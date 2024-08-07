HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 5:57 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.35K Followers

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Burkart - Senior Director, Investor Relations
Yamini Rangan - Chief Executive Officer
Kate Bueker - Chief Financial Officer
Dharmesh Shah - Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Samad Samana - Jefferies
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan
Brad Sills - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research
Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler
Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley
Dominique Manansala - Truist
Parker Lane - Stifel
Ken Wong - Oppenheimer
Johnathan McCary - Raymond James
Michael Berg - Wells Fargo
Tyler Radke - Citigroup
Arjun Bhatia - William Blair
Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho
Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI
Eamon Coughlin - Barclays
Taylor McGinnis - UBS
Jackson Ader - KeyCorp

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the HubSpot Q2 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Harry and I will be your operator today. At this time, all participants lines are in a listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for question-and-answer after the management's prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Senior Director of Investor Relations, Ryan Burkart. Please go ahead.

Ryan Burkart

Thanks, operator. Good afternoon and welcome to HubSpot’s second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today, we’ll be discussing the results announced in the press release that was issued after the market closed. With me on the call this afternoon is Yamini Rangan, our Chief Executive Officer; Dharmesh Shah, our Co-Founder and CTO; and Kate Bueker, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we start, I’d like to draw your attention to the Safe Harbor statement included in today’s press release. During this call, we’ll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section

Recommended For You

About HUBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News