James O'Neil

Topline Summary and Update

The market has been much more confident in the outlook for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) than I was in my first coverage of the company back in December immediately following their first drug approval. Indeed, multiple analysts have since presented articles echoing that SWTX maintains an unclear risk to reward potential, given the potential market size for their main drug relative to the multi-billion dollar market valuation.

Today, we have the first true post-launch financial results to consider, so I want to take another look at how the investment thesis for SWTX is evolving now.

Pipeline Overview

Nirogacestat

SWTX's main drug of interest is nirogacestat, a gamma-secretase inhibitor that was approved for the management of desmoid tumors back in late November 2023. Desmoid tumors are benign connective tissue lesions that, despite not being associated with malignant growth and poor survival, can lead to debilitating complications.

Nirogacestat is the first systemic therapy shown to improve outcomes in patients with these tumors, giving SWTX a springboard into an untapped market. If you want to see my rundown of the clinical trial data supporting the approval of nirogacestat, check out my first article on SWTX. An MAA with the European regulators is currently under review.

In other developments, nirogacestat continues to be studied in other malignancies. The most notable of these is recurrent ovarian granulosa cell tumors, with a phase 2 trial expected to read out later in 2024, per company guidance.

Mirdametinib

The other "later-stage" drug in SWTX's arsenal is mirdametinib, a MEK inhibitor that has been assessed in an open-label phase 2b study of patients with NF1-associated plexiform neurofibroma. We saw an updated presentation of this study at ASCO 2024 continuing to affirm the evidence of activity for mirdametinib in this setting.

The bigger news is that SWTX completed a New Drug Application with the FDA for this indication. There is no word on a PDUFA date yet, but SWTX anticipates a potential approval for mirdametinib in 2025. SWTX is also continuing work in children with low-grade glioma, following in the footsteps of agents like selumetinib.

Financial Overview

Per their Q2 2024 SEC filing, SWTX held $79.9 million in cash and equivalents, as well as another $304 million in marketable securities. They also had $138 million in long-term marketable securities.

In the first full quarter since the product launch, SWTX recognized $40.2 million in product revenue from the sales of nirogacestat, in addition to another $19.5 million in collaboration revenue. Total operating expenses reached $104.7 million for the quarter, and after interest and equity loss, the net loss recognized by SWTX was $39.9 million, cutting the net loss nearly in half compared with my last coverage.

At this cash burn rate, the implied cash runway for SWTX at this time is between 13 and 14 quarters.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Solid first quarter of revenues from their first drug approval

Over $40 million in revenue is nothing to sneeze at coming basically out of the gate for a rare indication. It is a really nice sign that SWTX is going to be able to make something serious of the nirogacestat project, and I am excited to see how they're able to keep building on this.

Strength - A near-straight line to further drug approvals

SWTX has a clean shot at approval of nirogacestat in Europe, for a start. And then they have another agent set to be approved within the next year or so in mirdametinib. I did not even mention the various other early-stage clinical projects they're continuing to work on. In short, SWTX is sitting in a highly enviable position, building out numerous approvals in rare cancers (desmoid tumors being non-malignant notwithstanding).

Risk - No guarantees of rapid sales expansion

A strong first quarter of sales does not give us a sense of how much the company is going to be able to grow nirogacestat's market penetration. Granted, considering this is the only systemic therapy on the market for desmoid tumors, I expect they'll continue to see expansion. But they are still quite a way from breaking even, and we don't have a clear picture of when (or even if) that's going to happen.

Bottom Line Summary

So far, SWTX has had stellar execution on the commercial front, in addition to continuing to build out their product portfolio. In my first outing, I provided a back-of-the-napkin calculation that suggested, to me, that the company was being valued aggressively. It has since climbed and fallen back to near where we were when I wrote that first piece.

Now that we have a picture of how well they're able to build out this idea of being a rare disease company, it looks like they have a real shot at making this a profitable venture. Armed with this certainty, in addition to numerous clinical catalysts (approvals and ongoing later-stage trials), as well as a stable of up-and-coming agents, my sentiment is improving quite rapidly. With these sales, SWTX seems ripe for market appreciation, and I would definitely consider a buy at these levels with this financial data in hand.