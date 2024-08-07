lerbank

Mauled By A Lithium Bear Market

When I last covered Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) in March, it looked like things were turning around for the company after a tough year of falling lithium prices. While the common stock had just taken a hit due to the dilutive issuance of mandatory convertible preferred shares, Albemarle Corporation DEP SHS REPSTG A (NYSE:ALB.PR.A), lithium carbonate prices looked like they were recovering, trading up to $16/kg from the $13 area where they ended 2023. This proved to be short-lived, and prices began falling again, picking up speed in June.

That precipitated a big drop in Albemarle shares, down around 25% from $123 to $93 in one month. As noted in the comments to my last article, I sold Albemarle common and preferred stock in June.

The stock stabilized in July in the $90s, even with another step down in carbonate prices mid-month. The stock did not even react strongly to the 2Q earnings release, which was not pretty. The company barely broke even on an adjusted basis, with $0.04 of non-GAAP EPS. GAAP earnings were -$1.96/share due to a charge for capital project write-offs and contract cancellations on the cancelled Kemerton Train 4 conversion unit in Australia, where spodumene is converted to lithium hydroxide. Albemarle announced in a separate release that it was stopping construction on Kemerton Train 3 and idling the Train 2 unit. Further one-time charges of around $1 billion are expected in Q3 for the Train 2 and 3 actions.

The good news out of the quarterly results was that Albemarle is seeing benefits from restructuring and productivity initiatives with $150 million realized in the quarter. The Talison JV, which operates the Greenbushes spodumene mine, also had a good result, selling products at an attractive price in the quarter.

With these positives, Albemarle was able to maintain its EBITDA guidance given last quarter for the $12-$15/kg lithium carbonate price case, even though prices had declined to around $11.25 by the end of July.

The market took the news well, with share prices little changed on August 1, the first trading day after the earnings release. Things were different the next day. Lithium Carbonate prices dropped another 2000 CNY/MT to 79,500 CNY/MT, or about $11/kg. That is a price that has not been seen since March 2021. Albemarle shares fell 6.6% on 8/2 to $86.99, a price not seen since September 2020.

On August 2, several Wall Street analysts cut their price targets for ALB, but they were still well above the market price and largely came with a Buy rating or equivalent. Several other analysts weighed in on August 5, with a few more Holds and Sells.

The market is now clearly sensitive to moves in lithium prices and appears ready to punish Albemarle stock on any drop. Even if the long-term demand thesis for lithium is true due to growing usage in electric vehicles, the last pricing boom in 2021-23 caused a lot of supply to come online. As I showed in a chart in my last article, supply is expected to exceed demand until 2027 or 2028. Between now and then, we don't know how low lithium prices can go. They are probably below the marginal cost of production for many producers already.

Commodity analyst BMI discussed a forecast at the end of June for lithium carbonate prices to average $15.50/kg in 2024 and $20 in 2025. Lithium exploration CEO Emily Hersh also projected a $15-20/kg range in her post. This would represent a nice recovery from the current level, but as I will show below, it still does not appear to create positive free cash flow for Albemarle with its current cash structure.

From EBITDA To Free Cash Flow

Last quarter I translated the EBITDA guidance from Albemarle into EPS and Free Cash Flow. I have now updated that with the latest information from the 2Q slides. Positive changes include lower depreciation and lower interest, as some proceeds from the preferred issue were used to pay off short-term debt. The tax rate is also lower at the lower price levels. On the negative side, you now have the preferred dividends, which come out of net income, leaving less income attributable to common shareholders. The company guided to 50% operating cash flow conversion (OCF/EBITDA), which implies about $200 million of additional cash used so that $1.05 billion of EBITDA converts to $514 million operating cash flow.

In any plausible scenario for lithium prices this year, we see that free cash flow is negative due to the large $1.75 billion capex plan. Albemarle expects they can get this down to the $0.8-$1.0 billion range in future years if the price stays low, but these levels would, of course, hurt the ambitious volume growth plan that was proposed a couple of years ago at the top of the cycle.

Again, if you are a long-term bull on lithium, these lower capex levels would last just until 2028, and high prices would again allow for more expansion. First, the company has to get to 2028, though.

Adjusting the FCF calculations above, we see that an $800 million per year capex cut would still be FCF negative at $15/kg, with a cash burn of $436 million per year. At $20/kg, Albemarle would be slightly above FCF breakeven and would be below breakeven after the common stock dividend. At $25, which is above the price forecast range for most analysts before 2028, Albemarle would generate $522 million of FCF, which would value it at around 19.5 P/FCF at the current $87 share price.

Albemarle currently has $1.83 billion of cash on hand, plus a revolver and other credit lines that would enable it to borrow another $1.64 billion.

The company also has some long-term debt maturing before the end of 2028: €371.7 million in 2025, $650 million in 2027, and €500 million in 2028, according to their 10-K. (about $1.6 billion total) The preferred dividend payments also end in March 2027 when the preferred stock converts to common, freeing up $167 million per year of cash. So, it looks like in the $15/kg case, Albemarle can just scrape by to 2028 without having to seek financing if it cuts capex to $950 million per year, limiting its cash burn to $436 million per year.

So, buying Albemarle today is basically a bet that lithium carbonate prices recover to at least $15 through 2028 and then increase enough to generate positive free cash flow afterward. Given that math, it's easy to see why any further drop in lithium prices results in big drops in ALB share price.

Update On The Preferred Shares

In my March article, I noted that the preferred shares were a good deal at the $50 issue price, even if you expected decent price appreciation in the common shares. In the first few days of issuance, the preferred traded upward to quickly lose that advantage. Currently, the preferred is now the better security to own only if you expect ALB common shares to be below $119 when the preferreds convert in March 2027.

Author Spreadsheet

Unfortunately, the lithium price environment necessitates a longer discussion on the safety of the preferred dividend than I had in my March article. I believe the company will make their best efforts to keep paying it. As I stated above, down to the $15 case, they can still cover the preferred dividend by drawing on cash and lines of credit. If things got really ugly, they could cut the common dividend. The preferred dividends are cumulative, so any missed dividend would have to be made up before any common dividend was paid. Further, Albemarle has the option to pay the preferred dividend in the form of common shares to conserve cash. See the prospectus for more details.

The preferred shares, unfortunately, now have two ways to lose. If lithium prices improve, the common shares should provide a better total return. If lithium prices do not improve, preferred holders run the risk of having their dividend paid in common shares and also getting stuck with low-priced common shares at the time of conversion.

Upside Risks

Albemarle's low-cost resources, conversion capacity, and flexibility to produce both lithium hydroxide and carbonate should give it an advantage over other players who are not integrated or diversified.

Looking at the cost curve in my last article, we see that Albemarle is a lower-cost producer, especially the Greenbushes mine in Australia. Wodgina has slightly higher costs. Albemarle idled this mine during the last downcycle in 2019. The Salar de Atacama brine resource in South America is also low cost, with the potential to get even cheaper in the future as Albemarle studies direct lithium extraction technology.

Brine resources are also valuable today in that the brine is converted to lithium carbonate, in contrast to spodumene ore, which is converted to lithium hydroxide. The industry has been shifting to nickel-manganese-cobalt batteries, which use lithium hydroxide. These NMC batteries are more expensive but also more energy dense. With electric vehicle makers challenged to lower costs to become competitive with ICE vehicles, and with the smaller batteries needed for the more popular hybrid vehicles, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are making a comeback. These batteries use lithium carbonate.

Lithium prices could get an upward bounce before 2028 if high-cost producers begin shutting down capacity. They have been slow to do that so far, but once news of shutdowns starts hitting, it could boost lithium prices. Government assistance to favor lithium production would also be a positive. This is already under discussion in Australia and would like to see more support from other Western countries to compete with China. Optimism about a Democratic win in US elections could spark optimism for subsidy increases.

Conclusion

Lithium prices took a rapid turn for the worse in the last couple of months. Producers overbuilt capacity during the last boom, and now we are in the bust phase of the cycle. Several analysts expect lithium carbonate prices to be in the $15-$20/kg range until 2028 when demand is expected to surpass supply again. Current prices of $11 are below this forecast. These prices are dangerous for Albemarle, which will still be in cash-burn mode at $15/kg even after cutting expansion capex to the bare minimum. The company would need to make further cost cuts or seek financing until the cycle turns upward. I bought back my ALB shares for around $86 during the drop on 8/2. This is looking like at least a short-term mistake. While I expect the company to survive in the long run, the lithium pricing environment could create pain for Albemarle over the next few years. I now rate Albemarle a Hold and would consider selling on any bounce.

The preferred shares also no longer look attractive compared to the common shares on a total return basis if the environment improves. If it does not, the preferreds also run the risk of having their dividends paid in stock rather than cash and converting to commons at a low price on the 3/1/2027 maturity date. The preferred shares are a Sell.