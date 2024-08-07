Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.34K Followers

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 7, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alaael-Deen Shilleh - Associate General Counsel and Secretary
Larry Penn - Chief Executive Officer
JR Herlihy - Chief Financial Officer
Mark Tecotzky - Co-Chief Investment Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW
Crispin Love - Piper Sandler
Douglas Harter - UBS
Eric Hagen - BTIG
Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading
Lee Cooperman - Omega Family Office

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ellington Financial Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in listen-only mode. The floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Alaael-Deen Shilleh. Please go ahead.

Alaael-Deen Shilleh

Thank you. Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are non-historical in nature.

As described under Item 1A of our annual report on Form 10-K and Part 2, Item 1A of our quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Statements made during this conference call are made as of the date of this call. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I am joined on the call today by Larry Penn, Chief

Recommended For You

About EFC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EFC

Trending Analysis

Trending News