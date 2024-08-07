Big Dividends From A Recession-Resistant Portfolio

JamesBrey

Recently, the market has become increasingly concerned about the potential for a recession, as recent job numbers indicate that the jobs market is weakening and unemployment is rising. Moreover, US credit card debt continues to soar to record highs, indicating that consumers' buying power is becoming increasingly stretched thin. It is only a matter of time before they are forced to pull back sharply. As a result, investors, especially income-focused investors, may be prudent to increasingly position their portfolios defensively to protect themselves from dividend cuts and potential permanent impairments of principal.

This article will detail a defensively positioned high-yield portfolio built to withstand a recession. When it comes to building a recession-resistant high-yield portfolio, there are four main sectors that, I think, are best to focus on real estate investment trusts (REITs), midstream, utilities, infrastructure and renewables, and business development companies (BDCs). Within each of these four sectors, I will highlight three attractive opportunities to invest in preparation for a recession.

REITs

In the REIT sector (VNQ), the best picks are Class B multifamily and triple net leases. It is also important to focus on strong balance sheets. In that spirit, I would include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), Realty Income Corporation (O), and Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA).

ADC has some of the highest investment-grade counterparty exposure, along with a strong balance sheet. This is evidenced by its 4.1 times pro forma net debt to EBITDA ratio and investment-grade counterparty exposures of 68.4%, including Walmart as its top tenant, making up 5.8% of its total rent. Other top tenants include Tractor Supply, TJX, Kroger, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Lowe's, and Home Depot. Additionally, its top retail sector exposures are grocery stores at 9.6%, home improvement at 9.2%, tire and auto service at 8%, convenience stores at 8%, dollar stores at 7.7%, off-price retail at 6.1%, and auto parts at 5.7%. All of these should be quite resilient in the face of an economic downturn.

Even among its non-investment-grade-rated tenants, leading tenants are grocery stores like ALDI and Publix, as well as very popular home decor stores like Hobby Lobby, which should also prove fairly resilient in the face of a recession. The company's exposure to ground leases also provides a defensive nature to its portfolio.

Realty Income is also one of the strongest REITs in the world with an A- credit rating and a diversified portfolio spread across 15,450 individual commercial properties. About 36% of its rent comes from investment-grade tenants, while 90% of its total rent is resistant to economic downturns and/or e-commerce disruptions. Moreover, it has one of the most impressive dividend growth track records in the REIT space as a Dividend Aristocrat and also has delivered exceptional total returns for shareholders over the long term.

Finally, Mid-America Apartment Communities rounds out the REIT aspect of the portfolio. MAA has an A- credit rating and a conservative 3.6 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. Moreover, it has a large and well-diversified portfolio of multifamily properties, the vast majority of which lie in the range between B- and A-. This makes them more resistant to economic downturns than the higher-end A and A+ properties that comprise the majority of its portfolio. Additionally, MAA properties are concentrated in Sunbelt markets, which are experiencing strong demographic growth trends and therefore should have strong upside potential over the long term.

Midstream

When it comes to midstream stocks (AMLP), my three picks for this portfolio would be Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), Enbridge Inc. (ENB), and MPLX LP (MPLX). Enterprise Products Partners has the sector's strongest balance sheet with an A- credit rating. It sports a very low three times leverage ratio, as well as 97% of its debt at fixed interest rates with a roughly 19-year weighted average term to maturity on its debt. Eighty-one percent of its debt does not mature for 10 years or later, with 48% maturing in 30 years or later, leaving it extremely secure with its financial profile, especially factoring in its $4.5 billion in liquidity.

Moreover, EPD has a distribution yield of over 7% that is covered about 1.7 times by distributable cash flow, and it has been growing its distribution at a mid-single-digit CAGR and is expected to do so for the foreseeable future.

Another solid pick to include in this portfolio is Enbridge. It has a BBB+ credit rating, a roughly 7% dividend yield, and some of the most conservative assets in the sector. A considerable percentage of its income comes from regulated assets and nearly all of its remaining income comes from contracted assets, with nearly all of its counterparties being investment-grade.

Finally, MPLX rounds out the group with an attractive 3.4 times leverage ratio, and significant distributable cash flow generation that could address its well-laddered debt maturities directly if it so chooses. Additionally, its distribution is covered at 1.55 times and is growing at a mid-single-digit rate that should beat inflation moving forward. Moreover, its distribution yield of 8.2%, backed by stable cash flows from mostly contracted assets, should provide a nice balance of attractive income through an economic downturn.

Utilities & Infrastructure

Moving on to utilities (XLU), infrastructure, and renewables, three stocks that I like right now are the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC). UTF has a 7.63% distribution yield that is paid out monthly and is broadly diversified across the infrastructure sector. Meanwhile, BIP owns a diversified infrastructure portfolio spread across the midstream, utilities, transportation, and data sectors, and offers a roughly 5.5% distribution yield, a mid-to-high single-digit distribution growth CAGR outlook, and a BBB+ credit rating. BEP is quite similar in its outlook to BIP. It has a distribution yield of nearly 6%, a mid-single-digit annualized distribution growth rate target, a BBB+ credit rating, and a similarly impressive long-term track record of total returns and dividend growth as BIP has delivered.

BDCs

Finally, in the BDC sector (BIZD), from a conservative standpoint, I like Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL). This is due to its portfolio being nearly entirely made up of senior first-lien secured loans and its backing by Blackstone Inc. (BX), one of the leading alternative asset investors in the world. It also offers a 10.5% dividend yield that is fully covered by earnings and has an investment-grade balance sheet. Ares Capital (ARCC) has pulled back recently to a more reasonable valuation, with a 9.4% dividend yield, an exceptional long-term track record, and management from Ares Management Corporation (ARES) that rounds out its strong underwriting performance and investment grade balance sheet.

Rounding out this group is Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), which currently offers a dividend yield of over 14%. It is run by the prestigious Oaktree Capital, founded and still led by Howard Marks, one of the all-time great credit investors. With its investment-grade balance sheet and nearly 90% exposure to senior secured loans, it is a very attractive high-yield opportunity in the BDC space. OCSL should hold up better than many of its peers during a recession, especially because its net investment income should suffer less from falling interest rates than many of its peers. The recently slashed management fee also makes it more compelling.

Investor Takeaway

At a time when risks are rising on both the macroeconomic and geopolitical fronts, it does not hurt to get a bit more defensive with one's portfolio. This is particularly true if you are an income-focused investor who needs to generate dependable income from your portfolio. With that in mind, these 12 picks can help form the foundation of a recession-resistant income portfolio that can help you weather market storms that appear to be on the horizon.