This content includes a disclosure of any relevant securities held by Joshua S. Hall or his immediate family. Client portfolios managed by True Vine Investments may hold positions in securities covered here. Securities in these portfolios may be bought or sold at any time in order for True Vine Investments to satisfy its fiduciary obligations to clients. All data presented by the author is regarded as factual, however, its accuracy is not guaranteed. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own comprehensive evaluation of financial strategies or specific investments and consult a professional before making any decisions. Positive comments made regarding this content should not be construed by readers to be an endorsement of Joshua Hall’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FCX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FCX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News