It's common market wisdom: the best time to buy is when others are fearful. Amid concerns about the U.S. economy, the impact of interest rate cuts, and the durability of the AI rally, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the first major online travel company to warn of softer bookings, and now Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has added insult to injury by citing weakness in U.S. travel demand and shorter booking lead times.

But is it really time to call the years-long post-pandemic travel boom over, or is the market overreacting as usual? In my view it's the latter, and in particular as Booking has dropped nearly 20% since reporting Q2 results and taken its YTD gains to negative, it's a great time to reassess buying this stock.

Upgrading Booking to neutral - at least add this stock to your watch list

I last wrote a bearish article on Booking in early June, back when the stock was trading closer to $4,000 and prior to the company's Q2 results that sparked its major selloff. The valuation was my biggest concern then in downgrading the stock from a prior neutral position, as Booking was trading at a low-20s P/E multiple. Now, however, the company's latest correction has brought the stock's valuation down to more normalized levels, and I'm upgrading Booking back up to a neutral position.

First, on valuation. Expectations have been slashed for Booking since the company's Q2 earnings print; still, Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate 8% y/y revenue growth in FY25 as well as $201.8 in pro forma EPS, or 15% y/y growth. At current share prices near $3,400, this puts Booking at a 16.9x FY25 P/E multiple, now back in line with the broader market.

I'm comfortable experimenting with short-term trade positions in Booking here to take advantage of recent volatility; and if Booking happens to fall below a 15x P/E (which also indicates a 1x PEG ratio) at ~$3,050, I'd immediately upgrade Booking back up to a confident buy.

At current share prices, Booking is at least worth adding to your watch list. I see a balanced bull and bear case here in the mid-$3,000s. On the positive side of Booking:

Growing share in non-hotel bookings. Booking.com is ramping up its focus on selling flights and car rentals, as well as package deals including these elements alongside hotel bookings for a discounted bundle. These efforts are helping Booking to expand its travel wallet share and grow revenue.

Booking.com is ramping up its focus on selling flights and car rentals, as well as package deals including these elements alongside hotel bookings for a discounted bundle. These efforts are helping Booking to expand its travel wallet share and grow revenue. Proven to co-exist with and grow alongside Airbnb. Now that OTAs like Booking and Expedia have been side by side in the market with Airbnb for years, we can see that there is room for both. Airbnb certainly has its uses and functions (larger homes for group trips, more localized stays in smaller towns), but so does staying in hotels (convenience of a check-in counter when needed, amenities like gyms and spas, proximity to city centers). The notion that Airbnb will kill hotels and OTAs has become antiquated.

At the same time, however, we should be cautious of the following:

Competition against Expedia's unified One Key rewards programs. While Booking's Genius loyalty program and Expedia's One Key offer tier-based benefits, only One Key offers a cash-back redemption of ~2% per booking. We note as well that while Expedia has unified rewards for all of its programs under One Key, Booking's other major site, Priceline, uses an entirely different rewards program called Priceline VIP (which also doesn't offer cash-back rebates). As such, in many cases, it makes more sense to book via Expedia when prices are comparable versus Booking's sites.

While Booking's Genius loyalty program and Expedia's One Key offer tier-based benefits, only One Key offers a cash-back redemption of ~2% per booking. We note as well that while Expedia has unified rewards for all of its programs under One Key, Booking's other major site, Priceline, uses an entirely different rewards program called Priceline VIP (which also doesn't offer cash-back rebates). As such, in many cases, it makes more sense to book via Expedia when prices are comparable versus Booking's sites. Decelerating bookings. The past two summers have seen very strong travel demand as people caught up on their holidays post-COVID, but bookings are now starting to slowly ramp down, indicating either macroeconomic malaise or the worse notion that the past few years of travel demand pulled forward consumers' discretionary travel budgets.

Despite these risks, however, I'd continue to hold on to the belief that Booking's sharply decompressing valuation multiple offers a bit of a buffer and that the stock is overdue for a near-term rebound.

Q2 download

Of course, Booking's weaker Q2 results (which were more recently echoed by Airbnb's weak Q2 earnings print) were a partial justification for the stock's correction. Take a look at the trended results in the chart below:

Booking Q2 trended metrics (Booking Q2 earnings release)

Bookings have been decelerating over several quarters now, but didn't hit single digits until this Q2. On an as-reported basis, Booking's gross bookings growth rate decelerated sharply to 4.4%, 600bps weaker than in Q1, while on a constant-currency basis, bookings grew only 6% y/y (four points weaker than in Q1).

While rival Airbnb called out U.S. weakness, Booking's management cited softer trends in Europe. Per CEO Glenn Fogel's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

From a regional perspective, we observed a mild moderation of travel market growth in Europe. However, we believe we're continuing to perform well relative to the market in Europe. Looking at our other regions, we continue to see high growth levels in Asia and a slight improvement in growth in the U.S. As we look ahead to the third quarter, we believe room night growth will be impacted by a booking window that expands less than it did in Q2 as well as by the more moderate market growth we have seen in Europe, where our growth has remained stable from May through July. We expect that this will result in some deceleration in room night growth compared to Q2.

Revenue, however, did grow at a faster pace than bookings: up 7.3% y/y to $5.86 billion, ahead of Wall Street's $5.77 billion (+5.6% y/y) expectations. As a reminder here: for Booking as well as other travel companies that take bookings in advance, bookings represent the value of transactions that customers booked in the quarter, while revenue is recognized when trips are actually taken.

So in my view, there may be a positive interpretation here. On Airbnb's Q2 earnings call, founder Brian Chesky noted that bookings lead times are compressing:

However, we are seeing shorter looking lead times globally and some signs of slowing demand from US guests, and our Q3 outlet looking to incorporate these recent trends. We are watching these trends closely along with the impact any macroeconomic pressures might be causing.

This doesn't necessarily have to mean that travel demand is reducing. Rather, it could be that travelers are catching on to the fact that many hotels have adopted dynamic pricing and have a large tendency to reduce prices as dates get closer (after all, an unsold hotel room is as good as an unsold plane seat: worthless). Amid macroeconomic pressures, guests could be reducing their booking lead times to save money, not to cut down on their trips overall. We'll have to see how these trends play out over the next few quarters.

Meanwhile, Booking also continues to post impressive profitability. Adjusted EBITDA in the first half of FY24 soared 18% y/y to $2.79 billion, representing a 27.2% margin: 160bps better than the same 6-month period in 2023.

Booking adjusted EBITDA (Booking Q2 earnings release)

We note as well that despite slowing bookings and revenue, Booking's pro forma EPS of $41.90 in Q2 grew 11% y/y and roundly beat Wall Street's much more modest expectations of $38.70 with an 8% upside.

Key takeaways

Despite the negativity that is recently swarming travel stocks, there's hope that reduced bookings lead times doesn't have to necessarily mean reduced bookings and revenue overall. Especially amid Booking's continued growth in profitability and push into car rentals and airline tickets that are exceeding room night growth, I've re-entered into a small position in Booking. It's prudent to maintain caution here, but in my view the recent sell-off is overdone.