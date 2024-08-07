Super Micro Q4 Earnings Review: Buy The Fear (Rating Upgrade)

JHVEPhoto

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had an extremely puzzling earnings release on Tuesday, August 6th. Initially, the market was pleased with the results in this beaten down AI trade. The stock rose 17% and eclipsed $700 just minutes after the report was released. Investor sentiment soured as the data in the report was fully digested. The stock turned sharply lower, plummeting all the way below $550 during the earnings call. It traded below $500 throughout the day, August 7th.

It's likely the market saw the initial headline results and rewarded the stock: expectation beating revenue growth, expectation beating sales guidance, and a 10-for-1 stock split. Despite the revenue beat, earnings per share was markedly lower than guide because of severe gross margin erosion. Gross margin fell materially to 11.2%, leading to margin compression and weak earnings. A sharp selloff ensued.

I have covered SMCI a few times in the past, with my initial article rating the company a Strong Buy in May 2023, a call that has returned handsomely even with today's selloff. Most recently, I published an earnings preview prior to the Q3 report and downgraded the company to Hold as I felt the company was priced for perfection. The stock is down materially since that article.

Today, I’m upgrading the stock to a Strong Buy, following a solid Q4 report and great full-year results.

Q4 Earnings Review: Margin Contraction Steals the Show

2024 has been a historic year for Super Micro. It began with a huge beat on guidance communicated in an earnings pre-release. Then, the company delivered stellar Q2 earnings at the end of January. In Q2, the company recorded its first ever $3b+ revenue quarter and increased its annual revenue goal from $20b to $25b. Management also guided for revenue of $3.7b to $4.1b in Q3 and commented that the gross margin decline from Q1 to Q2 was caused by the company offering favorable rates to earn more market share. It was as close to a perfect report as investors could’ve hoped for, and the stock rocketed well above $1200 following S&P inclusion in the March re-weighting.

Wall Street had monumental expectations at that point. As we approached the Q3 report, the stock was still wavering around $1,000, a price that, I thought, was too high. I recommended investors wait on the sidelines until we saw a price closer to $800. This proved to be prudent as the company missed revenue estimates by $50m and reported -$1.8b in operating cash flows amidst a $2.6b inventory buildout. The company also invested another $110m in property, plant, and equipment as it continued the expansion of its global manufacturing footprint. When combined with a rich valuation and gross margin compression, the stock experienced an aggressive selloff. The stock dropped from $850 to around $730 in a day and remained range bound between $700 and $900 from May through August. During the recent market selloff, the company dipped below $600 for the first time since early February. The stock is now trading below $500, down over 18% since the Q4 report.

During this time, the company announced three new manufacturing facilities, partnered with X (formerly Twitter) in a massive data center buildout, was added to the Nasdaq 100 index, most recently launched a plug-and-play SuperCluster purpose built for Nvidia (NVDA) Omniverse. Despite the range-bound stock, the company has continued aggressively executing on its goal of $25b in annual revenue. In this report, they guided for FY '25 revenues to eclipse the $25b mark.

The company reported Q4 revenue of $5.31b, marginally beating analyst estimates of $5.3b. Q4 sales were up 143% YoY. Meanwhile, non-GAAP EPS of $6.25 missed estimates by $1.56. Net income came in at $353m, while the company's operating cash flow was negative $635m. The sharp selloff was caused primarily by a significant decline in gross margin from 15.5% in Q3 to 11.2% in Q4. The pressure on gross margin was caused by changes in the company's revenue mix. First, data center clients comprised over 60% of sales this quarter and one customer comprised 20% of revenues in the quarter. All year, Super Micro has been offering favorable pricing for large clients to win share amidst the rapid buildout of AI infrastructure, so rising sales to data center clients hurt gross margin.

Super Micro Investor Presentation

Second, the ramp of DLC (direct liquid cooling), and key component shortages in the quarter, also pressured margins. Demand for liquid cooling exceeded expectations, which led to component shortages. This will ease over time as SMCI's suppliers ramp up capacity. On the call, Liang noted that DLC manufacturing capacity expanded from 1,000 rpm (racks per month) to 1,500 rpm during the quarter. The company expects capacity to reach 3,000 rpm by the end of fiscal '25 and Liang expects Super Micro will be the market share leader in DLC deployments. Liquid cooled servers don't yet have the scale economics that air-cooled servers have, but this will course-correct, as the company increases capacity.

Operating cash flow was negative for the second quarter in a row as the company continues an aggressive global expansion. SMCI now has capacity for 5,000 racks per month, 1,500 of those being liquid cooled. While SMCI has executed well against an aggressive capacity expansion roadmap, its two largest competitors haven't stood still. Dell Technologies (DELL) has had an exceptional year so far, while HP Inc. (HPE) has been a laggard. Though I believe Super Micro has executed better than these two this year. Dell is just now 'getting leaner' with headcount reductions to focus on AI, while HP is focused on re-positioning global supply chains and a pending acquisition of Juniper Networks (JNPR).

Compare this to SMCI, who is expanding its headcount, has no manufacturing operations in China, is expanding production capacity globally, and is singularly focused on AI. My bet is on SMCI continuing to win share in this new rapid growth market.

SMCI management expects margins to recover to the target range of 14%-17% by the end of fiscal '25. The selloff is driven by fear of margin contraction and its impact on earnings, but I believe this sell-off presents a solid opportunity as this is a short-term headwind for the company to establish a more dominant market position.

The company also offered very promising growth and guidance. Full-year sales doubled YoY to reach $14.9b, bringing fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS to $22.09, up 87% YoY. The company expects Q1 FY ’25 net sales between $6b and $7b, beating the $5.45b consensus by a wide margin. The company also guided for non-GAAP EPS of $6.69 to $8.27. For the fiscal year 2025 ending June 30th, the company expects net sales of $26b to $30b. Consensus estimates for FY ’25 sales were $23.6b.

The company has executed flawlessly on its global expansion so far, expects another doubling in full-year sales, and believes margins will return to the target range by June 2025.

Valuation

I believe the base case is most likely, with my bear case baking in some risks, which I'll discuss. My bull case is ambitious and assumes market demand accelerates further. As of now, SMCI is extremely cheap from a P/S basis and is priced for basically no earnings growth, underpinned by fear of ongoing margin compression.

Fiscal Year '25 Bear Case Base Case Bull Case Sales ($b) $25.00 $26.00 $30.00 YoY Growth 67.79% 74.50% 101.34% Gross Margin 10% 14% 17% Net Margin 5% 10% 12% Net Income ($b) $1.25 $2.60 $3.60 YoY Growth 3.31% 114.88% 197.52% Shares Outstanding (millions) 66 66 66 GAAP EPS $18.94 $39.39 $54.55 FWD P/S 1.32 1.27 1.10 FWD P/E 26.40 12.69 9.17 Click to enlarge

Bear Case

My bear case is for a full-year revenue miss and further margin contraction. Baked into this is the risk of a global slowdown in spending on AI infrastructure. Demand for AI hardware has been exceptional for the past year, but the chip industry is cyclical. At some point, this sensational demand will ease a bit, which means a slowdown in earnings growth. Further, SMCI has a significant amount of inventory on the balance sheet, so if they get caught flat-footed by a slowdown in demand, huge write-offs could severely hurt earnings growth. Finally, my bear case assumes further compression of gross and net margins, leading to minimal earnings growth.

Base Case

My base case assumes gross margins return to the lower end of the target range and revenue hits the bottom end of guidance. This would be a scenario of continued strong growth, but bakes in some room for execution error, supply shortages, or market share loss.

Bull Case

Finally, my bull case assumes both gross margins and sales come in at the top end of guidance. This could materialize if AI demand accelerates further, if SMCI wins material market share from Dell or HPE, or if liquid cooling demand is stronger than expected and SMCI wins a majority of deployments.

For all three scenarios, I assume that net margin will change roughly the same in percentage terms as gross margin year over year.

As you can see, Super Micro presents a very asymmetric risk/reward in the base and bull cases presented above at the current market price.

Risks

As mentioned briefly in the bear case above, the key risk for Super Micro is that of a demand slowdown. There has been a rising debate in recent months about Big Tech's ability to monetize AI. As billions of dollars have been poured into AI hardware, many investors began questioning when this would reflect in new revenue, and how much incremental revenue would be added. As of now, this is still unclear. If AI does not convert to material uplifts in incremental revenue, we could see a string of CapEx reductions across the Tech industry. Any slowdown in demand would be catastrophic for Super Micro, considering the current margin profile.

However, we can piece together some hints that AI is actually generating incremental revenue. Microsoft (MSFT) Copilot is the leading example of a consumer application deployed at scale, and Microsoft noted 60% QoQ growth in Copilot customers (the cheapest Copilot option is $20/month) in the recent earnings report. Satya Nadella also said this in the recent earnings call: "Consumers have used Copilot to create over 12 billion images and conduct 13 billion chats to date, up 150% since the start of the calendar year."

Adobe (ADBE) also raised full year sales guidance on the back of strong demand for AI throughout its product suite.

Both Adobe and Microsoft have an incredibly large scale of software deployments across both the consumer and enterprise markets, so these are good bellwethers that AI is indeed adding incremental revenue. It may take time for other companies to catch up - Microsoft and Adobe were both very fast movers in the AI race - but these are positive signals for the ongoing demand growth. I believe a deceleration in hardware demand is unlikely within the next year.

The second most material risk is ongoing margin compression. This could happen for numerous reasons, including; ongoing component shortages, continued favorable pricing to win market share, longer than expected liquid cooling ramp, or upstream players like Nvidia and TSMC (TSM) raising prices. Of these reasons, I believe the most likely is price hikes throughout the ecosystem. TSMC recently raised prices, which Nvidia will have to accept. This may cause Nvidia to raise prices, especially if the Blackwell platform experiences ongoing design hiccups or production delays. Super Micro is a price taker to Nvidia, so these impacts will ripple down to SMCI's gross margin. If Super Micro cannot successfully move itself up the value chain to earn a higher gross margin, the stock will continue to trade at a very low multiple due to low margins. My bull and base case anticipate quick margin recovery, and the corresponding multiple expansions would lead to very healthy returns. If the bear case materializes, investors could be in for severe pain.

Business Strategy: From Super Micro 1.0 to 4.0

This report confirms my sentiment shared in my Q3 preview: Super Micro is not a simple hardware OEM. This company is a key strategic partner for data center operators amidst the massive ongoing buildout of AI infrastructure. In the earnings call, CEO Charles Liang officially announced the next iteration of corporate strategy: Super Micro 4.0. The central offering will be DCBBS, or Data Center Building Block Solutions. This will greatly accelerate TTO, time to online, Liang said Super Micro can help customers set up AI factories in less than a year.

Each iteration of the company’s strategy (Super Micro 1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and now 4.0) has had a common theme: the company moves further up the value chain. This diverges from the common narrative that SMCI doesn’t add much value for customers, rather that upstream partners like Nvidia provide all the value. While SMCI obviously provides less value than Nvidia, illustrated by the difference in gross margin, the company has climbed up the totem pole throughout the years. Super Micro 1.0 was the first iteration, and it was when the company just built motherboards for use in servers. Next, the company began making custom servers in Super Micro 2.0.

By 2020, the company referred to itself as ‘Super Micro 3.0’, a Total IT Solutions provider. This includes hardware, software, networking, and ongoing maintenance of full server racks and rack clusters.

In Super Micro 4.0, the company will offer everything a data center needs to go from an empty floor to an AI factory. This includes air-cooled or liquid-cooled server racks or rack clusters, networking, software, ongoing maintenance. Further, all equipment will use the company's Building Blocks methodology, meaning customers can customize hardware, networking, software, or anything else to their exact needs. This will move Super Micro further up the value chain, as they can now provide customers with entire data center solutions, making them a true partner in the buildout of AI infrastructure. Super Micro offers customers superior flexibility, the best hardware, and the quickest time to market than any other OEM. I believe DCBBS will help expand margins back toward the target range.

I believe Super Micro is perfectly positioned to capture market share from incumbents Dell and HP. The company has a track record of beating competitors to market with new innovations and offers highly competitive solutions. While Wall Street finally caught onto the huge growth potential of SMCI in 2024, I believe this story is far from over. There remains a lot to love about Super Micro. Just as $1,200 was far too overvalued, $500 is far too undervalued for this stock.

Considering the fundamental tailwinds and huge revenue growth guide, I believe this sell-off presents a very attractive investment opportunity. I am upgrading SMCI stock back to a Strong Buy after Q4 fiscal ’24 earnings.